MunnaeaGOLD

MUNNA EA GOLD

Professional Institutional XAUUSD Trading Robot

MUNNA EA GOLD is a professional Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M5 timeframe.

Unlike traditional indicator-based robots, this EA combines institutional trading concepts with advanced risk management to identify high-probability market opportunities while protecting trading capital.

The strategy focuses on liquidity sweeps, value-area reclaims, trend confirmation, Fair Value Gap (FVG), Break of Structure (BOS), Order Blocks and volume analysis before entering a trade.

Main Features

✔ XAUUSD Only

✔ M5 Trading Strategy

✔ Institutional Value Area Trading

✔ Liquidity Sweep Detection

✔ Fair Value Gap Confirmation

✔ Break of Structure Confirmation

✔ Order Block Confirmation

✔ Volume Confirmation

✔ H1 Trend Filter

✔ H4 Trend Filter

✔ ATR Stop Loss

✔ Dynamic Take Profit

✔ Break Even

✔ Multi Stage ATR Trailing Stop

✔ Partial Close

✔ Maximum Daily Loss Protection

✔ Daily Profit Lock

✔ Floating Drawdown Protection

✔ Consecutive Loss Protection

✔ Equity Protection

✔ Session Filter

✔ News Filter

✔ Spread Filter

✔ Volatility Filter

✔ Dashboard

✔ CSV Trading Log


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NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. Timeframe: M15 Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD  Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add
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