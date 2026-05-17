SD Gold HFT Scalper EA

SD Gold HFT Scalper EA is an advanced, high-frequency trading system designed specifically for extreme volatility and fast market execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on delayed OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) candlestick data, this system operates entirely on pure, raw tick data. By monitoring micro-movements in the bid and ask prices, it identifies and capitalizes on explosive momentum bursts before they register on standard charts.

While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), this EA can be applied to any highly liquid, volatile instrument.


🔗 Track Live Progress: See how the EA performs in real-time here.

🔥 Special Bonus: Don't forget to PM me right after your purchase to get your Set files!

⚙️ Set Files: Download the setup manual and configurations here.

🚫 Stay Safe From Scammers: I never distribute my EAs or custom settings on Telegram. Official purchases can only be made via MQL5, and authorized set files are located strictly on my blog. Be careful, and avoid buying from third-party impersonators!

🌟 Key Features

  • Pure Tick Data Engine: Analyzes real-time tick flow to execute trades based on immediate momentum shifts.

  • Modern On-Chart Dashboard: Features a sleek, non-intrusive dark UI card displaying real-time Floating PNL and Today's Closed Profit with dynamic color-coding.

  • Advanced Trade Management: Includes customizable Trailing Stops, Take Profit, and Breakeven functions (Move to entry or secure half-profits).

  • Flexible Risk Management: Choose between strictly fixed Manual Lot sizes or Auto-Risk Calculation based on your specified account percentage.

  • Session & Day Filters: Fully control when the EA trades by enabling or disabling specific Asian, European, and American sessions, as well as specific days of the week.

  • NFA/FIFO Compliant: Built-in compliance toggle for users trading with US-regulated brokers.


⚠️ CRITICAL REQUIREMENTS (Please Read Before Using)

Because this is a true tick-based scalper, your trading environment is the single most important factor for success:

  1. Account Type: You MUST use an ECN / Raw Spread account. Standard accounts with high markups will severely impact the EA's ability to scalp micro-profits.

  2. Latency / VPS: Execution speed is everything. You MUST run this EA on a high-quality Virtual Private Server (VPS) located as close to your broker's server as possible. A ping of < 2ms is highly recommended.

  3. Slippage: Ensure your broker has minimal slippage and fast execution times during volatile events.

  4. Borker Recommend (ENC-Style): IC Markets, Fusion Markets (Raw or zero Accounts)


⚙️ Main Parameters Overview

  • Trigger: Price movement (Pips): The required price burst within the time window to trigger a trade.

  • Min/Max Time Window (Seconds): The specific time frame in which the momentum burst must occur.

  • Stop Loss / Take Profit: Define your hard exits. (Note: Stop Loss can be set to 0 to disable it and rely purely on dynamic management).

  • Breakeven (Pips) / Behavior: Set the activation distance and choose whether to move SL to entry or secure half of the current profit.

  • Trailing Stop / Step: Lock in profits as the momentum continues in your favor.

  • Lot Size Behavior: Select 'Auto-Calculate Lot Size' for compound growth or 'Manual Lot Size' for static sizing.


Disclaimer: High-Frequency Trading carries inherent risks. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test thoroughly on a Demo account that mimics your live broker's latency and spread conditions before trading with real capital.


📈 JOIN OUR WEB3FX COMMUNITY

Telegram: https://t.me/+ykALTnN2zBI5YTg1

❤️❤️❤️ Thank you! ❤️❤️❤️

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Berat Cakan
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Experts
>>>>>>>>>>>>>> more then 90% discount ($ 3750 >>> $ 345), Special offer is valid for 3 months from the start of sales <<<<<<<< <<<<<<<< The trading robot has been trading on a real account since 2018. We will show our account to everyone who plans to buy a trading robot. To do this, contact us. TickToker is a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for the    EUR/GBP,EUR/SGD,AUD/NZD,EUR/CHF   currency pairs.  Does not use Martingale and Grid, all trades are covered by Stop Loss and Take Profit.
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DominikDorner
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DominikDorner 2026.05.23 08:11 
 

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Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
842
Reply from developer Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai 2026.05.24 04:24
Hello DominikDorner Bro! ⚙️ Set Files: Download the setup manual and configurations here.
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770101 Please backtest Atleast last 6M Data
Mode- Every tick based on real tick Thank you✨💰💖
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