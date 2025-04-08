TLDR: Named after the star Antares as being our ace EA, giving optimal entry to ensure winning trade. It comes with Fund Protection Stop Loss (FPSL) system to ensure profits are protected. Try it, love it, own it.

Scalp Antares uses an in-house developed signal guided by trend anchorage to find the best entry point. There is a martingale investment system to ensure you reap the most profit from the on-going trend, just in case entry point was less optimal.

A martingale system was built but we can control the number of trades and it does not hold your deals till kingdom comes, whether heaven or hell awaits.

We take pride in the in-built Fund Protection Stop Loss (FPSL) system to close the trade at lower loss and stop the EA when losses are exceeding the allocated fund.