Omega Sense X Major Currencies

Overview

Omega Sense X is a professional trading indicator developed exclusively for Major Currencies (EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It utilizes an intelligent multi-factor analysis system to identify high-probability trading opportunities while filtering out weaker market conditions. This helps traders make more informed decisions without continuously monitoring the market.

Key Features

Clear Buy and Sell signals.

Smart filtering system to improve signal quality.

Automatic Entry Price calculation.

Automatic Stop Loss placement.

Five Take Profit targets (TP1–TP5).

Professional real-time trading dashboard.

Trend strength and market bias analysis.

Automatic lot size calculator based on risk percentage.

Candlestick pattern detection.

Trading session filter.

Customizable trading alerts.

Clean and user-friendly interface.

What the Indicator Displays

When a valid trading opportunity is detected, the indicator automatically displays:

Buy or Sell signal

Entry price

Stop Loss

Five Take Profit levels (TP1–TP5)

A real-time dashboard to help evaluate current market conditions.

Dashboard

The built-in dashboard provides valuable market information, including:

Bullish and bearish market strength

Current trend strength

Overall market bias

Active trading session

Technical market status for quick decision-making.

Risk Management

Omega Sense X includes built-in risk management tools that help traders by:

Automatically calculating lot size

Allowing customizable risk percentage

Automatically determining Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

Notes