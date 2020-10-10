Easy Scalper

Easy Scalper MT5


LAUNCH PROMO: ONLY FEW COPY OUT OF AT $99!

Next price: 299$

Easy scalper designed to calculate the best time to buy or sell using many different techniques.The EA does not use grid, martingale, arbitrage. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. The EA includes protection against high spreads, and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size.Feel free to get in touch with me for any questions. 


Monitoring : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/843589

Recommentations

  • Minimum balance 500$
  • Minimum leverage 100
  • Some orders will have swaps
  • Personally using on USDCAD, but you can use on any currency pairs
  • To maximize the performance SL/TP and other parameters should adjust or check every month
  • Make optimization and backtests before using on real account

Features
  • Every trade is protected by take profit and stop loss
  • This EA is not sensitive to broker, MaxSpread setting will protect user from spread gaps
  • Backtest with delays,%100 real tickdata and real spreads
  • No dangerous money management used
  • No complicated input parameters, only need few simple parameter to adjust
  • With fewer input parameter easier to run optimizations
  • No VPS needed
  • No martingale, arbitrage or grid

Settings

  • StaticLot - Trade with fixed lot
  • DynamicLot -Trade with dynamic lot which is fixed to dynamicLotRate for every 1k$ you have (if you have 3K$ then dynamicLot will equal to 3 * dynamicLotRate) 
  • DynamicLotRate - Value will be multiplied with every 1k$ you have
  • MaxSpread - To provent user from high spread volatility you can set a max spread value. (if ask = 1.1010 - bid = 1.1011 then spread will equalt to 10)













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4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Pattern King MT5
Ibrahim Konyali
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Pattern King based on short term reversal pattern recognition techniques. The EA does not use grid, martingale or indicator. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. The EA includes protection against high spreads, and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change.  Pattern king is a trading robot  for the trading on  EURUSD H1. All backtests done in real account with
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