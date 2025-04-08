Scalp Antares

  • Experts
  • Tan Kian Wei
    Tan Kian Wei

    Tan Kian Wei

    • Software Consultant and Sales at  Malaysia
    • Malaysia
    • 695
    5 (1)
    I had been trading for about 11 years and started venturing into MQL 5 platform after learning how to code.
    A team of duo creating profitable EA.

    We will continue to publish new EA with different trading strategy. Stay tune.
    4 products 2 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10

TLDR: Named after the star Antares as being our ace EA, giving optimal entry to ensure winning trade. It comes with Fund Protection Stop Loss (FPSL) system to ensure profits are protected. Try it, love it, own it.


Scalp Antares uses an in-house developed signal guided by trend anchorage to find the best entry point. There is a martingale investment system to ensure you reap the most profit from the on-going trend, just in case entry point was less optimal.


A martingale system was built but we can control the number of trades and it does not hold your deals till kingdom comes, whether heaven or hell awaits.


We take pride in the in-built Fund Protection Stop Loss (FPSL) system to close the trade at lower loss and stop the EA when losses are exceeding the allocated fund.


A manual will given in the comment section. If you would like the set as shown in the Screenshots, leave a comment to us.


Screenshots shown are some examples run on Metaquotes server.


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