CyberTradeTHxAI Friday AI Gold Hunter ICT PRO

  • 专家
  • Chainarong Yensawat
    Chainarong Yensawat

    Chainarong Yensawat

    • Developer Expert Advisor 在  CyberTradeTHxAI
    • 泰国
    • 1233
    ***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
    “การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
    และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
    ***บังคับข้อตกลง***
    "ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
  • 版本: 4.10
  • 激活: 5

🚀 FRIDAY AI Gold Hunter ICT - Product Description

👑 Overview

FRIDAY AI Gold Hunter ICT is a premium, standalone institutional-grade Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 5 Netting architecture. Combining a high-speed 4-EMA Ribbon Trend Matrix with a Smart Money Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection Engine, this EA operates entirely on single-position execution (Single-Shot) with zero custom indicators required.

The system features a Multi-Currency Auto-Scale Layer, allowing it to seamlessly pass the strict MQL5 Market Automatic Validation protocols while maintaining its specialized core logic optimized for high-volatility assets like Gold (XAUUSD).

🧠 Core Subsystems & Operational Logic

  • 4-EMA Ribbon Trend Scan: Continuously monitors structural market direction using 25, 50, 75, and 100 Exponential Moving Averages to ensure trades are executed strictly inline with institutional momentum.

  • Smart Money FVG Detection: Identifies market inefficiencies (Imbalances) where major market participants inject high-volume liquidity, securing high-probability setups at fair-value prices.

  • Deep Neural Network Winrate Filter: Evaluates price expansion velocity, FVG gap density, and market volatility through a mathematical Sigmoid node to calculate confidence intervals. The EA selectively triggers only when the live evaluation hits your exact accuracy requirements (0.50 - 0.99).

  • Sovereign Customizable BreakEven: Dynamically tracks floating R:R relative to your risk profile. Once your defined R:R target is reached, the EA automatically adjusts the Stop Loss to secure entry capital plus commission offsets on the broker's ledger.

🛡️ Institutional Capital Protection Matrix

⚠️ Pure Basket Risk Protocol: Hard Cash Loss Limit Risk management is handled with absolute sovereign discipline. When Custom_Fixed_Loss_USD is locked at 100 USD, the EA tracks the net collective floating profile (including commissions and swap fees). The moment the floating drawdown touches the -100 USD limit, the Monolith Unified Close Engine triggers instantly—wiping the net position lot size to zero in one single market deal. No multi-position trailing lag, no partial fill errors, no residual exposure.

  • Hard Account Drawdown Guard: Automatic lockout protective circuit breaker if collective basket drawdown breaches your pre-set percentage.

  • Unified Emergency Close Button: Features a high-speed manual "EMERGENCY CLOSE ALL" interface that bypasses standard tick loops to interact directly with the broker ledger via MQL5 Chart Event handlers.

  • Dynamic Post-Close Rest Protocol: Imposes a strict 60-minute cooling-off period after any basket clearance cycle to enforce portfolio discipline and eliminate revenge-trading noise.

🎛️ Input Parameters & Specifications

  • Manual_Initial_Lot: Base Initial Sizing for ICT Matrix (Lots)

  • Custom_Fixed_Loss_USD: Hard Fixed Cash Loss Limit Per Cycle Basket Total (USD)

  • Reward_R_Ratio: Profit Target Ratio Relative to Loss Budget (R:R)

  • InpBreakEvenTriggerRR: Target R:R Level to trigger BreakEven Lock

  • InpLockProfitPoints: Points to secure past entry price when locked

  • InpStopLossPoints / InpTakeProfitPoints: Standard required SL/TP distances in Points

  • AI_Min_Winrate_Required: Minimum AI Winrate Barrier Required to Fire (0.50 - 0.99)

  • MaxCyclesPerDay: Maximum Absolute Trade Waves Allowed Allocation Per Day

  • MaxSpread: Maximum Allowable Spread Premium for Initial Triggers (Points)

📥 Installation & Deployment

  1. Download and place the compiled CyberTradeTHxAI FRIDAY AI Gold Hunter ICT PRO.ex5 into your MQL5/Experts/ folder.

  2. Drag the Expert Advisor onto a fresh chart (XAUUSD / Gold is highly recommended; compatible with major currency pairs).

  3. Navigate to Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors and ensure "Allow Algo Trading" and "Allow modification of Signals settings" are checked.

  4. Set your custom parameters (e.g., 100 USD Fixed Loss, 6.0 R:R Target) and let the sovereign AI securely pilot your portfolio.



🚀 FRIDAY AI Gold Hunter ICT - รายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์

👑 ภาพรวม

FRIDAY AI Gold Hunter ICT เป็น Expert Advisor (EA) ระดับพรีเมียมแบบสแตนด์อโลนสำหรับนักลงทุนสถาบัน ออกแบบมาสำหรับสถาปัตยกรรม Netting ของ MetaTrader 5 โดยผสานรวมเมทริกซ์แนวโน้ม 4-EMA Ribbon ความเร็วสูงเข้ากับกลไกการตรวจจับช่องว่างมูลค่ายุติธรรม (FVG) ของ Smart Money EA นี้ทำงานโดยใช้การดำเนินการแบบตำแหน่งเดียว (Single-Shot) โดยไม่จำเป็นต้องใช้ตัวชี้วัดแบบกำหนดเองใดๆ


ระบบนี้มีเลเยอร์ปรับขนาดอัตโนมัติหลายสกุลเงิน ทำให้สามารถผ่านโปรโตคอลการตรวจสอบความถูกต้องอัตโนมัติของตลาด MQL5 ได้อย่างราบรื่น ในขณะที่ยังคงรักษาตรรกะหลักเฉพาะที่ได้รับการปรับให้เหมาะสมสำหรับสินทรัพย์ที่มีความผันผวนสูง เช่น ทองคำ (XAUUSD)


🧠 ระบบย่อยหลักและตรรกะการทำงาน

การสแกนแนวโน้ม 4-EMA Ribbon: ตรวจสอบทิศทางโครงสร้างตลาดอย่างต่อเนื่องโดยใช้ค่าเฉลี่ยเคลื่อนที่แบบเอ็กซ์โปเนนเชียล 25, 50, 75 และ 100 เพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าการซื้อขายจะดำเนินการอย่างเคร่งครัดตามโมเมนตัมของสถาบัน


การตรวจจับ FVG ของ Smart Money: ระบุความไม่สมบูรณ์ของตลาด (ความไม่สมดุล) ที่ผู้เข้าร่วมตลาดรายใหญ่อัดฉีดสภาพคล่องปริมาณมาก ทำให้เกิดการตั้งค่าที่มีโอกาสสูงในราคายุติธรรม


ตัวกรองอัตราการชนะโครงข่ายประสาทเทียมเชิงลึก: ประเมินความเร็วในการขยายตัวของราคา ความหนาแน่นของช่องว่าง FVG และความผันผวนของตลาดผ่านโหนด Sigmoid ทางคณิตศาสตร์เพื่อคำนวณช่วงความเชื่อมั่น EA จะทำงานเฉพาะเมื่อการประเมินแบบเรียลไทม์ตรงกับข้อกำหนดความแม่นยำของคุณ (0.50 - 0.99)


จุดคุ้มทุนที่ปรับแต่งได้: ติดตาม R:R แบบลอยตัวแบบไดนามิกตามโปรไฟล์ความเสี่ยงของคุณ เมื่อถึงเป้าหมาย R:R ที่กำหนดไว้ EA จะปรับ Stop Loss โดยอัตโนมัติเพื่อรักษาเงินทุนเข้าซื้อบวกค่าคอมมิชชั่นในบัญชีของโบรกเกอร์


🛡️ เมทริกซ์การป้องกันเงินทุนสถาบัน

⚠️ โปรโตคอลความเสี่ยงตะกร้าบริสุทธิ์: ขีดจำกัดการขาดทุนเงินสดที่เข้มงวด

การจัดการความเสี่ยงดำเนินการด้วยวินัยที่เข้มงวดอย่างแท้จริง เมื่อตั้งค่า Custom_Fixed_Loss_USD ไว้ที่ 100 USD EA จะติดตามโปรไฟล์การขาดทุนลอยตัวสุทธิรวม (รวมถึงค่าคอมมิชชั่นและค่าธรรมเนียมสวอป) ทันทีที่การขาดทุนลอยตัวแตะขีดจำกัด -100 USD ระบบปิดสถานะแบบรวมของ Monolith จะทำงานทันที โดยจะล้างขนาดล็อตของตำแหน่งสุทธิให้เป็นศูนย์ในการซื้อขายครั้งเดียว ไม่มีการหน่วงเวลาติดตามหลายตำแหน่ง ไม่มีข้อผิดพลาดในการเติมบางส่วน ไม่มีความเสี่ยงคงเหลือ


ระบบป้องกันการขาดทุนของบัญชีแบบเข้มงวด: วงจรป้องกันการล็อกอัตโนมัติหากการขาดทุนรวมของตะกร้าเกินเปอร์เซ็นต์ที่ตั้งไว้


ปุ่มปิดฉุกเฉินแบบรวม: มีอินเทอร์เฟซ "ปิดทั้งหมดฉุกเฉิน" ความเร็วสูงที่ข้ามลูปการตรวจสอบราคามาตรฐานเพื่อโต้ตอบโดยตรงกับบัญชีแยกประเภทของโบรกเกอร์ผ่านตัวจัดการเหตุการณ์แผนภูมิ MQL5


โปรโตคอลการพักหลังปิดแบบไดนามิก: กำหนดช่วงเวลาพัก 60 นาทีอย่างเข้มงวดหลังจากรอบการเคลียร์ตะกร้าใดๆ เพื่อบังคับใช้ระเบียบวินัยของพอร์ตโฟลิโอและกำจัดเสียงรบกวนจากการซื้อขายเพื่อแก้แค้น


🎛️ พารามิเตอร์และข้อมูลจำเพาะ

Manual_Initial_Lot: ขนาดล็อตเริ่มต้นพื้นฐานสำหรับ ICT Matrix (ล็อต)


Custom_Fixed_Loss_USD: ขีดจำกัดการขาดทุนเงินสดคงที่ต่อรอบ (USD)


Reward_R_Ratio: อัตราส่วนเป้าหมายกำไรเทียบกับงบประมาณการขาดทุน (R:R)


InpBreakEvenTriggerRR: ระดับ R:R เป้าหมายที่จะเรียกใช้ BreakEven Lock


InpLockProfitPoints: คะแนนเพื่อรักษาราคาเข้าก่อนหน้าเมื่อล็อค


InpStopLossPoints / InpTakeProfitPoints: ระยะห่าง SL/TP มาตรฐานที่ต้องการในหน่วยคะแนน


AI_Min_Winrate_Required: เกณฑ์อัตราการชนะ AI ขั้นต่ำที่ต้องการเพื่อเรียกใช้ (0.50 - 0.99)


MaxCyclesPerDay: จำนวนรอบการซื้อขายสูงสุดที่อนุญาตต่อวัน


MaxSpread: ค่าพรีเมียมสเปรดสูงสุดที่อนุญาตสำหรับการเรียกใช้ครั้งแรก (คะแนน)


📥 การติดตั้งและการใช้งาน

ดาวน์โหลดและ นำไฟล์ CyberTradeTHxAI FRIDAY AI Gold Hunter ICT PRO.ex5 ที่คอมไพล์แล้วไปไว้ในโฟลเดอร์ MQL5/Experts/ ของคุณ


ลาก Expert Advisor ไปวางบนกราฟใหม่ (แนะนำให้ใช้ XAUUSD / Gold; เข้ากันได้กับคู่สกุลเงินหลัก)


ไปที่ Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors และตรวจสอบให้แน่ใจว่าได้เลือก "Allow Algo Trading" และ "Allow modification of Signals settings" แล้ว


ตั้งค่าพารามิเตอร์ที่คุณต้องการ (เช่น Fixed Loss 100 USD, R:R Target 6.0) และปล่อยให้ AI ผู้เชี่ยวชาญบริหารจัดการพอร์ตโฟลิโอของคุณอย่างปลอดภัย


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最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
专家
ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
专家
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
专家
这是一个专为黄金（XAUUSD）交易而开发的全自动 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统（Expert Advisor）。其交易逻辑专门针对黄金市场的特点而设计，包括快速的价格波动、剧烈的市场反转以及高波动性。该 EA 能够在对执行速度、交易纪律和精确仓位管理要求极高的市场环境中实现全自动交易。 该系统专注于严格的交易管理、快速响应市场变化以及受控的出场策略。其核心理念非常简单：通过移动止损（Trailing Stop）让盈利交易尽可能延续，同时使用固定止损（Stop Loss）保护每一笔交易，并在 M1 时间周期出现反向信号时提前平掉亏损仓位，从而进一步控制风险。 信号：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378776 特别优惠价格： 当前价格仅适用于前 40 份授权。售出 40 份后，EA 的价格将上涨 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 核心理念 本智能交易系统专为希望使用自动化黄金（XAUUSD）交易工具，并需要清晰、实用仓位管理机制的交易者设计。 EA 采用趋势跟随策略，在主趋势方向上的回调中寻找入场机会，从而在已有趋势中获得更有利的
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CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
指标
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5 Professional Gold Trading Signal Indicator for MetaTrader 5 CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5 is a professional-grade Gold (XAUUSD) trading indicator developed to identify high-probability Buy and Sell opportunities using trend analysis, pullback confirmation, and intelligent market structure detection. Designed for both beginner and advanced traders, the indicator automatically calculates optimal Entry Zones, Stop Loss, and multiple Take Profit levels while provid
CyberTrade Trend Grid Pro
Chainarong Yensawat
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# CyberTrade Gold Trend Pro MT5 ### The Institutional-Grade 4-Line EMA Breakout & Dynamic Cycle Engine for XAUUSD CyberTrade Gold Trend Pro is an advanced, fully automated algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). By combining a high-precision 4-Line Exponential Moving Average (EMA) Alignment Matrix with a mathematical, cycle-based Risk-to-Reward (R:R) Money Management engine, this Expert Advisor captures explosive trend expansions while keeping drawdown strictly cap
CyberTrade Gold Compound PRO
Chainarong Yensawat
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CyberTrade Gold Compound Pro is an institutional-grade, fully automated Trend-Following trading robot engineered specifically for high-volatility financial instruments, with a primary optimization matrix tuned for Gold (XAUUSD). Powered by a synchronized multi-timeframe correlation engine, this Expert Advisor isolates precise market structural waves to deploy strategic market orders, making it an ideal asset growth solution for global production stable masters. Core Trading Strategy The EA
CyberTradeTHxAI Professional Assistant Panel
Chainarong Yensawat
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CyberTradeTHxAI Professional Assistant Panel CyberTrade PANEL MASTER is an institutional-grade, fully automated hybrid trading workstation engineered specifically for MetaTrader 5. It seamlessly bridges the gap between high-speed manual order routing and automated algorithmic momentum assistants, providing retail traders with the precision and risk controls usually reserved for prop-firm asset managers. Built specifically to operate smoothly within Netting environment constraints, the applicatio
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Chainarong Yensawat
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CyberTradeTHxAI SMC Instant Break - Hybrid Edition V3.00 CyberTradeTHxAI SMC Instant Break is an institutional-grade, fully automated hybrid algorithmic trading workstation engineered explicitly for MetaTrader 5. This Expert Advisor seamlessly fuses advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) order block dynamics with a robust multi-level grid recovery subsystem, delivering high-frequency prop-firm grade capital management within strict Netting and Hedging environments. Equipped with a synchronized Mult
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Chainarong Yensawat
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CyberTradeTHxAI Jarvis AI Gold Master Pro
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
JARVIS AI Gold Master PRO v34.00 - Product Description Overview JARVIS AI Gold Master PRO is a premier, standalone institutional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for Gold ( XAUUSD ) on the MetaTrader 5 Netting architecture. Combining a high-speed 4-EMA Alpha-Ribbon Trend Scanner with an optimized Neural Network Probability Engine , this EA represents the pinnacle of automated precision, dynamic risk management, and flawless order execution without relying on any external custom
Nine9 Gold Sniper Neural Network AI
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
Nine9 Gold Sniper Neural Network AI represents the pinnacle of institutional-grade algorithmic trading, specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 terminal. Combining the precision of a pre-optimized 4D Neural Network Probability Matrix with the robust mechanics of an Envelopes Trend-Grid Reversion engine , this EA acts as an absolute market monolith designed to secure maximum dollar profits while executing strict capital protection algorithms. Core Algorithmic Pillars Neur
Vision AI Neural Network AI Quantum
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
Vision AI Neural Network AI QUANTUM MT5 Introducing "Vision AI Neural Network AI QUANTUM" – A premier, institutional-grade trading system explicitly engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Powered by a pre-trained Multi-Timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1) Predictive Perceptron Matrix, this EA completely bypasses lagging lag-indicators to scan raw structural liquidity sweeps and algorithmic confluence zones in real-time. --- ### QUANTUM AI CORE ARCHITE
CyberTradeTHxAI TradeStation Panel PRO
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
