LAUNCH PROMO: ONLY FEW COPY OUT OF AT $99!

Easy scalper designed to calculate the best time to buy or sell using many different techniques.

The EA does not use grid, martingale, arbitrage. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. The EA includes protection against high spreads, and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size.Feel free to get in touch with me for any questions.