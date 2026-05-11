Phantom Correlation Shield

Phantom Correlation Shield

Institutional Over-Exposure & Correlation Guard for MetaTrader 5

Are you running multiple EAs or trading multiple currency pairs at the same time? Then you are almost certainly over-exposed- without knowing it.

When you Buy EUR/USD and Buy GBP/USD at the same time, you are essentially doubling your risk on the same trade — because these two pairs move together with a correlation above 0.85. If one trade loses, the other will lose too. Your account takes double the damage.

Phantom Correlation Shield- is the institutional-grade solution. It continuously monitors ALL open positions in your account, calculates real-time Pearson Correlation between every pair of open trades, and instantly warns you (or auto-closes the redundant trade) when your portfolio is dangerously over-exposed.

 How It Works

Every 2 seconds, the EA:
1. Scans all open positions in your account.
2. For each pair of positions, it calculates the Pearson Correlation Coefficient- using historical close prices.
3. If two positions are highly correlated AND in the same direction, it flags a violation.
4. If two positions are highly negatively correlated AND in opposite directions, it also flags a violation (this is equivalent to the same over-exposure).

 Protection Modes

- Alert Mode (Default): The EA sends a Mobile Push Notification and MT5 Alert when over-exposure is detected. You decide what to do.
- Auto-Close Mode: The EA will automatically close the redundant position to protect your account. No human intervention needed.

---

 Key Features

 1. Real-Time Pearson Correlation
Uses actual historical returns (not just price direction) to compute statistically accurate correlation values between -1.0 and +1.0. This is the same method used by institutional hedge funds.

 2. Portfolio-Wide Monitoring
It doesn't matter which EA opened the trade. Phantom Correlation Shield monitors the entire account. If EA-A opens EURUSD and EA-B opens GBPUSD, the Shield catches it.

 3. Configurable Threshold
Set your own correlation tolerance. The default threshold is 0.70 (strong correlation). You can tighten it to 0.50 for stricter control, or loosen it to 0.90 for more flexibility.

 4. On-Chart Dashboard
A clean glassmorphism panel shows your real-time portfolio status:
- PORTFOLIO OK- (Green) — No over-exposure detected.
- OVER-EXPOSED!- (Red) — Correlated violations found. Action needed.

 5. Mobile Push & Alert Notifications
Get instant notifications on your phone when over-exposure is detected, so you can act immediately even when you're away from your desk.

 Use Cases

- Prop Firm Traders: Many prop firms penalize over-exposure. Use this EA to stay within their risk rules.
- Multi-EA Portfolios: If you run 3-5 EAs simultaneously, this EA prevents them from "ganging up" on the same direction.
- Manual Traders: Get warned before you accidentally double down on correlated pairs.
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KT Equity Protector MT5
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Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
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Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
Titan XAU Quantum Breakout
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Titan XAU Quantum Breakout - AI Edition Why settle for average when you can trade at the quantum level? Titan XAU Quantum Breakout is an aggressively optimized algorithmic trading system specifically engineered to dominate the extreme volatility of the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This is not a simple Moving Average bot. It is a highly-sophisticated Quantum Renko Engine combined with Institutional AI Volatility Filters, Stealth Mode, and a Smart Recovery Matrix.  The God-Tier Arsenal Most Expert Adv
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