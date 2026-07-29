Trend Dashboard MTF Strength and Trade Advisor

Trend Dashboard MTF shows the DIRECTION and STRENGTH of the trend across all your symbols and timeframes in one clean panel — a true multi-timeframe trend scanner that tells you which way to lean based on classic top-down analysis.





Stop flipping through charts. See the whole market at a glance.





NO REPAINT — direction and strength are read from the LAST CLOSED bar, so a printed reading does not flicker tick by tick or change after the fact. (Need earlier reads? Switch on the forming-bar mode.)





WHAT YOU SEE

- Direction = color (green = up, red = down, gray = flat)

- Strength = rounded bar length (driven by ADX; a longer, brighter bar means a stronger trend)

- Trade advice per symbol (LONG / SHORT / WAIT) with a sub-note: enter now or wait pullback





HOW THE ADVICE WORKS (top-down logic)

Pick the timeframe you actually trade. The panel splits the timeframes into BIAS (the higher timeframes that define the direction) and TIMING (your timeframe, used to enter). It only suggests trades in the direction of the higher-timeframe bias, and tells you whether to enter now or wait for a pullback. This is the multi-timeframe method professionals use.





WORKS ON

Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), indices, metals and crypto — any symbol your broker offers. MT5, all brokers, no DLLs, lightweight.





FEATURES

- Any symbols, any timeframes (fully configurable)

- Direction via EMA, strength via ADX (all periods adjustable)

- Clean, modern rounded UI rendered on canvas

- Drag to move, resize (S / M / L / XL), snap to any corner, minimize

- Remembers its position and size

- Bilingual: English / Japanese





HOW TO USE

1. Drop it on any chart.

2. Set your symbols and your trading timeframe.

3. Trade in the direction the BIAS shows; enter when your timeframe agrees.





Color = direction. Bar = strength. Right column = what to do.





Questions or ideas? Post them in the Comments — I read and reply.

If this dashboard earns a spot on your charts, leaving a rating helps other traders find it. Thank you!

Free version vs PRO

This free dashboard is complete and stays free. Trend Dashboard PRO is for traders who want the panel to do the watching for them. It scores every symbol with a five-model confluence engine instead of a single indicator, and it fires popup, sound, push and email alerts the moment a signal lines up, so you stop re-checking charts all day. It also adds a currency-strength row for the FX majors, one-click chart switching, and automatic symbol detection on any broker. If this panel already helps you, PRO is the version that watches it for you: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183303