Trend Dashboard Pro MTF Scanner with Alerts

  • Indicators
  • Yuki Nakayama
    Yuki Nakayama

    Yuki Nakayama

    5 (1)
    MT5 tools that survived the testing — not the marketing.
    I'm an independent developer based in Japan, building indicators and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5. I approach the market as a systematic researcher, not a marketer.
    11 products
  • Version: 1.33
  • Updated: 29 July 2026
  • Activations: 20

See which way every market is trending, how strong it is, and get ALERTED the moment a trade lines up, across all your symbols and timeframes, in one clean panel. Green means up, red means down, with a plain LONG / SHORT / WAIT call per symbol. No chart-staring, and it works on any broker automatically.

Under the hood it scores each market with a 5-model confluence engine, shows currency strength, and lets you jump to any chart with one click. Stop flipping through charts and see the whole market, and what to do about it, at a glance.

Why PRO (vs a single moving average)

PRO does not trust one lagging indicator. Each symbol and timeframe is scored by five independent models that vote on direction: EMA cross (fast vs slow), EMA slope (is the trend accelerating), ADX / DI (+DI vs -DI), MACD (main vs signal), and price versus EMA. You set how many votes are required to confirm a direction, so more agreement means higher-conviction signals and fewer false ones.

Alerts (no repaint)

Get notified the instant a trade lines up, by popup, sound, push to your phone, and email. Alerts fire on the closed bar (no repaint) and only on a real state change, so you are not spammed. Choose alerts on new setups, on a bias flip, or both.

Click to switch

Click any cell to jump the chart to that symbol and timeframe. Click the LONG or SHORT signal card to open that pair on your trading timeframe, so you go from alert to chart in one click.

Currency strength

A built-in currency-strength row aggregates the FX majors so you can see which currency is being bought and which is being sold, sorted strongest to weakest.

Works on any broker (automatically)

Brokers name the same instrument differently, such as GOLD, XAUUSD or XAUUSD.m, and add suffixes like # or .m for ECN, raw-spread or Kiwami accounts. PRO scans your broker's real symbol list and automatically selects the correct, tradeable symbol for your account, with no manual setup. It includes name aliases for metals, indices (US30, NAS100, SPX500, GER40, UK100, JP225) and oil. If a symbol truly is not offered, the panel tells you instead of silently hiding it.

Auditable engine

Switch on the diagnostic log and every cell prints exactly why it decided: each model's raw value, its vote, the ADX reading and the final verdict. It is not a black box, so you can verify every signal yourself.

Top-down trade advice

Pick the timeframe you actually trade. The panel splits timeframes into bias (higher timeframes that define direction) and timing (your timeframe, used to enter). It only suggests trades in the direction of the higher-timeframe bias, and tells you whether to enter now or wait for a pullback, the multi-timeframe method professionals use.

What you get

A 5-model confluence engine with an adjustable vote threshold. Multi-channel alerts (popup, sound, push, email, no repaint) with one-click mute. Click a cell to switch chart, or click the signal to open that pair. A currency-strength row for the FX majors. Automatic broker and account adaptation that finds the right tradeable symbol for you. Direction shown as color and strength as an ADX-driven bar. Any symbols and any timeframes, fully configurable. An optional per-signal diagnostic log for auditability. A clean panel you can drag, resize (S, M, L, XL), snap to any corner, minimize, and it remembers its position. Bilingual English and Japanese, lightweight, with no DLLs.

How to use

Drop it on any chart, set your symbols and your trading timeframe (or load a preset), then trade in the direction the bias shows and act when the alert fires.

This is a decision-support tool, not an automated system; it does not place trades.

Built on the free version

Trend Dashboard PRO builds on the free Trend Dashboard MTF panel, already downloaded by more than 80 traders. PRO adds the five-model confluence engine, multi-channel alerts, currency strength, and automatic broker detection on top of that same free foundation.



Launch pricing

Trend Dashboard Pro is at its introductory launch price. The next price is 49 USD. Every purchase includes all future updates, so early buyers lock in the lowest price.



Buy once and every future version is yours for free. This tool is actively maintained, and its roadmap is shaped directly by user feedback, so the features keep growing after you buy. Tell me in the comments what you would add or change and it goes on the list.
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