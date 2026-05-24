Impulsive Scalper

impulse period - Changes the impulse wave length, increasing values ​​for M1-M5 and increasing them for higher timeframes.

- Changes the impulse wave length, increasing values ​​for M1-M5 and increasing them for higher timeframes. time frame settings -Use values ​​for the selected timeframes.

-Use values ​​for the selected timeframes. (M1 M5 M15) - Can be used on all timeframes.

(M30+) - Allows for earlier signals, only usable on M15 and higher.

is an oscillator-type indicator designed to detect impulse signals. The algorithm is based on wave analysis and a signal-detection structure based on impulse correction.It has a built-in automatic trend direction indicator.It provides short-term signals at the onset of an impulse.The indicator consists of a zero-level line, which changes color when the trend direction changes.The red-orange line indicates a bullish trend, while the dark blue line indicates a bearish trend.A price-sensitive wave oscillator is built around it; the oscillator signals when it crosses the zero-level line.When the oscillator moves upward, crossing the zero-level line with the bullish trend indicator, a buy signal is indicated by an orange arrow.Similarly, for a sell signal, when the zero-level line crosses downward with the bearish trend indicator, a blue arrow is indicated.The colored oscillator after the arrow indicates the signal's validity zone.The indicator generates signals on the current candle; the arrow may sometimes flicker on the forming candle; there is no repainting on past history.There are several alert types for signal arrows and exit signals that trigger at the candle's close.Can be used on various timeframes and trading instruments.