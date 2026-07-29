Order Block Zones Pro Multi Timeframe Alerts

Order Block Zones PRO marks the candles institutions leave behind — the last opposite-color candle before a strong move that breaks structure — and draws them as clean supply and demand zones, then extends the same engine across timeframes.



How a zone is found is transparent, not a black box. A bearish candle whose high is then broken upward by a displacement leg becomes a demand zone. A bullish candle whose low is then broken downward becomes a supply zone. Displacement is measured against ATR, so weak and noisy candles are ignored. A fresh zone is drawn bold with a bright proximal edge line; when price wicks into it the zone fades to mitigated, and when price closes through it the zone is removed automatically.



PRO adds three things on top of the free zone engine. Higher-timeframe order blocks are overlaid on your execution chart with a dashed proximal edge and a timeframe tag, so you can watch the H4 zones, for example, while you trade H1. Touch alerts raise a popup and an optional push notification the moment price reaches a fresh supply or demand zone, so you never miss the level that matters. Fair Value Gaps — the three-candle imbalances left by fast moves — are drawn as zones until price fills them.



A compact dark panel — draggable, four sizes, English or Japanese — shows live counts of demand, supply and fresh zones, the nearest fresh supply above and demand below with the distance in points, a legend and the alert status.



This is a display tool. There are no trade signals, no profit promises and no DLLs. Use the zones and gaps as context for your own method: for entries, for targets, or simply to see where not to chase.



Built on the free version

Order Block Zones PRO extends the same zone-detection engine used in the free version, already downloaded by more than 169 traders and now collecting its first ratings on the Market.



Launch pricing

Order Block Zones Pro is at its introductory launch price. The next price is 49 USD. Every purchase includes all future updates, so early buyers lock in the lowest price.



Buy once and every future version is yours for free. This tool is actively maintained, and its roadmap is shaped directly by user feedback, so the features keep growing after you buy. Tell me in the comments what you would add or change and it goes on the list.