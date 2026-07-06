Confluence Sniper

  • Indicators
  • Yuki Nakayama
    Yuki Nakayama

    Yuki Nakayama

    5 (1)
    MT5 tools that survived the testing — not the marketing.
    I'm an independent developer based in Japan, building indicators and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5. I approach the market as a systematic researcher, not a marketer.
    11 products
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 29 July 2026
Confluence Sniper marks entries only when several independent methods agree on the same bar, and it settles the one argument every signal tool eventually loses: repainting. Every live signal is written to a local ledger file the instant its bar closes, and the gold arrows on history are replayed from that record, never recomputed. A clearly separate hollow arrow shows the model estimate on older bars, so the two are never confused. What the ledger showed yesterday is still there today, byte for byte. The promise is honest and simple. Do not take a no repaint claim on faith. Audit this one.

Five engines, one verdict

Each closed bar is judged by five engines that vote independently. Trend consensus reads a multi model agreement on direction behind an ADX strength gate. Zone context checks whether price is reacting at a fresh order block. Currency strength compares the base and quote baskets. A session and volatility gate keeps signals inside your chosen hours and away from dead or overheated markets. A price action trigger confirms the actual break or engulfing on the bar. A signal prints only when the trigger and enough engines align, and each one is graded A, B, or C so you can see at a glance how much agreement stands behind it.

The ledger is the product

Live signals are recorded, and the panel reports exactly how many are on record. Point at the ledger seal to read the recent fires straight from the file, with the file path shown so you can open the raw record yourself in any text editor. This is not a screenshot you have to trust. It is a receipt.

Read it at a glance, or drill in

The panel stays visual. One stance line tells you the current lean, a row of engine chips shows which methods agree, and a gold arrow marks a live fire. Point at any element and a card opens with the numbers behind it, so a newer trader gets a clean picture while an experienced one gets the detail. Drag the header to move the panel, use the on panel size button to scale it, and collapse it to a single bar when you want the chart back.

What it does not do

It makes no win rate promise and shows no invented statistics. It reports what the engines see and what actually fired, and it leaves the decision to you. Confluence Sniper also sits at the center of a family of focused tools, so when one engine earns your attention, the dedicated indicator for it goes deeper.

Free edition vs Pro

This free edition runs the full five engine stack and the signal ledger on your current chart, with the visual panel and every hover card included. The Pro edition adds live alerts, a higher timeframe context row, and a multi symbol scanner. See Confluence Sniper Pro.
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Findolin
2670
Findolin 2026.07.06 18:21 
 

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Yuki Nakayama
1561
Reply from developer Yuki Nakayama 2026.07.06 23:38
Thank you so much, Findolin — it genuinely means a lot to see you supporting my work again. Getting the proof ledger right, so every signal is recorded at fire-time and can never repaint, was the whole point of this one, so I'm really glad the idea resonates with you. I'm actively developing it, so more refinements are on the way. Wishing you great trades ahead!
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