Gold Pulse Levels Dashboard

  • Indicators
  • Yuki Nakayama
    Yuki Nakayama

    Yuki Nakayama

    5 (1)
    MT5 tools that survived the testing — not the marketing.
    I'm an independent developer based in Japan, building indicators and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5. I approach the market as a systematic researcher, not a marketer.
    11 products
  • Version: 2.21
  • Updated: 29 July 2026

NEW in v2.0 - Gold Pulse now also answers why gold is moving: a MACRO verdict that reads USD, yields and risk in one line as HEADWIND or TAILWIND for gold; the NEXT high-impact event with a live countdown from the economic calendar; and hover-to-reveal numbers, so you get the visual at a glance and the exact data on demand.

Gold Pulse is a situational-awareness panel built only for XAUUSD. It answers the three questions a gold trader asks before every entry: which session are we in and how long until the next one, how much of the average day's range is already used (is the move exhausted), and where the key levels are and how far price is from each.

On the panel (draggable, S/M/L/XL, EN/JP): a session clock for Tokyo, London and New York with a countdown to the next session; today's range versus ADR(20) as a single percentage that tells you if gold has room left; ATR(14) and a live spread coloured green, amber or red so you know if it is a good time to fill; and a multi-timeframe trend bias on M15, H1 and H4 shown by arrow colour and shape, with no colour-blind traps.

On the chart: auto-drawn key levels (round numbers, previous day high and low, daily open) with right-edge price tags showing each level and its distance from price; a gold session band across the top; and selectable tag and line weight (small, medium, large) from a panel button.

Display only. No trade signals, no profit promises, no DLLs. Use it as context alongside your own method.

Free version vs PRO

The free dashboard tells you where gold stands the moment you look at it. Gold Pulse PRO watches the session while you cannot: it fires popup and push alerts on session opens, ADR exhaustion and key-level touches, and it adds the weekly open, an Asian range box and more level types. Gold rarely makes its move while you are staring at the chart; PRO is how you stop missing it: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183509

Want the full picture of a gold trading day? I wrote a free guide on how XAUUSD moves through Tokyo, London and New York: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772224

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