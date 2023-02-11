Automatic Trade Calculation Panel
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Automatic Trade Calculation Panel
- One-Klick-Trading
- Automatic calculation of Lot sice
- Atuomatic calulation of Stop-Loss and TakeProfit
- Up to 3 partial closings
- Trailingstop (Stop-Loss moves automatically)
- The lot size is calculated by the previously determined risk (e.g. 1.0% of the account size) and the distance of the Stop Loss from the entry point.
- The distance from the Stop Loss to the entry point results from the ATR indicator multiplied by a freely selectable factor.
- The Stop Loss and Take Porfit can still be adjusted manually after opening the trade ("Modify SL")
- Each Take Profit level is calculated using the Stop Loss distance. The distance will be multiplied by a freely selectable factors. In addition you can determine the partial closures (e.g. 50% oft the position sicze) for each Take Profit Level individally.
- The stop loss is automatically adjusted according to the settings.
- All parameters are freely selectable and can therefore be adapted to the respective needs.
- Clicking on "Close All" will immediately close the trade and delete all Take Profit levels and the Stop Loss