How to Install Two MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Terminals on One Windows PC (Complete Beginner Guide)

Running two MT5 terminals on the same Windows computer is useful when you want to:

Trade with different brokers

Copy trading purpose for two or more different accounts

Use separate Live and Demo accounts

Run different Expert Advisors (EAs)

Keep personal and prop firm accounts separate

Test strategies without affecting your main account

The official MetaQuotes documentation supports running multiple MT5 terminals, provided each installation is in its own directory.

Before You Start

Requirements

Windows 10 or Windows 11

MT5 installation file

Administrator permission (recommended)

About 500 MB of free disk space per installation



Step 1 – Download MT5

Download MetaTrader 5 from your broker or from the official MetaQuotes website.

Do not install it yet.





Step 2 – Start the Installation

Double-click

mt5setup.exe

You'll see the installation wizard.

Most beginners immediately click Next.

Don't do that.

Instead click

Settings

This is the most important step.



Step 3 – Select a Different Installation Folder



Change the installation directory.

Example for the first installation:

C:\Program Files\MT5 BROKER 1

or

D:\Trading\MT5 Live

Click Next.

Wait until installation finishes.



Step 4 – Install the Second MT5 Terminal

Run

mt5setup.exe

again.

Click

Settings

Choose another folder.

Example:

C:\Program Files\MT5 BROKER 2

or

D:\Trading\MT5 Demo

Never install into the same folder.

MetaQuotes states that multiple simultaneously running terminals require separate installation directories.



Step 5 – Rename Desktop Shortcuts

Windows may create two shortcuts named MetaTrader 5.

Rename them.

Example

MT5 - Live MT5 - Demo

or

MT5 - BROKER 1 MT5 - BROKER 2

This prevents opening the wrong terminal by mistake.



Step 6 – Open Both Terminals

Double-click the first shortcut.

Open the second shortcut.

You should now see two independent MT5 windows running simultaneously.

Each terminal can:

Connect to a different broker

Use different accounts

Run different EAs

Have different charts

Use different indicators



Step 7 – Login to Different Trading Accounts

In each terminal

File → Login to Trade Account

Enter

Login ID

Password

Server

Repeat in the second MT5 terminal.

Step 8 – Verify the Data Folder

This is the easiest way to confirm that each installation is independent.

Inside MT5

File → Open Data Folder

A different data folder should open for each installation.

According to MetaQuotes, Windows creates a unique data folder (identified by a unique instance ID) for each installation path when running in the default mode.

Understanding the Installation Folder vs Data Folder

Many beginners confuse these.

Installation Folder

Contains the MT5 program files.

Example:

C:\Program Files\MT5 Live

Data Folder

Contains your personal trading data.

Including

Expert Advisors

Indicators

Scripts

Templates

Profiles

History

Logs

Open it from:

File → Open Data Folder

Do not manually guess its location.

Where Should I Install My Expert Advisors?

Always copy your EA into the correct terminal's data folder:

MQL5 → Experts

Each MT5 installation has its own data folder, so EAs, indicators, templates, and profiles remain separate.

Portable Mode (Advanced Users)

MetaTrader 5 also supports Portable Mode, where all platform data is stored inside the installation folder instead of the Windows AppData directory.

Launch MT5 with:

terminal64.exe /portable

However, MetaQuotes notes that Portable Mode has additional permission requirements and is intended for advanced scenarios. For most Windows 10/11 users, the standard installation mode is recommended.

Common Mistakes

❌ Installing both terminals into:

C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5

Result:

You won't have two independent installations.

Updates and shortcuts can become confusing.

❌ Copying one MT5 folder to another

While some traders report success by copying the installation folder, this is not the officially recommended installation method. For reliability and future updates, use the installer and choose a different folder for each terminal.

❌ Forgetting which account is open

Rename shortcuts and consider using different chart colors or profiles for each terminal to avoid placing trades in the wrong account.





Frequently Asked Questions

Can I run two MT5 terminals at the same time?

Yes. Install each terminal in a different folder.

Can I run more than two?

Yes. You can install multiple MT5 terminals, each in its own installation directory. The practical limit depends on your PC's CPU, RAM, and storage.

Can each terminal use a different broker?

Yes. Each terminal can connect to a different broker and trading account.

Do I need Portable Mode?

No. Most users should use the default installation mode. Portable Mode is primarily for advanced use cases and has additional requirements.



Final Thoughts

The safest and officially supported way to run multiple MT5 terminals on one Windows PC is to install each copy using the MT5 installer and select a different installation folder. Each installation receives its own data directory, allowing you to keep brokers, accounts, Expert Advisors, indicators, and settings separate without conflicts. This approach is the one recommended by MetaQuotes and is the most reliable for long-term use.