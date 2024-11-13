News History Expoter

This program is designed to download economic calendar news events for a specified country over a selected date range, allowing traders to analyze and incorporate important economic data into their trading strategies. By specifying both a start and end date, as well as a country code, the program retrieves relevant news events within the defined period and exports them to a CSV file for easy review and analysis. This tool helps traders stay informed about scheduled economic events that may impact markets, making it a valuable resource for implementing news-based trading strategies. All your Exported CSV file are always located in your terminal folder e.g. for windows users: "...\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files".


If you find this program helpful leave a five star and future improvements to added in the comments!


To add News functions e.g. banning during news period to your Expert Advisor or to Build your very own Expert, you can contact the developer here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/donaldoangiela

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Monique Hurfer
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Monique Hurfer 2024.11.27 20:05 
 

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