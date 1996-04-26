KT Equal Highs Lows MT4

KT Equal Highs & Equal Lows detects where price has printed two or more swing highs or swing lows at the same level and marks those areas as liquidity pools. Equal highs hold buy-side liquidity, equal lows hold sell-side liquidity, and these are the levels price often reaches for before it turns.

The indicator confirms swings on closed bars only, so levels do not repaint. It groups nearby swings into a single pool, scores each one from 0 to 100 so you can see which levels matter, and tracks whether each pool is active, swept, or broken. Works on any symbol and timeframe.





Features



Detects Equal Highs (EQH) and Equal Lows (EQL) from confirmed swing points.

Closed-bar confirmation, no repainting.

ATR-based tolerance that adapts equality matching to each symbol and timeframe.

Groups nearby swings into a single liquidity pool at their average price.

Liquidity Strength Score from 0 to 100 with weak / moderate / strong / MAJOR POOL tags.

Distinguishes a wick sweep from a decisive close-through break, with separate visuals for each.

Marks buy-side (BSL) and sell-side (SSL) sweeps.

Shaded liquidity zones around each pool.

On-chart labels showing touch count, score, and strength.

Minimum score filter to hide weaker pools and keep the chart clean.

Alerts on new pools and sweeps, with pop-up and push notifications.



