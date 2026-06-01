Magic Box Indicator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 10
Magic Box — Session Range Breakout Signals
Magic Box identifies a daily reference range — the "Box" — and marks breakout entries when price closes outside that range. Signals are calculated on closed candles only, with no repainting.
What you see on your chart:
- The Box — a shaded reference range drawn once per day, showing the key level to watch
- BUY arrows — shown when a bullish candle closes its full body above the Box
- SELL arrows — shown when a bearish candle closes its full body below the Box
- SL level — a dashed line showing where the stop loss would sit on each signal
- Outcome line — a dotted line showing the maximum move reached before retracement, labeled in pips
Key features:
- Works on any timeframe: the Box is calculated from the M5 candle regardless of which chart is displayed
- Works on any instrument: Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices, Crypto. Pip calculation is instrument-aware (XAU, XAG, 5-digit, 4-digit)
- Automatic GMT offset detection aligns the Box to the broker's server time
- Up to 5 signals per session (configurable)
- Re-entry logic: after a breakout, the indicator waits for price to return to the Box before signaling again in the same direction. Opposite-direction signals are shown immediately
- Historical signals remain visible on the chart with the maximum pips reached before the SL level, for reference
- Signals are calculated on closed M5 candles only
- Minimalist design with no additional indicators overlaid
- Popup alerts and push notifications on new signals
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