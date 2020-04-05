CIFER Algorithm The ICT Concept EA

EA - C.I.F.E.R. (Change in Imbalance Fill & Execution Routine)

Special Offer !!  Discount price $250, Secure your lifetime access NOW before it set to normal price $500.

WARNING AND TRANSPARENCY NOTICE

Please read this carefully before purchasing. This Expert Advisor is newly developed and just released to the public. It is currently entering its real-market testing phase. The performance data available right now is based entirely on backtesting data starting from the beginning of 2026. 

We are making this EA available exclusively for traders who truly understand and appreciate the ICT Concepts( Inner Circle Trader ) and SMC ( Smart Money Concepts ) methodology. You must approach this with a realistic trading mindset: losses are a certainty in trading, and profit is a bonus. Do not purchase this EA if you are looking for a "Holy Grail" that never loses.

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

REQUIRED TRADING ENVIRONMENT

  • Supported Pair: XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY.

  • Supported Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute chart) ONLY. Please note that the current version of this algorithm is strictly calibrated and optimized for Gold volatility on the 5-minute timeframe. We are actively testing its performance on other currency pairs and higher timeframes. Please do not run this EA on other assets or timeframes until official updates and optimizations are released.

  • Minimum initial deposit $300 and Leverange minimum 1:100

STRATEGY OVERVIEW

C.I.F.E.R. is a strict SINGLE SHOT Expert Advisor.

  • NO Martingale

  • NO Grid

  • NO Averaging

  • NO Arbitrage

This algorithm opens only one position at a time. Every single trade is protected by a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit. The core logic is built around identifying market structure shifts (CISD) and executing trades precisely within Fair Value Gaps (FVG).

The EA also features a built-in Conservative Step Compounding system. It does not increase lot sizes recklessly; instead, it scales up only when the account equity reaches specific safety tiers, and automatically reduces the lot size during drawdown periods to protect your capital. It also utilizes a Trailing Stop and Break-Even system to lock in running profits.

Trading Recommendations
Symbol XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe 5 Minutes
Minimum Deposit $300 at 0.01 lot
Recommended Deposit       $500+ for comfortable operation
Account Type ECN/RAW spread recommended
Leverage 1:100 minimum
Brokers IC Markets, FP Markets, Fusion Markets, VT Markets, TradingPro.
VPS Recommended for 24/7 uptime 

ATTENTION! Be careful, I don't sell EAs or settings files on Telegram. EA purchase links are only available on the MQL5 Market!

ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.

SUPPORT & REVIEWS 

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.

Subscribe to TradingLabs ID Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tradinglabsid

Check out all my premium trading tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan/seller 

Contact me for fast support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan


