Nine9 Gold Sniper Neural Network AI
- Эксперты
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Chainarong Yensawat***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
“การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
***บังคับข้อตกลง***
"ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
- Версия: 8.95
- Активации: 5
Nine9 Gold Sniper Neural Network AI represents the pinnacle of institutional-grade algorithmic trading, specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 terminal. Combining the precision of a pre-optimized 4D Neural Network Probability Matrix with the robust mechanics of an Envelopes Trend-Grid Reversion engine, this EA acts as an absolute market monolith designed to secure maximum dollar profits while executing strict capital protection algorithms.
🧠 Core Algorithmic Pillars
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Neural Network Winrate Barrier: Before firing the initial market layer, the built-in AI matrix analyzes real-time Envelope width, volatility (ATR), price deviation from mean, and current spread premium. It acts as an absolute gatekeeper, only executing orders when mathematical probability hits above an 80% winning barrier.
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Pyramiding Trend Grid Matrix: Instead of dangerous martingale averaging, Nine9 Gold Sniper utilizes a smart scale-in grid that adds lots strictly in the direction of the sustained trend, scaling profits dynamically during major market waves.
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Sovereign Master Cooldown Lock: Built for professional prop firms and commercial accounts. The EA automatically triggers a hard trading timeout block (fully customizable, default 2 hours) immediately after a cycle closes via Hit Profit Target, Hit Max Loss, or Manual "Close All" button clicks. This completely eliminates human emotional trading errors and revenge triggers.
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Smart Risk-Reward Trailing Shield: Monitors the mathematical float R:R of the basket. Once a specific peak R:R target is reached, the trailing shield locks profits in place and tightly tracks price action to squeeze maximum yields out of volatile Gold spikes.
⚙️ Main Input Parameters & Configuration
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Fixed USD Money Management: Set hard fixed dollar values for Target_Profit_USD (e.g., +$800) and Max_Loss_USD (e.g., -$100). The EA will immediately flatten all lots upon hit.
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AI Winrate Filter: Customize the strictness of the Neural Network entry filter (AI_Min_Winrate_Required).
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Pyramiding Settings: Adjust InitialLot, LotMultiplier, GridStepPoints, and MaxGridTrades to suit your personal risk tolerance.
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Sovereign Cooldown: Define exactly how many hours the system should rest after completing a cycle (Cooldown_Hours).
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Session Filters: Built-in trading clock to target high-volume London and New York overlaps, including an automated 3:00 AM server cash-out option.
📊 Recommended Setup & Specifications
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Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
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Timeframe: M5 or M15 (Optimized for fast precision reversion)
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Account Type: MT5 Netting or Hedging (ECN/Raw Spread accounts recommended)
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Leverage: 1:100 up to 1:500
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Minimum Balance: $500 USD (For 0.01 base lots) / $3,000+ USD (For default 0.08 input)