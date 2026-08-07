Vanguard Sentinel Prime

VANGUARD SENTINEL PRIME
 God-Tier OneChart Triad Recovery Engine

Vanguard Sentinel Prime  is a unique Triad Grid Recovery Engine- designed to trade three highly-correlated, low-volatility currency pairs simultaneously (EURCHF, CADCHF, EURCAD) from a single chart.

By spreading risk across three pairs that naturally hedge against each other's extremes, the Vanguard engine absorbs market fluctuations smoothly and utilizes a sophisticated Basket Take-Profit Engine- to close multiple pairs in profit simultaneously.

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 === WHY VANGUARD SENTINEL PRIME? ===

1. ONE-CHART TRIAD SYSTEM:- Just drag the EA onto one chart, and it will simultaneously analyze and trade EURCHF, CADCHF, and EURCAD. These three cross-pairs are mathematically selected for their stable ranging properties.
2. SMART RECOVERY GRID:- If price moves against an initial entry, the EA opens grid levels with a controlled lot multiplier. This drags your average entry closer to market price without dangerous martingale doubling.
3. ATR-DYNAMIC TARGETS:- Grid spacing and profit targets are not fixed. They dynamically expand and contract based on the current Average True Range (ATR) of the market, ensuring optimal performance in both quiet and volatile conditions.
4. GHOST PROTOCOL V2:- All Take Profit and Stop Loss limits are completely hidden from the broker. The EA manages the basket internally and executes market closures instantly, protecting you from stop hunting.
5. DYNAMIC AUTO-SCALING (GOD-TIER PRESETS):- Select your risk appetite, and the EA automatically scales the lot size based on your current balance.

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 === INSTALLATION AND SETUP ===

1. Open your MT5 terminal and select ANY major currency chart- on the M15- timeframe.
2. Drag and drop Vanguard Sentinel Prime- onto the chart. (The EA will automatically load the Triad: EURCHF, CADCHF, EURCAD).
3. In the EA Inputs tab, select your desired strategy under the === GOD-TIER PRESETS ===- dropdown.
4. Check "Allow Algo Trading" in your MT5 terminal.
5. Deploy on a premium low-latency VPS for best results.

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 === IMPORTANT NOTES ===

- This EA is designed for the M15- timeframe.
- Account Type:- Hedging account is strictly required (Netting accounts are not supported by the grid engine).
- Grid trading carries inherent risk. Never invest more than you can afford to lose.
- FEEDBACK & FEATURE REQUESTS:- If you love this EA and have ideas for new features or custom improvements, please feel free to contact via MQL5 profile! I am always open to discussing new ideas to make this system even more powerful.
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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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