DISCLAIMER: Trading on financial markets involves risk. Past performance, backtest, statistics, screenshots, monitoring data, and historical results are for reference only and do not guarantee future results. This Expert Advisor is a software tool for informational, educational, and research purposes only. It does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, portfolio management, or a personal trading recommendation. The EA may have losing trades, including several Stop Loss trades in a row. Such periods are part of the strategy's risk profile and do not automatically mean that the EA is broken. Results may vary due to market conditions, changing price behavior, spreads, slippage, execution quality, commissions, symbol specifications, liquidity, platform settings, and other trading environment factors. Disciplined traders understand risk management well, by purchasing this EA, you agree to it.
Recommended products
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Experts
Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.06 (31)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasing Argos Ra
Momentum Gate Pro
Yao Ren Ye
Experts
Momentum Gate Pro Professional EURUSD M15 Momentum Expert Advisor Momentum Gate Pro is a precision-focused Expert Advisor designed for EURUSD on the M15 timeframe. It is built around a momentum-based trading concept that combines MACD directional signals, higher-timeframe trend filtering, ADX market strength control, and strict risk management. The goal of this EA is not to trade frequently at random, but to wait for specific market conditions where directional momentum and trend structure are
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
5 (4)
Experts
XAURON EA — Precision and Discipline for Gold Traders IMPORTANT After purchase, please send me a private message to receive: Installation Manual Optimized Settings Complete Setup Assistance Full Customer Support LIMITED TIME OFFER  $450 This special promotion has been created to give everyone the opportunity to own XAURON with a lifetime license. This offer is available for a limited time and exclusively through MQL5. Live Signals  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384343 Trade Gold with Struct
Maximum Infinity Pro
Jatuporn Kamwang
Experts
Maximum Infinity Pro – Advanced Grid EA for MT5 Maximum Infinity Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, combining advanced grid trading logic with robust risk management and adaptive entry/exit strategies. This EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who want a reliable, flexible, and fully automated trading solution. Key Features Smart Grid System: Automatically manages buy/sell grids with dynamic lot sizing and grid spacing for optimal per
BASTET19z
Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
Experts
This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention. Live Results (6 months): +125.52% profit, 20.75% max drawdown Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: ( myfxbook.com/me
BitcoinHunter
CENK GUNER
Experts
This Expert Advisor, specifically developed for Bitcoin trading, has demonstrated consistent performance across major high-volatility market conditions observed over the past year. Based on historical backtest results, I recommend operating the system with a minimum account balance of 1,000 USD using a 0.01 BTC lot size. Deployment with smaller balances is not advisable from a risk-management perspective. Under these parameters, the system has historically produced an average monthly performance
Beta Applied MACD
Raymond Kamau Thuo
Experts
Beta Applied MACD works on several principles affiliated to MACD (Moving average convergence/divergence). For short entry to occur, price has to be above MA or EMA 200, the MACD cross signal line in MACD from below to up and the cross happens below the zero line on the MACD. The entry is on the candle after the crossover, stop loss is below the moving average and take profit is on a ratio of 1:1.5.
PipsPro Scalper Gold
Hayyu Imam Muhammad
3 (2)
Experts
*This product special for XAUUSD* pair. Therefore, all additional features and strategies in future updates will be included in this product . Published at 2026.04.18 |   --> NEXT PRICE $499 USD. LIVE SIGNAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385087 Please to send a private message after you make a purchase !!! PipsPro Scalper Gold (MT5) is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD trading. It is compatible with both 2-digit and 3-digit brokers for the XAUUSD symbol. Before opening
Black Horse VIP
Sahril Saboja
Experts
BLACK HORSE VIP EA Overview Videos ~   https://www.tiktok.com/@sabojack Product Description BLACK HORSE VIP is an automated trading solution developed exclusively for Multi-Symbol. This Expert Advisor is designed to assist traders in executing trades systematically with a strong emphasis on risk control, trade discipline, and long-term stability . The system adapts to market behavior and manages positions automatically, aiming to reduce emotional decision-making while maintaining consi
CuanHunter Robot Gold and crypto
Jivi Muzaqi Guntur
Experts
CuanHunter Robot EA – Auto Trading for XAUUSD & BTCUSD Key Features: Automatic Trading: Executes BUY/SELL signals based on fast/slow EMA crossovers + ATR. Dual Preset Modes: Choose XAUUSD (Gold) or BTCUSD (Bitcoin) – parameters optimized for each, no manual adjustments needed. Auto SL/TP with Broker-Safe Checks: Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are calculated automatically while respecting broker minimum stop rules. Visual Chart Signals: Easy-to-read labels BUY SELL along with TP/SL on t
