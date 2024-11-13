News History Expoter
- Utilities
-
Donaldo Sande AngielaGood at giving solutions in code.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 17 November 2024
This program is designed to download economic calendar news events for a specified country over a selected date range, allowing traders to analyze and incorporate important economic data into their trading strategies. By specifying both a start and end date, as well as a country code, the program retrieves relevant news events within the defined period and exports them to a CSV file for easy review and analysis. This tool helps traders stay informed about scheduled economic events that may impact markets, making it a valuable resource for implementing news-based trading strategies. All your Exported CSV file are always located in your terminal folder e.g. for windows users: "...\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files".
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To add News functions e.g. banning during news period to your Expert Advisor or to Build your very own Expert, you can contact the developer here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/donaldoangiela
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