Prop Firm Sniper

4.33

Prop Firm Sniper MT4 is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis.

Recommended Timeframes:

For backtesting, use the indicator on M5 or M15 for Gold (XAUUSD), and M15 or H1 for more volatile Forex pairs such as GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, and similar markets.

CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES!
Prop Firm Sniper is a professional market structure indicator designed to identify trend continuations and reversals while automatically generating complete trade setups. The indicator analyzes price action in real time and provides precise Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, TP2, and TP3 levels without the need for manual chart analysis.

Using advanced market structure logic, it detects key breaks in price action and highlights high-probability trading opportunities as they develop. A built-in professional dashboard displays market bias, trade statistics, win rate, recent signals, and live trade levels directly on the chart, giving traders a complete overview of market conditions at a glance. 
Prop Firm Sniper also supports terminal alerts, push notifications, and email alerts for BUY and SELL signals, including the Entry price, Stop Loss, TP1, TP2, and TP3 levels.

Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices, Stocks, and Cryptocurrencies across all timeframes, Prop Firm Sniper simplifies decision-making by delivering clear trading opportunities, real-time alerts, and fully defined risk management levels in a single easy-to-use solution.

The price increases every 10 purchases, the next price is $149. 2 copies left at this promo price!
Отзывы 7
mohamed eddouh
61
mohamed eddouh 2026.07.19 21:55 
 

Hi, I've been testing it for a couple of days and I have to say it's very solid—one of the few good ones; if set up correctly, it generates significant profits.

Dhuruvan Dhuruv
23
Dhuruvan Dhuruv 2026.07.07 09:21 
 

As a new trader, I spent a lot of time looking for a reliable indicator before making any purchase. I tested this indicator thoroughly using the Strategy Tester, analyzed many historical setups, and compared the signals with price action. The results during my testing were very consistent, so I decided to buy it. After purchasing, I was happy to see that the live performance matched what I had tested. The signals are clear, and the entry, stop loss, and take profit levels make trading much easier, especially for beginners. What I like most is that it's simple to use and doesn't require hours of chart analysis. It has helped me trade with more confidence and discipline. Of course, no indicator can guarantee profits, but based on my personal experience, this is one of the best indicators I have tested so far. If you're a beginner looking for a stable and easy-to-use trading tool, I think this indicator is definitely worth trying. Great work by the developer, and I hope future updates continue to make it even better!

Pasqualino Cava
80
Pasqualino Cava 2026.07.07 04:34 
 

I only purchased the indicator yesterday. On 2 signals I made 2 TP on xauusd it is excellent on xausd the signal, opens before the candle closes and you can take excellent profits if you are quick to enter the sell or buy order.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
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Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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Индикатор M1 Arrow основан на естественных принципах торговли на рынке, включая анализ волатильности и объема. Индикатор можно использовать с любым таймфреймом и валютной парой. Один простой в использовании параметр индикатора позволит вам адаптировать сигналы к любой валютной паре и таймфрейму, на котором вы хотите торговать. Помимо основного алгоритма, основанного на сигналах на покупку и продажу, индикатор также имеет множество встроенных дополнительных стратегий, которые вы можете выбрать в
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
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4.43 (7)
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Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
PZ Trend Trading
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Trend Trading - это индикатор, предназначенный для получения максимальной прибыли от трендов, происходящих на рынке, путем определения времени отката и прорыва. Он находит торговые возможности, анализируя, что делает цена во время установленных тенденций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Торгуйте на финансовых рынках с уверенностью и эффективностью Прибыль от устоявшихся тенденций без проволочек Признать прибыльные откаты, пр
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After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it levera
MBFX Timing
Mohamed Hassan
5 (3)
Индикаторы
After purchase, contact me in private to get 7 days of FREE testing with EA Forex Proton where the robot automatically takes the trade alerts from MBFX Timing! MBFX Timing is an indicator that was developed and created by Mostafa Belkhayate, one of the best traders in the world. We decided to create a modified version that takes inspiration from the Stochastic Oscillator and the Relative Strength Quality Index indicators to improve your trading.  One of the main reasons we released MBFX Timing
Lux Trend
Mohamed Hassan
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  After purchase, please contact me to get your trading tips + more information for a great bonus!   Lux Trend is a professional strategy based on using Higher Highs and Lower Highs to identify and draw Trendline Breakouts! Lux Trend  utilizes two Moving Averages to confirm the overall trend direction before scanning the market for high-quality breakout opportunities, ensuring more accurate and reliable trade signals. This is a proven trading system u
Wick Hunter
Mohamed Hassan
Индикаторы
After purchase, you are eligible to receive EA Forex Proton and try it for 14 days completely FREE! This robot automates the alerts from Wick Hunter! Tired of getting trapped by false breakouts? Wick Hunter is a powerful custom indicator designed to detect fakeouts and identify true reversals before the crowd catches on. Built on the proven False Breakout Strategy , Wick Hunter helps you: Spot liquidity grabs and stop-hunts Enter with precision near wicks Avoid fake breakouts that ruin trades
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Индикаторы
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Trend Forecasting
Mohamed Hassan
4.76 (17)
Индикаторы
Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025!  This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana. After purchase, send us a message and you could get Katana for FREE as a BONUS After purchase, send us a private message for your instructions.  The Trend Forecasting indicator is a very unique & easy tool that is able to make prediction about future price movement based on the signals generated by MACD . It helps you have an estimation on the are
Scalper System
Mohamed Hassan
Индикаторы
Scalper System — это удобный индикатор, предназначенный для обнаружения зон консолидации рынка и прогнозирования прорывов. Оптимизированный для таймфрейма M1, он наиболее эффективен на высоковолатильных активах, таких как золото (XAUUSD). Хотя изначально система была разработана для таймфрейма M1, она хорошо работает на всех таймфреймах благодаря своей надежной стратегии, основанной на анализе ценового действия. Почему Scalper System? Стрелки покупки и продажи Цена входа без перерисовки и зад
EA Top G
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (33)
Эксперты
After purchase, If you genuinely like this robot, you can receive EA Interceptor for Free ! Contact me for more information regarding this BONUS ! EA TOP G  is a multi-currency expert advisor  based on trend following . It uses a hedge system with a very good risk management. It's an ideal candidate for CENT accounts and big balances. It uses a sophisticated system that relies on hedge to make sure that your account grows nicely. It trades an impressive number of  10 forex pairs  to provide dive
EA Black Lion
Mohamed Hassan
5 (4)
Эксперты
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  EA BLACK LION  is an expert advisor that is the true definition of a scalper where it's able to spot real divergence movements in the forex market. It is highly sophisticated because it can spot potential reversal or continuation patterns. The real-time divergence patterns are visually shown to you on your MT4 chart. (This is game changing because you actually see the strategy in front of you)  It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfull
Elliot Wave Impulse
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Manual guide:   Click here This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana . After purchase, send us a message and you could get  it  for  FREE as a BONUS!  The Elliot Wave Impulse is a pattern  identified in the Elliott Wave Theory, a form of technical analysis used to analyze financial market cycles.  The Impulse Wave is considered the strongest and most powerful part of the Elliott Wave cycle, as it represents t
Trend Punch
Mohamed Hassan
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called  Support & Resistance . After purchase, send us a message and you will get it   for  FREE as a BONUS! Introducing Trend Punch , the revolutionary forex trend indicator that will transform the way you trade! Trend Punch is uniquely designed to provide precise buy and sell arrows during strong market trends, making your trading decisions clearer and more confident. Whether you're trading major currency pairs or exotic symb
Trend Pulse
Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (5)
Индикаторы
Introducing Trend Pulse , a unique and robust indicator capable of detecting bullish, bearish, and even ranging trends! Trend Pulse uses a special algorithm to filter out market noise with real precision. If the current symbol is moving sideways, Trend Pulse will send you a ranging signal, letting you know that it's not a good time to enter a trade. This excellent system makes Trend Pulse  one of the best tools for traders! Why Choose Trend Pulse ? Never lags and never repaints:  Signals appea
MetaQuant Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Утилиты
MetaQuant PRO is a professional account analytics dashboard for MetaTrader 4, built to give traders a clear, visual, and data-driven view of their trading performance directly inside MT4. It converts your account history into clean metrics, charts, and insights without relying on external websites or spreadsheets. Main features • Overview (full account) • Daily (today only) • Monthly (current month) • All-Time (entire history) Visual performance analysis • Smooth equity curve from real closed t
Lux Trend MT5
Mohamed Hassan
Индикаторы
The starting price is $75. It will increase to $120 after 30 sales. After purchase, please contact me to get your trading tips + more information for a great bonus!   Lux Trend   is a professional strategy based on using Higher Highs and Lower Highs to identify and draw Trendline Breakouts!   Lux Trend  utilizes two Moving Averages to confirm the overall trend direction before scanning the market for high-quality breakout opportunities, ensuring more accurate and reliable trade signals. This
Фильтр:
ellpriest
115
ellpriest 2026.07.28 03:43 
 

JUST BE CAREFUL THAT THIS AUTHOR WILL TRY TO SELL YOU THEIR EA PRODUCTS, AND WILL TELL YOU THAT 2MONTHS FREE USE IF YOU WIRTE GOOD REVIEWS ABOUT IT, BUT WHEN YOU REGISTER, THEY WILL DISSAPEAR. TOTAL SCAM. DON'T LISTEN A WORD FROM THEM. AND BACK TO THE PRODUCT, THE SIGNALS ARE UNSTEADY, WHICH MEANS THAT MAYBE SIGNAL WILL APPEAR ONE SECOND, AND NEXT SECOND WILL DISSAPEAR. AND WHEN IT FINALLY BREAKTHROUGH, IT HAS BEEN FAR AWAY FROM THE ENTRY POINT. I MEAN, THAT'S TOTAL USEFUL.

SINCE THE AUTHOR SAID THAT I AM 'making inaccurate claims', ANYONE WHO SEE THIS CAN ASK ME IN PERSONAL OR YOU CAN SEE MY COMMENT IN THIS PRODUCT.

AND ALSO, THE AUTHOR DIDN'T REFUTE ME ABOUT THEIR PRODUCT, SO ABOUT WHAT I'M SAYING(SIGNALS REPAINT AND UNSTEADY), YOU CAN KNOW WHETHER IT'S CORRECT OR NOT.

Mohamed Hassan
31692
Ответ разработчика Mohamed Hassan 2026.08.07 16:47
I have been assisting you and providing customer support almost every day. The issue was related to your own PC environment, where the EA was unable to function properly. I also recommended using a VPS as a more suitable solution. Considering the amount of support and assistance I have provided, I would appreciate it if you would stop making inaccurate claims. Feedback is always welcome, but it should be fair, factual, and constructive. Unfortunately, your current feedback does not reflect the situation accurately and is not helpful or constructive.
OMAR KHATAB
495
OMAR KHATAB 2026.07.24 02:21 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

mohamed eddouh
61
mohamed eddouh 2026.07.19 21:55 
 

Hi, I've been testing it for a couple of days and I have to say it's very solid—one of the few good ones; if set up correctly, it generates significant profits.

Dhuruvan Dhuruv
23
Dhuruvan Dhuruv 2026.07.07 09:21 
 

As a new trader, I spent a lot of time looking for a reliable indicator before making any purchase. I tested this indicator thoroughly using the Strategy Tester, analyzed many historical setups, and compared the signals with price action. The results during my testing were very consistent, so I decided to buy it. After purchasing, I was happy to see that the live performance matched what I had tested. The signals are clear, and the entry, stop loss, and take profit levels make trading much easier, especially for beginners. What I like most is that it's simple to use and doesn't require hours of chart analysis. It has helped me trade with more confidence and discipline. Of course, no indicator can guarantee profits, but based on my personal experience, this is one of the best indicators I have tested so far. If you're a beginner looking for a stable and easy-to-use trading tool, I think this indicator is definitely worth trying. Great work by the developer, and I hope future updates continue to make it even better!

Pasqualino Cava
80
Pasqualino Cava 2026.07.07 04:34 
 

I only purchased the indicator yesterday. On 2 signals I made 2 TP on xauusd it is excellent on xausd the signal, opens before the candle closes and you can take excellent profits if you are quick to enter the sell or buy order.

Azra Reli
38
Azra Reli 2026.07.06 14:59 
 

Great market structure indicator with clean BOS & CHoCH detection. The entry, stop loss, and TP levels make analysis faster, and the dashboard is easy to read. Alerts are useful for staying on top of setups. Just remember that, like any indicator, it’s not a magic bullet proper risk management and market context are still essential. Overall, a solid tool for traders who use price action and market structure.

printgold
459
printgold 2026.06.23 13:50 
 

Finding a good indicator requires careful consideration. This indicator give me a signal alert with clear TP and SL. So that help me to take open trade without hesitation. The author helps well if there is something I want to know. Thanks Brother Mo to provide this indicator.

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