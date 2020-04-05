Nine9 Gold Sniper Neural Network AI

  • Эксперты
  • Chainarong Yensawat
    Chainarong Yensawat

    Chainarong Yensawat

    ***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
    “การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
    และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
    ***บังคับข้อตกลง***
    "ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
  • Версия: 8.95
  • Активации: 5

Nine9 Gold Sniper Neural Network AI represents the pinnacle of institutional-grade algorithmic trading, specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 terminal. Combining the precision of a pre-optimized 4D Neural Network Probability Matrix with the robust mechanics of an Envelopes Trend-Grid Reversion engine, this EA acts as an absolute market monolith designed to secure maximum dollar profits while executing strict capital protection algorithms.

🧠 Core Algorithmic Pillars

  • Neural Network Winrate Barrier: Before firing the initial market layer, the built-in AI matrix analyzes real-time Envelope width, volatility (ATR), price deviation from mean, and current spread premium. It acts as an absolute gatekeeper, only executing orders when mathematical probability hits above an 80% winning barrier.

  • Pyramiding Trend Grid Matrix: Instead of dangerous martingale averaging, Nine9 Gold Sniper utilizes a smart scale-in grid that adds lots strictly in the direction of the sustained trend, scaling profits dynamically during major market waves.

  • Sovereign Master Cooldown Lock: Built for professional prop firms and commercial accounts. The EA automatically triggers a hard trading timeout block (fully customizable, default 2 hours) immediately after a cycle closes via Hit Profit Target, Hit Max Loss, or Manual "Close All" button clicks. This completely eliminates human emotional trading errors and revenge triggers.

  • Smart Risk-Reward Trailing Shield: Monitors the mathematical float R:R of the basket. Once a specific peak R:R target is reached, the trailing shield locks profits in place and tightly tracks price action to squeeze maximum yields out of volatile Gold spikes.

⚙️ Main Input Parameters & Configuration

  • Fixed USD Money Management: Set hard fixed dollar values for Target_Profit_USD (e.g., +$800) and Max_Loss_USD (e.g., -$100). The EA will immediately flatten all lots upon hit.

  • AI Winrate Filter: Customize the strictness of the Neural Network entry filter (AI_Min_Winrate_Required).

  • Pyramiding Settings: Adjust InitialLot, LotMultiplier, GridStepPoints, and MaxGridTrades to suit your personal risk tolerance.

  • Sovereign Cooldown: Define exactly how many hours the system should rest after completing a cycle (Cooldown_Hours).

  • Session Filters: Built-in trading clock to target high-volume London and New York overlaps, including an automated 3:00 AM server cash-out option.

📊 Recommended Setup & Specifications

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5 or M15 (Optimized for fast precision reversion)

  • Account Type: MT5 Netting or Hedging (ECN/Raw Spread accounts recommended)

  • Leverage: 1:100 up to 1:500

  • Minimum Balance: $500 USD (For 0.01 base lots) / $3,000+ USD (For default 0.08 input)


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Fan Yang
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Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Эксперты
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Vladimir Mametov
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Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
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Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
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4.2 (25)
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SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
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SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
BB Return mt5
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4.42 (125)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Master (v2.21) Next-Gen Hybrid Neural Network & Trend-Locked Matrix Architecture for Gold (XAUUSD) Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Master is an elite, fully autonomous algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike primitive martingale grids that blindly add market orders during high-slippage events, this system fuses an advanced Predictive Neural Network Gate with a mechanical MACD Trend-Locked Interlock Protocol to achieve maximum
Pivot Day Indicator for MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
Индикаторы
Pivot Day Master is an automated, lightweight, and highly reliable technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It automatically calculates and draws Daily Pivot Points, key Resistance and Support levels (R1-R3, S1-S3), as well as the Daily Open Price line directly on your chart. Whether you are a day trader, scalper, or swing trader, key Pivot levels serve as high-probability reaction zones for price action, breakouts, and trend reversals. Key Features: Automatic Daily Calculation: Automa
Long Term Channel Trend MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
Индикаторы
FX Bullish Trend Finder (Long-Term Logarithmic Regression Channel) FX Bullish Trend Finder is a powerful mathematical trend analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. Utilizing Logarithmic Linear Regression and Pearson’s Correlation Coefficient ( $R$ ) , this indicator dynamically scans multiple historical time horizons to automatically project the most statistically significant trend channels on your chart. Unlike traditional static trendlines or linear channels, FX Bullish Trend Finder continuously ev
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