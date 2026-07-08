Premium Discount Zone MT4

Premium Discount Zone Indicator for SMC and ICT Traders

Optimize your market analysis with the Premium Discount Zone Indicator, a highly effective analytical tool designed specifically for traders who apply Smart Money Concepts and Inner Circle Trader methodologies.

Understanding market structure and relative pricing is the foundation of institutional trading. In the SMC and ICT concepts, the market is always moving between phases of expensive and cheap pricing relative to a specific price leg. This indicator automatically maps out these crucial areas directly on your chart, allowing you to instantly visualize where smart money is most likely to position their orders.

Core Mechanics of the Zones

The Premium Zone Located in the upper half of the price swing. According to ICT principles, this is the area where the market is considered overvalued or expensive. Institutions and algorithmic market makers look to distribute or sell their positions when the price reaches a premium. As a trader, this is your high probability area to look for short setups.

The Discount Zone Located in the lower half of the price swing. This is the area where the asset is considered cheap or undervalued. Smart money accumulates orders and looks for buying opportunities in this region. If you are looking to go long, entering within the discount zone drastically improves your risk to reward ratio and aligns you with institutional buying pressure.

The Equilibrium This is the exact midpoint of the current price swing. It represents fair value. Price often gravitates towards the equilibrium to balance the market before deciding its next major directional expansion.

Crucial Trading Reminder

Do not use this indicator as a single point of reference or a standalone entry signal. The Premium Discount Zone indicator is specifically built to be a supplementary tool. It is a probability enhancer designed to add confluence to your existing strategy. Trading based solely on these zones without confirming market structure or price action is highly discouraged.

To achieve the highest probability setups, you must combine this indicator with other core SMC and ICT tools. Use these zones to filter your points of interest. For example, ensure you are only taking long positions from an Order Block, Fair Value Gap, or Liquidity Sweep that resides deep within the Discount Zone. Conversely, only validate short setups if your technical patterns form inside the Premium Zone.

By aligning your technical analysis with the Premium Discount Zone, you ensure that you are trading on the right side of the market alongside institutional order flow. Upgrade your chart awareness today and eliminate the fundamental mistake of buying at a premium or selling at a discount.





--- MT5 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181888

--- If You Want All in One SMC MT4 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177134

--- If You Want All in One ICT Concept MT4 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184914





SUPPORT & REVIEWS