Thor Structure Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Thor's Structure Matrix - Strike at the Structure, Ride the Bounce The most intelligent Support & Resistance EA ever built. Thor doesn't chase the market — he waits at the fortress walls and strikes when the enemy retreats.  The Art of Structure Trading 95% of retail traders chase breakouts.- They buy when price goes up and sell when price goes down. This is exactly what institutions want — retail liquidity to fill their massive orders. Thor's Structure Matrix does the opposite.- It identif
SymbolRaptor
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Experts
RAPTOR – Neural Network Scalping Engine for M5 RAPTOR is an advanced, AI‑driven Expert Advisor engineered to hunt small, consistent profits across any trading symbol on the M5 timeframe . Built on a next‑generation neural network core, RAPTOR analyzes market micro‑structure with the speed, precision, and adaptability of a true predator—locking onto high‑probability opportunities and executing with surgical timing. Designed for traders who want a smart, self‑adjusting system rather than rigid
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
AuricSkeeter
Ioannidis Alexandre Anatolevitch
Experts
AuricSkeeter - Professional Breakout EA Fully automated Expert Advisor that identifies and trades breakout opportunities using custom indicator. No external indicators required - everything is built-in for maximum performance and reliability. KEY FEATURES Smart Breakout Detection - Automatically identifies significant highs and lows, placing pending orders at optimal levels Built-in News Filter - Protects your trades during high-impact economic events using the MQL5 Economic Calendar Advanced Ri
Scalper One MT5
Surge FX Ltd
Experts
This is an aggressive  price-action Expert Advisor suitable for multiple symbols and timeframes. Due to minimal drawdown , it is suitable for small accounts using Fixed, Growth, Aggressive or Brutal risk models. See screenshot. The default parameters work best on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD on H1 timeframe. You can tweak the settings of the Scalper and find the best parameters for a given symbol and timeframe. Stop-loss of 50 points is recommended. WARNING : Minimum account balance is $50. Before us
HMA Crossover
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Hull Moving Average Crossover EA – MT5 Harness the speed and precision of the Hull Moving Average (HMA) in a fully automated trend-following system for MetaTrader 5. The Hull Moving Average Crossover EA is designed for traders who want fast reaction to emerging trends without sacrificing structured risk control. By combining a user-defined fast HMA with a slower HMA, the EA identifies potential momentum shifts early — while managing risk dynamically through ATR-based protection. Built for clari
Seaguard
QuanticX
Experts
Announcement: All EAs (Expert Advisors) from QuanticX are currently available for free, but only for a limited time! To enjoy a Lifetime QuanticX support and continue receiving free EAs, we kindly request you to leave a review and track the performance of our EAs on Myfxbook. Additionally, don't hesitate to reach out to us for exclusive bonuses on EAs and personalized support. Seaguard by QuanticX Step into the cutting-edge domain of QuanticX , a leading FinTech startup reshaping the landscape
N Pattern EA
Donitrinugroho
Experts
N-Pattern EA (H1 Timeframe) – Trend-Based Pattern Trading System N-Pattern EA is an automated trading system designed to identify and trade the N-pattern structure within strong market trends on the H1 timeframe. The strategy combines EMA-based trend filtering , swing high/low analysis , and price action confirmation to deliver structured and disciplined entries. Core Strategy Logic Detects market trend using EMA (50) and market structure (Higher High–Higher Low / Lower High–Lower Low) Identi
Double Decker MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141534 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141535 Double Decker EA Precision Entries Using Accelerator Oscillator + Envelopes Double Decker   is a powerful Expert Advisor that combines the   Accelerator Oscillator (AC)   for early momentum detection with the   Envelopes   indicator to filter trend direction and dynamic price boundaries. Core Strategy: Uses   Accelerator Oscillator   to identify shifts in market momentum. Con
Trend Flow EA MT5
Ongkysetiawan
Experts
Stop chasing the market and start flowing with it. Trend Flow EA MT5   is designed for traders who want a clean, logical approach to the markets without staring at charts all day. No Martingale, no Grid, no risky averaging. Timeframe:  H1 (1 Hour)  is the sweet spot. It ignores the noise. It only opens a trade when the price "reloads" and confirms it is ready to continue the trend.
Forex crypto Fully Customizable Grid EA
Dobromir Tsolov
Experts
-         What it does? Opens BUY (or SELL) orders automatically every X pips you decide. Closes each trade at your personal TP .  Works on any symbol: SP500, NAS100, GOLD, EURUSD, BTC... 100 % YOUR SETTINGS   What can you enter in the settings? - Trading direction: Buy or Sell - Entry level - Entry volume - Maximum number of buy orders - Maximum number of sell orders - Pips required for each new entry - Pips to take profit per trade - Stop Loss Level - Close all trades when SL level is hit Exam
Xau Athena Limit Sniper
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Xau Athena Limit Sniper      The Ultimate 1-Shot Limit Sniper – No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Precision. Xau Athena Limit Sniper is a highly-anticipated algorithm designed for traders who value strict capital protection and surgical entry precision. Inspired by top-tier prop-firm strategies, Athena completely eliminates risky grid trading and martingale systems. Instead, Athena uses a sophisticated Pending Limit Order approach. It waits patiently for price to breach algorithmic extremes (Bolling
