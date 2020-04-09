Safety Control MT5 Prop Firm
- Utilities
- Matteo Serpe
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Safety Control: Your Ultimate Balance Management Solution for Prop Firm Challenges
Overview
Tired of manually monitoring your trading activities in prop trading challenges? Meet Safety Control, an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that will change the way you trade forever. This proprietary software aims to help you manage your balance effortlessly during prop firm challenges.
Features
-
Automated Drawdown Control: Safety Control continuously monitors your account's balance and equity in real-time to calculate your drawdown percentage. If the drawdown hits your predetermined maximum limit, the EA automatically closes all open positions and cancels pending orders.
-
User-Friendly: A single input for the maximum allowable drawdown (MaxDD) is all you need to set. The EA takes care of the rest.
-
Real-Time Insights: Stay informed with the EA's on-screen comments that display your current balance, equity, and drawdown levels.
-
Safety First: Avoid disastrous trading days by relying on Safety Control's automated mechanisms to protect your account from severe losses.
-
Flexible and Compatible: Works seamlessly with any currency pair or trading instrument available on MT5.
-
Highly Customizable: With straightforward settings, you can easily adjust the maximum drawdown limits to match your risk tolerance.
How It Works
Once deployed on your MT5 platform, Safety Control will:
- Continuously track your balance and equity.
- Calculate the current drawdown percentage.
- Close all open positions if the drawdown percentage equals or exceeds the maximum level set by you.
- Delete all pending orders to prevent further risk.
Technology
- Developed in MQL4, Safety Control is optimized for speed and reliability.
- Utilizes MetaQuotes' standard trading library for accurate trading operations.
Why Safety Control?
- Save Time: No need to monitor your account all day.
- Minimize Risk: Ensure you never exceed the risk levels set by your prop firm.
- Peace of Mind: Trade with confidence, knowing that your account is under automated protective surveillance.
Version Information
- Current Version: 1.0
- Release Date: August 28, 2023
Start revolutionizing your trading experience today with Safety Control. Because when it comes to trading in prop firm challenges, your safety should never be compromised.