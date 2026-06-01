Magic Box Indicator

Magic Box — Session Range Breakout Signals

Magic Box identifies a daily reference range — the "Box" — and marks breakout entries when price closes outside that range. Signals are calculated on closed candles only, with no repainting.


What you see on your chart:

  • The Box — a shaded reference range drawn once per day, showing the key level to watch
  • BUY arrows — shown when a bullish candle closes its full body above the Box
  • SELL arrows — shown when a bearish candle closes its full body below the Box
  • SL level — a dashed line showing where the stop loss would sit on each signal
  • Outcome line — a dotted line showing the maximum move reached before retracement, labeled in pips


Key features:

  • Works on any timeframe: the Box is calculated from the M5 candle regardless of which chart is displayed
  • Works on any instrument: Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices, Crypto. Pip calculation is instrument-aware (XAU, XAG, 5-digit, 4-digit)
  • Automatic GMT offset detection aligns the Box to the broker's server time
  • Up to 5 signals per session (configurable)
  • Re-entry logic: after a breakout, the indicator waits for price to return to the Box before signaling again in the same direction. Opposite-direction signals are shown immediately
  • Historical signals remain visible on the chart with the maximum pips reached before the SL level, for reference
  • Signals are calculated on closed M5 candles only
  • Minimalist design with no additional indicators overlaid
  • Popup alerts and push notifications on new signals
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