Currency Strength Duel

  • Indicators
  • Yuki Nakayama
    Yuki Nakayama

    Yuki Nakayama

    5 (1)
    MT5 tools that survived the testing — not the marketing.
    I'm an independent developer based in Japan, building indicators and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5. I approach the market as a systematic researcher, not a marketer.
    11 products
  • Version: 1.43
  • Updated: 29 July 2026
NEW in v1.30 - PICK any two: tap two ranking rows to compare exactly the pair you want (AUTO / LOCK / PICK modes). Tap the VS panel and the chart jumps straight to that pair.

Which currency is being bought right now, and which is being sold? Currency Strength Duel ranks the 8 FX majors from strongest to weakest, live, in one clean panel, and alerts you the moment the leader changes. Pair the strongest currency against the weakest. Free, and it works on any broker automatically.

Most strength meters throw eight tangled lines at you. This one does the hard part for you: a clean center-divergent bar for each currency (green means being bought, red means being sold), ranked strongest at the top and weakest at the bottom, so the trade pairs stand out at a glance. There is no learning curve.

It does not stop at which currency is strong. A strongest-versus-weakest duel at the top names the exact trade on your broker and the direction, for example BUY EURAUD or SELL AUDUSD, and shows whether the gap between the two is widening or narrowing. You see the precise pair and direction to act on, not just the currencies.

Everything is one click away on the panel: switch the timeframe or the calculation method with no inputs dialog and no reloading. LOCK pins the duel to your current chart pair, PICK lets you tap any two rows to compare the two currencies you choose, and tapping the duel opens that pair's chart instantly.

Key features
Live ranking of the 8 FX majors, plus optional Gold, with real country flags. A strongest-versus-weakest duel that names the actual tradeable pair and direction on your broker and shows whether the opportunity is growing. Two calculation methods: price-change percent, or distance from a moving average. Alerts when the strongest or weakest currency changes, by popup, sound, push or email. Automatic broker and account adaptation that finds your tradeable symbols for you. A clean, draggable, resizable panel that remembers its position, in English or Japanese, lightweight, with no DLLs.

How to use
Drop it on any chart, because it reads the whole market, not just that chart. Choose your timeframe and method, then buy the strongest currency against the weakest and let the alert tell you when leadership shifts.

Optional Bitcoin row
Want to watch crypto next to the FX majors? Set Include Bitcoin (BTC) to true and the panel adds Bitcoin as an optional extra row, just like it can show gold. It auto-detects your broker's Bitcoin symbol (BTCUSD, BTCEUR, BTCGBP or BTCJPY), so there is nothing to configure. The BTC row is informational only and does not change how the eight currencies are ranked.

Want the same clarity across every symbol and timeframe?
This dashboard shows currency strength. If you also want a plain LONG / SHORT / WAIT call on every symbol across all your timeframes, with a multi-model confluence engine and one-click chart switching, see my Trend Dashboard PRO: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183303

This is a decision-support tool, not an automated system; it does not place trades.
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