Prop Firm Risk Guardian Pro Auto Flatten

  • Utilities
  • Yuki Nakayama
    Yuki Nakayama

    Yuki Nakayama

    5 (1)
    MT5 tools that survived the testing — not the marketing.
    I'm an independent developer based in Japan, building indicators and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5. I approach the market as a systematic researcher, not a marketer.
    11 products
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 29 July 2026
  • Activations: 5
Keep your funded or challenge account alive — with a seatbelt that fastens itself. PRO automatically flattens positions and blocks new orders the instant a daily-loss or max-drawdown limit is breached. Plus one-click BUY / SELL at the largest lot you may safely fire, with an arm-then-confirm so a single misclick never fires a trade.

Utility tool. No strategy, no profit promises, no martingale.

Why PRO (vs free Risk Guardian)

Free Risk Guardian shows you how close you are to breaching, in real time. PRO closes the loop.

Auto-flatten on breach: the moment daily loss or trailing high-water-mark drawdown is reached, every position on the symbol is closed and new orders are blocked until the next reset. No second-guessing in the heat of the moment.

One-click BUY / SELL at max lot: the panel back-solves the largest lot a full stop-out can lose without breaching the binding limit. PRO turns that number into a clickable BUY or SELL with the stop already attached.

Arm-then-confirm: first click arms (white outline plus a "tap to confirm" hint), second click within 2.6 seconds fires, otherwise it auto-disarms. And state-change alerts send a popup and push notification the instant SAFE, CAUTION or LOCKDOWN flips.

All free features included

Daily loss with remaining buffer and reset countdown, max drawdown on trailing high-water-mark (the 2025-2026 prop standard) or static-from-initial, profit-target progress, MAX LOT NOW back-solved with the platform's own profit calculation, and a SAFE / CAUTION / LOCKDOWN status that colours the whole panel. Draggable rounded panel with four sizes, English / Japanese, amounts in your account currency. Presets for popular 5% / 10% prop-firm rules and a fully custom mode. Hover any element for a one-line explanation.

How it works

MT5 has no pre-trade hook for manual orders, so the guard is reactive: it watches your equity tick by tick and auto-flattens the moment a limit is breached. Think of it as a seatbelt, not a lock that physically prevents you from clicking. In practice this still saves the account — "the EA closed it before I doubled down" is the difference between blowing the account and surviving the day.

The one-click execution side does what it says: lot size equals the largest you may fire right now, SL attached at your panel stop distance, magic number tagged so the EA owns its positions. After firing, the auto-flatten guard keeps watching.

Compatibility

MT5, any broker, funded, challenge or personal accounts. Hedging and netting both supported. No DLLs, no external dependencies. Inputs cover language (EN / JP), panel corner and size, presets, daily-loss / max-DD / target percents, drawdown basis, reset hour, SL points, risk per trade, buffer fraction, hard lot cap, auto-flatten on / off and one-click TP distance.

What this is not

Not a trading strategy and not a profit guarantee — it is a discipline tool. Not a pre-trade lock: MT5 cannot block your finger before you click; the guard reacts at the next tick. No martingale, no grid.

Test it first

Run it on a demo prop-style account, set tight limits, deliberately push past them, and verify auto-flatten fires. Confirm the one-click side computes the lot you expect and attaches the SL. Then deploy to your challenge or funded account.

Trading involves risk. This tool helps you stay within your prop firm's rules; it cannot guarantee you pass a challenge or keep a funded account. If it saves you one breach, please leave a review — it helps me keep building utilities like this.

Built on the free version
Prop Firm Risk Guardian PRO builds directly on the free real-time panel, already downloaded by 18 traders, and adds the enforcement layer described below.

Launch pricing
Prop Firm Risk Guardian Pro is at its introductory launch price. The next price is 59 USD. Every purchase includes all future updates, so early buyers lock in the lowest price.

Buy once and every future version is yours for free. This tool is actively maintained, and its roadmap is shaped directly by user feedback, so the features keep growing after you buy. Tell me in the comments what you would add or change and it goes on the list.
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