Error EA
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Error EA Introducing Error EA: Your Advanced Forex Trading Companion for MT5 Error EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to elevate your forex trading experience. This sophisticated tool empowers traders with unparalleled flexibility, precision, and automation in trading currency pairs. Capable of operating across a wide range of timeframes, Error EA adapts seamlessly to various trading styles, making it an ideal companion for both novice
AW Midnight Scalper EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
AW Midnight Scalper EA - Professional night scalper with a double filtering system, trend confirmation of signals, and supports the option of averaging positions. AW Midnight Scalper is a fully automated trading advisor for overnight scalping, designed for trading during the quietest market hours during the Asian session. The advisor combines volatility filtering, overbought and oversold zone detection, and additional trend direction filtering. Analysis utilizes a built-in volatility indicator
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
MangoFX Xmas Candles
Olisa Chigozie Ufondu
Experts
MangoFX XMAS EA is an automated trading robot that identifies trade opportunities using the Xmas Candles indicator method. It operates in two modes: Standard Mode · Detects patterns on chart internally · Opens a Buy trade on the first Lime (bullish) candle following a pattern · Opens a Sell trade on the first Red (bearish) candle following a pattern · Sets Stop Loss at the nearest swing high or low · Sets Take Profit based on your chosen Risk-to-Reward Ratio (RRR) Simple Opposite Mode (Alter
Jetstream
Octavian Doica
Experts
Jetstream   is a trend-following expert advisor for   EURUSD H1 . It enters on a fast/slow SMA crossover confirmed by RSI momentum and a long-period trend filter,   pyramids into winning moves , and banks the entire basket once floating profit reaches a   fixed percentage of the account balance   — position size compounds with the balance, so every banked basket raises the next stake. There is no per-trade stop loss: Jetstream holds through opposite signals and exits only at its profit target. N
MP Divergence Never Lie
Alexandru Chirila
Experts
MACD Divergence Expert Advisor (EA) Overview The MACD Divergence Expert Advisor (EA) automates the MACD Divergence Trading Strategy , identifying and trading both the validation and invalidation of divergence patterns . The EA utilizes the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator to detect price-momentum discrepancies, providing early signals for potential trend reversals. With customizable thresholds, trendline visualization, flexible entry mechanisms, and risk management feature
PlanB EA Advanced Trading System
Gabriel Alin Ene
Experts
PlanB EA - Advanced XAUUSD Grid System LAUNCH PROMOTION: $30 for the first 5 copies! (After the first 5 sales, the price will automatically increase to $99 to limit the number of users and protect the trading edge). PlanB EA - Advanced Volatility-Adjusted Trading System for XAUUSD The retail algorithmic trading space is flooded with aggressive Grid and Martingale bots that show massive, straight-line profit curves in backtests, only to completely blow up real accounts during the first major m
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (23)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (37)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.62 (21)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (212)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
More from author
VolFire
Robby Suhendrawan
Experts
Volfire 3.0: Premium Volume and Fibonacci Expert Advisor Special Offer   !!     Discount price   $375,   Secure your lifetime access   NOW   before it   set to   normal price   $650. Volfire 3.0 is a fully automated, high-performance Expert Advisor built for serious traders who demand consistent growth and institutional-grade risk management. The name Volfire represents its core trading philosophy: Volume and Fibonacci Retracement . By calculating daily open prices, market volatility, and dynami
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (2)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
CandleTimer Countdown MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
4 (1)
Indicators
Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes. Minima
FREE
Change In State Delivery MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
Change In State Delivery (CISD) Indicator - ICT Concepts Stop guessing market reversals and start trading with the true algorithmic shift in price action. The   Change In State Delivery (CISD)   indicator is a premium charting tool meticulously designed for traders who utilize Inner Circle Trader (ICT) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Discounted   Price   $50  !!     Secure your lifetime access   now   before it switches to   subscription-only ! This tool is the definitive edge you need to pinpoi
MySNR Support and Resistance MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
MySNR & OCL Combined: The Ultimate Malaysian Support & Resistance Line Price Action  Indicator Tired of drawing levels manually or guessing where the price will react inside a thick, messy zone? Now you can save time and trade with absolute confidence. Unlike traditional tools that plot broad and ambiguous zones,   MySNR & OCL Combined   is an advanced analytical tool engineered to automatically plot exact, pinpoint price action lines. Specifically designed to simplify the highly effective   Mal
Quasimodo Level
