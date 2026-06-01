Magic Box Indicator

Magic Box — Session Range Breakout Signals

Magic Box identifies a daily reference range — the "Box" — and marks breakout entries when price closes outside that range. Signals are calculated on closed candles only, with no repainting.





What you see on your chart:

The Box — a shaded reference range drawn once per day, showing the key level to watch

BUY arrows — shown when a bullish candle closes its full body above the Box

SELL arrows — shown when a bearish candle closes its full body below the Box

SL level — a dashed line showing where the stop loss would sit on each signal

Outcome line — a dotted line showing the maximum move reached before retracement, labeled in pips





Key features: