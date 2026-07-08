Premium Discount Zone MT4

Premium Discount Zone Indicator for SMC and ICT Traders

Optimize your market analysis with the Premium Discount Zone Indicator, a highly effective analytical tool designed specifically for traders who apply Smart Money Concepts and Inner Circle Trader methodologies.

Understanding market structure and relative pricing is the foundation of institutional trading. In the SMC and ICT concepts, the market is always moving between phases of expensive and cheap pricing relative to a specific price leg. This indicator automatically maps out these crucial areas directly on your chart, allowing you to instantly visualize where smart money is most likely to position their orders.

Core Mechanics of the Zones

The Premium Zone Located in the upper half of the price swing. According to ICT principles, this is the area where the market is considered overvalued or expensive. Institutions and algorithmic market makers look to distribute or sell their positions when the price reaches a premium. As a trader, this is your high probability area to look for short setups.

The Discount Zone Located in the lower half of the price swing. This is the area where the asset is considered cheap or undervalued. Smart money accumulates orders and looks for buying opportunities in this region. If you are looking to go long, entering within the discount zone drastically improves your risk to reward ratio and aligns you with institutional buying pressure.

The Equilibrium This is the exact midpoint of the current price swing. It represents fair value. Price often gravitates towards the equilibrium to balance the market before deciding its next major directional expansion.

Crucial Trading Reminder

Do not use this indicator as a single point of reference or a standalone entry signal. The Premium Discount Zone indicator is specifically built to be a supplementary tool. It is a probability enhancer designed to add confluence to your existing strategy. Trading based solely on these zones without confirming market structure or price action is highly discouraged.

To achieve the highest probability setups, you must combine this indicator with other core SMC and ICT tools. Use these zones to filter your points of interest. For example, ensure you are only taking long positions from an Order Block, Fair Value Gap, or Liquidity Sweep that resides deep within the Discount Zone. Conversely, only validate short setups if your technical patterns form inside the Premium Zone.

By aligning your technical analysis with the Premium Discount Zone, you ensure that you are trading on the right side of the market alongside institutional order flow. Upgrade your chart awareness today and eliminate the fundamental mistake of buying at a premium or selling at a discount.


--- MT5 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181888

--- If You Want All in One SMC MT4 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177134

--- If You Want All in One ICT Concept MT4 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184914


SUPPORT & REVIEWS 

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.

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Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
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Robby Suhendrawan
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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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