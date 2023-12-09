IndexLord MT5

Welcome to IndexLORD EA, an exceptional scalping system tailored for the US30 Index Market. Crafted by a quant team with over 20 years of experience, this system stands as a robust and dynamic trading solution. Its aggressive approach sets it apart, making it a powerful ally in your trading journey. Experience the difference with IndexLORD EA today!

Prop Account Set Performance here (DD<8%): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2369935

More Accounts here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd

IndexLORD is a specialized index scalper designed specifically for the US30 Market. It will place 2 sets of straddle orders just before market open. If not filled within the first few minutes then the orders are cancelled until next day. Any triggered trades are exited by using trailing stop methods.

IndexLord uses a 2 chart setup with different exits points on each one.

All trades are closed before the end of the US session, ensuring focus and efficiency, no overnight/weekend holding.

Fully tested with Real tick tests, impressive backtesting agility and consistent performance in live trading, IndexLORD showcases exceptional long-term potential, operating on short term chart timeframes.

IndexLORD is particularly useful for prop accounts as it uses a risk based risk system with Fixed Stop loss on every trade, allowing users to easily quantify risk.

By employing price action strategies, IndexLORD provides a distinct perspective compared to standard indicator-based trading, remaining inactive during low market movement to maintain a high win rate and avoid poor trading entries, laying the groundwork for long-term success.

IndexLORD works best in ECN and RAW price driven feeds, and direct market access brokers with low spreads in all indices and low slippage environments.

Can work on prop firm with good US30 conditions, low spread, good execution, low slippage.

Strategy Summary:



Trading Instrument: US30 (DJ30)

Minimum deposit : $100 if your broker offer 0.1 trading index lots (most do)

Timeframe: 1 hour

Broker Offering : Any decent broker with good conditions in Indices

Account type: n/a

Account type: Hedging only (possible to have long /short same time in one instrument)

Trades >1-2 a day maximum

Entry - Open of price action by start of US Session.

Exit - By Stop loss, or trailing stop loss.

Every trade has stop loss

Orders are cancelled or closed at 8pm UK time daily.

No daily rollover or overnight trades.

VPS not essential but recommended

Easy setup with only changes to risk / GMT clock if necessary.

Find backtests and any necessary set files in comments and screenshots

Backtests in comment.

Use setfile to make tests!!!