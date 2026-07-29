Confluence Sniper Pro

  • Indicators
  • Yuki Nakayama
    Yuki Nakayama

    Yuki Nakayama

    5 (1)
    MT5 tools that survived the testing — not the marketing.
    I'm an independent developer based in Japan, building indicators and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5. I approach the market as a systematic researcher, not a marketer.
    11 products
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 29 July 2026
  • Activations: 5
Confluence Sniper Pro marks entries only when several independent methods agree on the same bar, and it settles the one argument every signal tool eventually loses: repainting. Every live signal is written to a local ledger file the instant its bar closes, and the gold arrows on history are replayed from that record, never recomputed. A clearly separate hollow arrow shows the model estimate on older bars, so the two are never confused. What the ledger showed yesterday is still there today, byte for byte. The promise is honest and simple. Do not take a no repaint claim on faith. Audit this one.

Built on the free edition

Confluence Sniper Pro builds on the free edition, already used by more than 70 traders and holding an early five star review.

Five engines, one verdict

Each closed bar is judged by five engines that vote independently. Trend consensus reads a multi model agreement on direction behind an ADX strength gate. Zone context checks whether price is reacting at a fresh order block. Currency strength compares the base and quote baskets. A session and volatility gate keeps signals inside your chosen hours and away from dead or overheated markets. A price action trigger confirms the actual break or engulfing on the bar. A signal prints only when the trigger and enough engines align, and each one is graded A, B, or C so you can see at a glance how much agreement stands behind it.

The ledger is the product

Live signals are recorded, and the panel reports exactly how many are on record. Point at the ledger seal to read the recent fires straight from the file, with the file path shown so you can open the raw record yourself in any text editor. This is not a screenshot you have to trust. It is a receipt.

What Pro adds

Pro turns every live fire into an alert on your terms, as a terminal popup, a push notification to your phone, or an email. A higher timeframe context row shows where the larger trend stands, marked clearly as context that never changes a grade, because an honest calibration found it added no measurable edge. The design is built so that a multi symbol scanner can extend the same audited signal across your watchlist.

Read it at a glance, or drill in

The panel stays visual. One stance line tells you the current lean, a row of engine chips shows which methods agree, and a gold arrow marks a live fire. Point at any element and a card opens with the numbers behind it, so a newer trader gets a clean picture while an experienced one gets the detail. Drag the header to move the panel, use the on panel size button to scale it, and collapse it to a single bar when you want the chart back.

What it does not do

It makes no win rate promise and shows no invented statistics. It reports what the engines see and what actually fired, and it leaves the decision to you. Confluence Sniper Pro also sits at the center of a family of focused tools, so when one engine earns your attention, the dedicated indicator for it goes deeper.

Buy once and every future version is yours for free. This tool is actively maintained, and its roadmap is shaped directly by user feedback, so the features keep growing after you buy. Tell me in the comments what you would add or change and it goes on the list.
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