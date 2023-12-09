IndexLord MT5

5

Welcome to IndexLORD EA, an exceptional scalping system tailored for the US30 Index Market. Crafted by a quant team with over 20 years of experience, this system stands as a robust and dynamic trading solution. Its aggressive approach sets it apart, making it a powerful ally in your trading journey. Experience the difference with IndexLORD EA today!

Prop Account Set Performance here (DD<8%):   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2369935

More Accounts here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd

IndexLORD is a specialized index scalper designed specifically for the US30 Market. It will place 2 sets of straddle orders just before market open. If not filled within the first few minutes then the orders are cancelled until next day. Any triggered trades are exited by using trailing stop methods. 

IndexLord uses a 2 chart setup with different exits points on each one.

All trades are closed before the end of the US session, ensuring focus and efficiency, no overnight/weekend holding.

Fully tested with Real tick tests, impressive backtesting agility and consistent performance in live trading, IndexLORD showcases exceptional long-term potential, operating on short term chart timeframes.

IndexLORD is particularly useful for prop accounts as it uses a risk based risk system with Fixed Stop loss on every trade, allowing users to easily quantify risk.

By employing price action strategies, IndexLORD provides a distinct perspective compared to standard indicator-based trading, remaining inactive during low market movement to maintain a high win rate and avoid poor trading entries, laying the groundwork for long-term success.

IndexLORD works best in ECN and RAW price driven feeds, and direct market access brokers with low spreads in all indices and low slippage environments. 

Can work on prop firm with good US30 conditions, low spread, good execution, low slippage.

Strategy Summary:

  • Trading Instrument:  US30 (DJ30)
  • Minimum deposit : $100 if your broker offer 0.1 trading index lots (most do)
  • Timeframe: 1 hour 
  • Broker Offering : Any decent broker with good conditions in Indices 
  • Account type: n/a
  • Account type: Hedging only (possible to have long /short same time in one instrument)
TradingSpecifications:
  • Trades >1-2 a day maximum
  • Entry - Open of price action by start of US Session.
  • Exit - By Stop loss, or trailing stop loss.
  • Every trade has stop loss
  • Orders are cancelled or closed at 8pm UK time daily.
  • No daily rollover or overnight trades.
  • VPS not essential but recommended
  • Easy setup with only changes to risk / GMT clock if necessary. 
  • Find backtests and any necessary set files in comments and screenshots

Backtests in comment.

Use setfile to make tests!!!

Reviews 2
Darryl Velasquez
89
Darryl Velasquez 2025.01.31 11:47 
 

Indexlord is a very smart and clean EA. Definitely satisfied customer. Will continue to use this EA in USA indices as author suggested. Indices Trading are so fun!

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Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
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For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them.     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly what makes it so exci
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Sentinel MT5
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Experts
Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution. The EA operates with discipline and consistency, avoiding aggressive exposure and adapting its behavior during unfavorable market conditions . Sentinel MT5 prioritizes account stability over high-frequency or high-risk trading and does not force entries when market conditions are not suitable. It features automated position management, built-in margin and drawdown
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4 (5)
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XAU Sniper Pro — Triple-Strategy Liquidity Sweep EA for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 Most gold trading systems rely on lagging indicators and end up entering after the move has already happened. XAU Sniper Pro takes the opposite approach: it waits for price to sweep key liquidity levels — triggering stop orders and taking retail traders out — then enters the reversal as the move exhausts itself. This is the mechanism behind many institutional-style moves on gold, automated and systematized into three
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The  GoldCycle  trading system represents a sophisticated approach to automated trading specifically tailored for a daily trade in the  GOLD instrument. Performance Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd Its core strength is its ability to dynamically adapt to market conditions by leveraging daily trading levels and a real-time view of the current volatility. By carefully analyzing market volatility, GoldCycle effectively determines Stop Loss and Take Profit levels that align wi
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Darryl Velasquez
89
Darryl Velasquez 2025.01.31 11:47 
 

Indexlord is a very smart and clean EA. Definitely satisfied customer. Will continue to use this EA in USA indices as author suggested. Indices Trading are so fun!

JeanMarc2222
1507
JeanMarc2222 2024.01.05 13:57 
 

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