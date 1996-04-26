KT Equal Highs Lows MT4
- Indicators
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 1.11
- Activations: 10
KT Equal Highs & Equal Lows detects where price has printed two or more swing highs or swing lows at the same level and marks those areas as liquidity pools. Equal highs hold buy-side liquidity, equal lows hold sell-side liquidity, and these are the levels price often reaches for before it turns.
The indicator confirms swings on closed bars only, so levels do not repaint. It groups nearby swings into a single pool, scores each one from 0 to 100 so you can see which levels matter, and tracks whether each pool is active, swept, or broken. Works on any symbol and timeframe.
Features
- Detects Equal Highs (EQH) and Equal Lows (EQL) from confirmed swing points.
- Closed-bar confirmation, no repainting.
- ATR-based tolerance that adapts equality matching to each symbol and timeframe.
- Groups nearby swings into a single liquidity pool at their average price.
- Liquidity Strength Score from 0 to 100 with weak / moderate / strong / MAJOR POOL tags.
- Distinguishes a wick sweep from a decisive close-through break, with separate visuals for each.
- Marks buy-side (BSL) and sell-side (SSL) sweeps.
- Shaded liquidity zones around each pool.
- On-chart labels showing touch count, score, and strength.
- Minimum score filter to hide weaker pools and keep the chart clean.
- Alerts on new pools and sweeps, with pop-up and push notifications.
How to Use
Equal highs above price are buy-side liquidity pools; equal lows below are sell-side pools. Use the score to prioritize: a MAJOR POOL is a far more likely target than a weak two-touch level.
Watch what price does when it reaches a pool:
- A sweep (wick through the level, close back inside) means liquidity was taken without acceptance. Many traders watch this as a possible reversal cue, especially at a higher-timeframe level.
- A break (decisive close through the level) means the pool is spent and price accepted beyond it.
Higher timeframes produce the cleanest equal highs and lows. The indicator maps liquidity structure; it is not a standalone buy or sell signal, and works best combined with your own market structure, session timing, and bias.
Inputs
Detection
- Swing Strength: candles required on each side to confirm a swing
- Equality Tolerance (ATR): how close two highs or lows must be to count as equal
- Minimum Quality Score: hides pools scoring below this value
Display
- Show Liquidity Zones: shaded band around each pool
- Show Sweep Markers: sweep arrows and labels
- Show Labels: touch count, score, and strength text
- Equal High Color / Equal Low Color: colors for active levels
Alerts
- Enable Alerts: master switch
- Alert On New Liquidity Pool
- Alert On Liquidity Sweep
- Send Push Notifications