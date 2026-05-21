Stoch RSI Alerts MT5

5

Stochastic RSI with Candle Patterns

This indicator is based on the Stochastic oscillator applied to the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

It is designed to help traders visually identify the main long-term trend while generating entry signals in overbought and oversold zones.

Support and questions via MQL5 product comments.

Added in Version 1.3 Candle Patterns. A B C , Engulfing, Hammer, ShootingStar, Doji'

A B C Pattern Multi Timeframe Alert, Alert on Candle Patterns.


For questions, updates, and to connect with other traders, join my official MQL5 group ForexEAandMore


Key Features

  • Visual RSI Split: The RSI line is displayed in green above level 50 and red below level 50, making it easy to distinguish bullish and bearish momentum of the main trend.
  • Buy and Sell Signals: Clear arrows and text labels appear when the Stochastic %K crosses %D in oversold (below 25) or overbought (above 75) zones.
  • Main Trend Focus: The combination of the colored RSI and Stochastic signals helps traders align entries with the direction of the longer-term trend.
  • Alternation Mode: Optional logic that alternates between buy and sell signals to avoid consecutive signals in the same direction.
  • Alert System: Supports popup alerts, sound, push notifications to mobile devices, and email. Alerts include the signal price and also trigger when switching timeframes if a recent signal is visible on the chart.
  • Label Management: BUY/SELL labels are automatically removed after a configurable number of bars to keep the chart clean.

Parameters

Stochastic Settings %K Period, %D Period, Slowing, MA Method, Price Field

Signal Settings Use Alternation Logic (only one signal per zone entry) 

Levels & Visuals Oversold level,  Overbought level, Dot vertical offset, Label visibility period, Show labels

RSI Settings RSI Period 

Alerts Enable alerts, Push notifications, Email, Sound alert, Debug mode

The indicator works on all currency pairs, indices, commodities, and other instruments available in MetaTrader 5. It can be used on any timeframe.


Important Note

This indicator is a technical analysis tool only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account and combine it with your own analysis and risk management before using on a live account.

Отзывы 1
Detleff Böhmer
3261
Detleff Böhmer 2026.05.28 12:54 
 

Ein aussagekräftiger technischer Indikator, gute Arbeit, DANKE!!!!

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Индикаторы
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Tahir Mehmood
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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5 (5)
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5 (4)
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Marco Engstermann
Индикаторы
Support Resistance Channel MT5 The Support Resistance Channel MT5 indicator plots dynamic support and resistance levels based on a configurable lookback period, displaying them as green and red lines respectively. It optionally shows goldenrod-colored arrows when price touches these levels, indicating potential trend changes (not explicit buy/sell signals) , along with customizable "RES" and "SUP" labels. With adjustable parameters like lookback period, arrow size, and label offset, it offers t
FREE
Apex Point
Marco Engstermann
Индикаторы
Apex Point is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, transforming complex market data into signals for traders. It displays blue dots for uptrends, red dots for downtrends, and yellow crosses at potential reversals, helping users identify momentum shifts quickly. Key features include a confirmation system requiring multiple bars (default: 3) to validate changes, reducing false signals; dynamic ATR-based offsets for adaptive trailing, with instant ratcheting in the trend direction and smo
Show Label
Marco Engstermann
4.5 (2)
Утилиты
Show Label Show your profit or loss next to the candle. This is a helpful tool if an EA don't have this feature build in. Support and questions via MQL5 product comments. For questions, updates, and to connect with other traders, join my official   MQL5 group ForexEAandMore Settings: Font color Background color for profits Background color for losses Font size Horizontal shift from candle (pixels) Vertical shift from candle high/low (pixels) Magic number filter (0 = all trades) Comment filter
FREE
Trend Dot Indicator
Marco Engstermann
Индикаторы
Trend Dot Indicator A fast-reacting Trend Step Regression (TSR) line with color-coded dots instantly shows the current trend. Buy and sell signals appear only when a real reversal occurs, confirmed by minimum trend length and ADX strength. Visit my MQL5 blog profile to read the full guide. Support and questions via MQL5 product comments. For questions, updates, and to connect with other traders, join my official   MQL5 group ForexEAandMore Features: Clear visual TSR line + dots (blue = up, red
Occult Oracle MT5
Marco Engstermann
Индикаторы
Occult Oracle MT5 is a powerful trend-following indicator designed for MetaTrader 5, helping traders identify market directions. It features a dynamic colored step line (red for downtrends, blue for uptrends) that adapts to price action using optimized amplitude periods, with optional auto-optimization for maximum profitability based on historical simulation. The Occult Oracle MT5 indicator is fully configurable, allowing traders to customize amplitude settings (manual or auto-optimized), arrow
Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power Pro MT5
Marco Engstermann
Индикаторы
Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power Pro MT5 The "Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power Pro" indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a versatile tool designed to provide traders with a clear visual representation of market pressure across nine standard timeframes, from M1 to MN1. By aggregating buy and sell strength percentages derived from recent price action and tick volume, it helps identify potential trends, reversals, and neutral market conditions in real-time. The indicator displays this information in a
Pro Panel MT5
Marco Engstermann
Эксперты
Pro Panel The Pro Panel EA is a user-friendly, draggable graphical interface for MetaTrader 5, designed to streamline trading operations. It features editable fields for lot size, take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) in points, and trailing stop parameters (start and step). Key buttons allow quick opening of buy or sell positions, as well as closing all buys or sells, with options to filter by the EA's magic number or include manual trades (e.g., from the MT5 mobile app). Toggles enable/disable
AuraX Gold MT5
Marco Engstermann
Индикаторы
AuraX Gold MT5 Technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that plots SuperTrend support and resistance lines, generates buy and sell signals with ATR-based levels, applies higher timeframe, CCI, ADX and cooldown filters, displays economic news events, and includes an information dashboard. For questions, updates, and to connect with other traders, join my official   MQL5 group ForexEAandMore AuraX Gold MT5 is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5. It plots SuperTrend-based support and resistance l
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Detleff Böhmer
3261
Detleff Böhmer 2026.05.28 12:54 
 

Ein aussagekräftiger technischer Indikator, gute Arbeit, DANKE!!!!

Marco Engstermann
18812
Ответ разработчика Marco Engstermann 2026.05.28 14:05
Dankeschön 😊
Ответ на отзыв