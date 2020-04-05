Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner (Institutional Arbitrage)



The "Unfair Advantage" Prop Firms & Hedge Funds Use



Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner- is an institutional-grade utility that brings Statistical Arbitrage (Stat-Arb) to the MetaTrader 5 platform. While retail traders struggle with single-pair indicators, Hedge Funds and Prop Firms thrive on "Mean-Reversion Divergence"—trading the spread between highly correlated assets.



Our scanner tracks up to 20 currency pairs in real-time, building a dynamic correlation matrix. When two perfectly matched pairs (like EURUSD and GBPUSD) suddenly diverge in opposite directions, the scanner instantly fires a Hedge Fund Style Arbitrage Signal: "SELL the Leader, BUY the Lagger."



This allows you to profit as the two pairs snap back into their normal correlation, significantly lowering market exposure and directional risk.



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] SWING ARBITRAGE (Best Overall / Default)

The 1 most profitable configuration discovered by our Python Backtest Engine. Designed to catch large macro-divergences across H1 charts.

- InpCorrPeriod:- 200

- InpMinCorrelation:- 0.70

- InpDivergenceBars:- 24

- InpMinSpreadPct:- 0.50



[SETUP 2] FAST MEAN REVERSION (High Frequency)

Generates high volume of signals with an impressive 66% win rate by tracking short-term correlation snaps.

- InpCorrPeriod:- 24

- InpMinCorrelation:- 0.85

- InpDivergenceBars:- 3

- InpMinSpreadPct:- 0.15



[SETUP 3] SCALP PAIRS (Ultra-Tight Correlation)

Only looks for pairs that are >90% correlated and pounces on the tiniest divergences for quick scalps.

- InpCorrPeriod:- 20

- InpMinCorrelation:- 0.90

- InpDivergenceBars:- 2

- InpMinSpreadPct:- 0.10

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KEY FEATURES



1. Dynamic Correlation Matrix

Calculates real-time Pearson Correlation across all your selected pairs to find assets that move together >80% of the time.



2. Spread Divergence Detection

Monitors the exact % divergence (Spread) between correlated pairs. When the spread exceeds your threshold (e.g., 0.15%), an arbitrage opportunity is born.



3. Instant Actionable Signals

No more guessing. The dashboard explicitly tells you which pair is the "Leader" (the one that moved too fast) and which is the "Lagger".

- Signal Format:- SELL [Leader] / BUY [Lagger]



4. Sleek On-Chart Dashboard

A non-intrusive, dark-mode institutional panel displaying Pair A, Pair B, Correlation Score, Spread %, and the Action Signal—updating every second.



5. Market-Neutral Trading

Because you are buying one pair and selling a highly correlated pair, your net market exposure is close to zero. You are trading the relationship- between pairs, not the market direction.



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RECOMMENDED SETTINGS



- InpSymbols:- EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD (Add any pairs your broker supports!)

- InpCorrPeriod:- 200 (Tracks correlation over the last 200 bars)

- InpMinCorrelation:- 0.70 (Minimum correlation threshold)

- InpDivergenceBars:- 24 (Looks for divergence in the last 24 bars)

- InpMinSpreadPct:- 0.50 (Fires a signal when pairs diverge by >0.50%)

- Timeframe:- M15 or H1 is recommended for stable institutional arbitrage.



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HOW TO TRADE STAT-ARB LIKE A PRO



1. Attach the scanner to an empty chart (e.g., EURUSD H1).

2. Wait for a signal to appear on the dashboard.

3. Example Signal: SELL GBPUSD / BUY EURUSD (Correlation: 0.85, Spread: 0.20%).

4. Open the trades simultaneously with equal lot sizes.

5. Close both trades when the spread normalizes and you reach net profit!