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Quasimodo (QM) Level MT5 – Advanced SNR & SMC Indicator Unlock the most powerful reversal pattern in Price Action with mathematical precision. Say goodbye to fakeouts and cluttered charts! The Quasimodo (QM) pattern—also known as the Over & Under pattern—is universally respected as one of the highest-probability setups in Supply & Demand (SND), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and traditional Price Action. However, identifying a genuine QM pattern manually is highly subjective and often leads to fall
Order Block Plus FVG MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
Order Block + Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator.  Ultimate SMC and ICT Order Block Pro with FVG and Dynamic Scoring.  Master Institutional Trading with Precision Are you tired of cluttered charts and subjective analysis? Step into the world of institutional trading with the   Ultimate SMC and ICT Order Block Pro . This is not just another basic indicator; it is a highly advanced, algorithmic charting tool designed specifically for traders who utilize   Smart Money Concepts (SMC)   and   Inner Circl
Market Session by TradingLabs ID
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Master the market rhythm with the Advanced Market Sessions indicator. Timing is everything in trading. Knowing exactly when major financial centers open and close is the key to understanding market volatility, liquidity, and directional bias. This indicator gives you crystal-clear visibility into the three major trading sessions: Asia, London, and New York. By automatically mapping the exact High and Low of each session in real-time, this tool empowers you to trade with true institutional contex
FREE
Change In State Delivery MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Change In State Delivery (CISD) Indicator - ICT Concepts Stop guessing market reversals and start trading with the true algorithmic shift in price action. The   Change In State Delivery (CISD)   indicator is a premium charting tool meticulously designed for traders who utilize Inner Circle Trader (ICT) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Discounted   Price   $50  !!     Secure your lifetime access   now   before it switches to   subscription-only ! This tool is the definitive edge you need to pinpoi
Fair Value Gap or Imbalance Zone MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Fair Value Gap (FVG) & Inversion Fair Value Gap (iFVG) – TradingLabs ID In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) methodology, a Fair Value Gap (FVG)—also known as an Imbalance—occurs when the price moves with extreme momentum, leaving behind a void of liquidity. These unfilled gaps act as magnets for future price action, making them the most high-probability retracement and entry zones for professional traders. Discounted   Price   $50  !!     Secure your lifetime access  
Engulfing Zone as Supply and Demand MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Engulfing Zone as Supply and Demand MT5 Engulfing Zone Pro as Supply and Demand   is a professional-grade analytical tool designed specifically for traders who utilize institutional trading mechanics, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and the proven Sam Seiden Supply and Demand methodology. This indicator completely removes human subjectivity by automatically detecting, scoring, and drawing high-probability supply and demand zones based on precise engulfing candlestick formations. Discounted   Price  
ORB Opening Range Breakout MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Master the Market Open with the Ultimate Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Indicator for MT5! The Opening Range Breakout (ORB) is one of the most powerful and time-tested day trading strategies used by professional traders worldwide. This indicator completely automates the process of identifying, mapping, and tracking the opening ranges for the three major forex sessions (Asian, London, and New York), giving you a massive edge in catching explosive daily moves. For Free EA ORB Download Here : https:/
Quasimodo QM Level
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Quasimodo (QM) Level MT4 – Advanced SNR & SMC Indicator Unlock the most powerful reversal pattern in Price Action with mathematical precision. Say goodbye to fakeouts and cluttered charts! The Quasimodo (QM) pattern—also known as the Over & Under pattern—is universally respected as one of the highest-probability setups in Supply & Demand (SND), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and traditional Price Action. However, identifying a genuine QM pattern manually is highly subjective and often leads to fall
Mother Candle Insidebar as Supply and Demand MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Mother Candle Inside Bar - Advanced Supply and Demand System Mastering price action has never been this simple. The Mother Candle Inside Bar is a powerful, fully automated charting tool specifically designed to locate high-probability Supply and Demand zones using proven Inside Bar formations. The Problem Most traders struggle in the market because their analysis is subjective and inconsistent . You likely spend hours staring at charts, manually drawing support and resistance lines, trying to gu
Water Mark Pro MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
TradingView Style Chart Watermark Transform your MetaTrader 5 charts to look as elegant and professional as TradingView. Are you tired of the default, plain look of MetaTrader? WaterMark MT5 is a lightweight, fully customizable indicator designed to enhance your charting experience by adding sleek, modern watermarks directly to your trading terminal. This indicator bridges the visual gap between standard MetaTrader charts and premium web based charting platforms. It allows you to display the cur
FREE
Quick Drawing
