Easy Scalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 10 October 2020
- Activations: 10
Easy Scalper MT5
LAUNCH PROMO: ONLY FEW COPY OUT OF AT $99!
Next price: 299$
Easy scalper designed to calculate the best time to buy or sell using many different techniques.The EA does not use grid, martingale, arbitrage. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. The EA includes protection against high spreads, and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size.Feel free to get in touch with me for any questions.
Monitoring : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/843589
Recommentations
- Minimum balance 500$
- Minimum leverage 100
- Some orders will have swaps
- Personally using on USDCAD, but you can use on any currency pairs
- To maximize the performance SL/TP and other parameters should adjust or check every month
- Make optimization and backtests before using on real account
Features
- Every trade is protected by take profit and stop loss
- This EA is not sensitive to broker, MaxSpread setting will protect user from spread gaps
- Backtest with delays,%100 real tickdata and real spreads
- No dangerous money management used
- No complicated input parameters, only need few simple parameter to adjust
- With fewer input parameter easier to run optimizations
- No VPS needed
- No martingale, arbitrage or grid
Settings
- StaticLot - Trade with fixed lot
- DynamicLot -Trade with dynamic lot which is fixed to dynamicLotRate for every 1k$ you have (if you have 3K$ then dynamicLot will equal to 3 * dynamicLotRate)
- DynamicLotRate - Value will be multiplied with every 1k$ you have
- MaxSpread - To provent user from high spread volatility you can set a max spread value. (if ask = 1.1010 - bid = 1.1011 then spread will equalt to 10)