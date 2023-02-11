Automatic Trade Calculation Panel

Automatic Trade Calculation Panel

 

  • One-Klick-Trading
  • Automatic calculation of Lot sice
  • Atuomatic calulation of Stop-Loss and TakeProfit
  • Up to 3 partial closings
  • Trailingstop (Stop-Loss moves automatically)

 

  1. The lot size is calculated by the previously determined risk (e.g. 1.0% of the account size) and the distance of the Stop Loss from the entry point.
  2. The distance from the Stop Loss to the entry point results from the ATR indicator multiplied by a freely selectable factor.
  3. The Stop Loss and Take Porfit can still be adjusted manually after opening the trade ("Modify SL")
  4.  Each Take Profit level is calculated using the Stop Loss distance. The distance will be multiplied by a freely selectable factors. In addition you can determine the partial closures (e.g. 50% oft the position sicze) for each Take Profit Level individally.
  5. The stop loss is automatically adjusted according to the settings.
  6. All parameters are freely selectable and can therefore be adapted to the respective needs.
  7. Clicking on "Close All" will immediately close the trade and delete all Take Profit levels and the Stop Loss


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" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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