Safety Control MT5 Prop Firm

Safety Control: Your Ultimate Balance Management Solution for Prop Firm Challenges

Overview

Tired of manually monitoring your trading activities in prop trading challenges? Meet Safety Control, an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that will change the way you trade forever. This proprietary software aims to help you manage your balance effortlessly during prop firm challenges.

Features

  • Automated Drawdown Control: Safety Control continuously monitors your account's balance and equity in real-time to calculate your drawdown percentage. If the drawdown hits your predetermined maximum limit, the EA automatically closes all open positions and cancels pending orders.

  • User-Friendly: A single input for the maximum allowable drawdown (MaxDD) is all you need to set. The EA takes care of the rest.

  • Real-Time Insights: Stay informed with the EA's on-screen comments that display your current balance, equity, and drawdown levels.

  • Safety First: Avoid disastrous trading days by relying on Safety Control's automated mechanisms to protect your account from severe losses.

  • Flexible and Compatible: Works seamlessly with any currency pair or trading instrument available on MT5.

  • Highly Customizable: With straightforward settings, you can easily adjust the maximum drawdown limits to match your risk tolerance.

How It Works

Once deployed on your MT5 platform, Safety Control will:

  1. Continuously track your balance and equity.
  2. Calculate the current drawdown percentage.
  3. Close all open positions if the drawdown percentage equals or exceeds the maximum level set by you.
  4. Delete all pending orders to prevent further risk.

Technology

  • Developed in MQL4, Safety Control is optimized for speed and reliability.
  • Utilizes MetaQuotes' standard trading library for accurate trading operations.

Why Safety Control?

  • Save Time: No need to monitor your account all day.
  • Minimize Risk: Ensure you never exceed the risk levels set by your prop firm.
  • Peace of Mind: Trade with confidence, knowing that your account is under automated protective surveillance.

Version Information

  • Current Version: 1.0
  • Release Date: August 28, 2023

Start revolutionizing your trading experience today with Safety Control. Because when it comes to trading in prop firm challenges, your safety should never be compromised.


