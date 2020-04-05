Pips Breaker

The Breakout Continues. The System Evolves.

Welcome to Pips Breaker EA — an advanced automated trading system developed for traders who value disciplined execution, controlled risk, and professional market monitoring.

Pips Breaker was developed through years of testing, refinement, and adaptation to changing market conditions. The latest version introduces an improved hybrid trading engine while preserving the disciplined trading approach behind the original system.

Pips Breaker does not open trades simply to remain active.

It waits. It analyzes. It executes only when its internal conditions are satisfied.

Some days may provide several trading opportunities, while other days may produce only one trade—or no trade at all. This selective approach is intentional and focuses on quality rather than frequency.

IMPORTANT

After purchasing Pips Breaker EA, please send us a private message to receive the installation manual, recommended settings, and setup instructions.

Why Traders Choose Pips Breaker EA

Pips Breaker combines automated market monitoring, intelligent execution, money management, and trade protection in one complete Expert Advisor.

The EA is primarily designed for:

  • XAUUSD / GOLD

  • Major Forex currency pairs

  • Selected Forex crosses

Its adaptive system is designed to work across different market environments, broker specifications, account sizes, and pricing formats.

Key Features

  • Advanced hybrid trading system

  • Automated market monitoring and execution

  • Fixed lot-size option

  • Percentage-based automatic lot calculation

  • Built-in risk and money management

  • Automatic broker volume validation

  • Available-margin protection

  • Automatic lot-size adjustment

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit management

  • Break-even protection

  • Trailing Stop management

  • Daily trade and exposure controls

  • Maximum profit and loss protection

  • Automatic broker-digit detection

  • Broker prefix and suffix compatibility

  • Standard and cent account support

  • Optional trading-pause protection

  • MetaTrader 5 compatibility

  • VPS-ready operation

Intelligent Risk and Money Management

Pips Breaker gives traders the option to use either a fixed lot size or automatic percentage-based risk management.

Before placing a trade, the EA checks important account and broker conditions, including:

  • Account equity

  • Available free margin

  • Minimum and maximum lot size

  • Broker volume step

  • