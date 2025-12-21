EA Stork MT5
- Experts
- Mikhail Rudyk
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 21 December 2025
- Activations: 5
The trading robot (scalper) works according to the totality of signals of several indicators.And checks the price speed.
It is advisable to trade on TF M5 (best results).
Input parameters:
Fix Lot - trades with a fixed lot
Use autolot - the robot itself selects the lot depending on the depot and with an increase in the depot increases the lot
Min Distance Between Deals - is the minimum distance between transactions
For currencies you can not increase this parameter.For every 1500 $ 0.01 lot
The robot in the tester and in real was checked.
Excellent results were on the EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY and Gold.
For Gold, you need to make mines distance between deals = 100