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Quick Drawing MT5 - The Ultimate One-Click Charting Tool (100% FREE) Are you tired of constantly navigating through default MetaTrader 5 menus just to draw a simple rectangle or trendline? For traders who rely on precision and speed—especially Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Inner Circle Trader (ICT), Supply & Demand (SND), and Support & Resistance (SNR) traders—every second counts. Marking your charts should be seamless, not a chore. Quick Drawing is a lightweight, highly customizable
FREE
EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Utilities
EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT5: The Ultimate DLL-Free Trade Duplicator Are you tired of complicated trade copiers that require unsafe external DLLs, crash your terminal, or confuse you with separate "Master" and "Client" files? Experience the next generation of trade copying with EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT4. Engineered for maximum stability, lightning-fast execution, and ultimate simplicity, this utility allows you to seamlessly copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Wind
External Range Liquidity MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders. The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT5 chart. It provides you with a clea
FREE
CandleTimer Countdown MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes. Minima
FREE
Quick Drawing MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Quick Drawing MT4 - The Ultimate One-Click Charting Tool (100% FREE) Are you tired of constantly navigating through default MetaTrader 4 menus just to draw a simple rectangle or trendline?   For traders who rely on precision and speed—especially Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Inner Circle Trader (ICT), Supply & Demand (SND), and Support & Resistance (SNR) traders—every second counts. Marking your charts should be seamless, not a chore. Quick Drawing   is a lightweight, highly customiz
FREE
AIO Concept SMC MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Elevate Your Trading with the Ultimate Institutional Master System This all-in-one indicator displays the real-time market algorithm.   Step into the world of institutional trading with the most comprehensive Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT tool available on the market. Instead of cluttering your chart with multiple heavy indicators, we have engineered the core institutional trading methodologies into one powerful, ultra-lightweight, and fully interactive master system. Whether you are a day
Market Session MT4 by TradingLabs ID
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Master the market rhythm with the Advanced Market Sessions indicator. Timing is everything in trading. Knowing exactly when major financial centers open and close is the key to understanding market volatility, liquidity, and directional bias. This indicator gives you crystal-clear visibility into the three major trading sessions: Asia, London, and New York. By automatically mapping the exact High and Low of each session in real-time, this tool empowers you to trade with true institutional contex
FREE
Custom Candle Mt5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Custom Candle – Multi-Timeframe Visualization Analyzing multiple timeframes is essential for accurate trading decisions, but switching between charts can be inconvenient and inefficient. The Custom Candle indicator solves this problem by overlaying higher-timeframe (HTF) candles directly onto your lower-timeframe (LTF) chart. This allows you to see the bigger picture at a glance, align with the higher trend, and improve trade accuracy—without leaving your current chart. Key Features Multi-Timefr
FREE
External Range Liquidity MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders. The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT4 chart. It provides you with a clea
FREE
AIO Concept SMC MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Elevate Your Trading with the Ultimate Institutional Master System This all-in-one indicator displays the real-time market algorithm.   Step into the world of institutional trading with the most comprehensive Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT tool available on the market. Instead of cluttering your chart with multiple heavy indicators, we have engineered the core institutional trading methodologies into one powerful, ultra-lightweight, and fully interactive master system. Whether you are a day
Draw On Liquidity MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
FREE
Draw On Liquidity MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
FREE
ORB Opening Range Breakout MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
Master the Market Open with the Ultimate Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Indicator for MT4! The   Opening Range Breakout (ORB)   is one of the most powerful and time-tested day trading strategies used by professional traders worldwide. This indicator completely automates the process of identifying, mapping, and tracking the opening ranges for the three major forex sessions (Asian, London, and New York), giving you a massive edge in catching explosive daily moves. For Free EA ORB Download Here   :  
Failed Engulfing Zone MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Failed Engulfing Zone MT5: The Ultimate SMC Breaker Block Tracker Discounted   Price   $35  !!     Secure your lifetime access   now   before it switches to   subscription-only ! Stop Trading the Fakeouts. Start Trading the Traps. How many times have you entered a trade based on a "perfect" Bullish or Bearish Engulfing candle, only to watch the price instantly reverse and hit your Stop Loss? In the retail trading world, this is a failed signal. But in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) world, this
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review