CyberTrade TradeStation PRO is a premium, hybrid trading utility engine built for MT5. It perfectly combines a high-performance Manual Trading Panel with a fully automated EMA Ribbon Pullback Strategy , governed by an advanced Dynamic Risk-to-Reward (R:R) Cycle Money Management architecture. Whether you are a professional manual day-trader or looking for a strict trend-following automation tool, CyberTrade TradeStation PRO adapts to your edge while maintaining institutional-grade risk parameters
Stark AI Neural Network AI Quantum
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
Stark QUANTUM Engine - The Ultimate Trend Pyramiding Stack Machine Welcome to the era of high-frequency quantitative execution. Stark QUANTUM Engine is an institutional-grade, algorithmic trading software meticulously engineered for MetaTrader 5, specializing in XAUUSD (Gold) and major liquid currency pairs. This system is built for traders who want to capitalize heavily on explosive market movements, transitioning from a reactive drawdown-recovery logic into an aggressive positive pyramiding st
CyberTrade TradeStation PRO Muti Asset Edition
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
CyberTrade TradeStation PRO (Manual Edition) Ultimate Interactive Trade Planner & Risk Management Suite for MT5 CyberTrade TradeStation PRO is a professional-grade, high-performance visual order management panel designed for discretionary traders who demand absolute precision, speed, and strict risk protection. This tool completely eliminates manual calculation errors by transforming your chart into an interactive trading workstation compatible with all asset classes on MT5—including Forex, Gold
Support and Resistance Multi TF Edition Pro
Chainarong Yensawat
指标
CyberTrade Matrix: Multi-Timeframe S&R Spectrum Institutional-Grade Multi-TF Trend Matrix & Dynamic Support/Resistance Shields for MT5 CyberTrade Matrix is a premium, high-performance technical indicator engineered for professional traders who require a bird's-eye view of market structures across multiple horizons simultaneously. Powered by a optimized multi-timeframe engine, this indicator combines an Institutional EMA Cross Matrix (14/26) with Dynamic Visual Support and Resistance Shields (H4/
Vision AI Quantum Portfolio CFD
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
Vision AI Quantum: THE WEALTH PORTFOLIO CFD The Ultimate Neural-Network Multi-Asset Portfolio Monolith for MetaTrader 5 Vision AI Quantum: THE WEALTH PORTFOLIO CFD is an enterprise-grade, fully autonomous algorithmic trading system engineered specifically for elite traders and modern prop firms. Powered by a dynamic dual-layer Neural Network Matrix, this expert advisor simultaneously scans, filters, and rotates capital across 11 high-liquidity assets (including major Global CFDs like AMD, NVDA,
Gold Day Trader Vision AI Quantum
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
# Vision AI Quantum EA (GOLD SNIPER Edition) **Vision AI Quantum EA** is an advanced, high-precision autonomous trading system engineered exclusively for **GOLD (XAUUSD)** on the **M15/M5 timeframes**. Built upon cutting-edge Neural Network (A.I.) predictions combined with institutional-grade market liquidity tracking, this EA specializes in capturing premium reversal entries right at the terminal ends of candlestick wicks (**Extreme Momentum Fading**). Equipped with a **100% Pure Dynamic Swi
CyberTradeTHx AI Scalper Day Trader
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
NEW UPDATE: VERSION  We are thrilled to announce the release of AI Scalper Grid RSI Sideway MT5 (Version 1.94) . This update brings massive structural upgrades, a brand-new financial metrics layout, and advanced protection layers designed to keep your account safe under all market conditions. What’s New in Version  1. Multi-Period Performance Matrix (New Dashboard UI) Now you can track your success directly on your chart! We have completely redesigned and expanded the visual dashboard to str
Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Day Trader
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Master (v2.21) Next-Gen Hybrid Neural Network & Trend-Locked Matrix Architecture for Gold (XAUUSD) Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Master is an elite, fully autonomous algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike primitive martingale grids that blindly add market orders during high-slippage events, this system fuses an advanced Predictive Neural Network Gate with a mechanical MACD Trend-Locked Interlock Protocol to achieve maximum
Pivot Day Indicator for MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
指标
Pivot Day Master is an automated, lightweight, and highly reliable technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It automatically calculates and draws Daily Pivot Points, key Resistance and Support levels (R1-R3, S1-S3), as well as the Daily Open Price line directly on your chart. Whether you are a day trader, scalper, or swing trader, key Pivot levels serve as high-probability reaction zones for price action, breakouts, and trend reversals. Key Features: Automatic Daily Calculation: Automa
Long Term Channel Trend MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
指标
FX Bullish Trend Finder (Long-Term Logarithmic Regression Channel) FX Bullish Trend Finder is a powerful mathematical trend analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. Utilizing Logarithmic Linear Regression and Pearson’s Correlation Coefficient ( $R$ ) , this indicator dynamically scans multiple historical time horizons to automatically project the most statistically significant trend channels on your chart. Unlike traditional static trendlines or linear channels, FX Bullish Trend Finder continuously ev
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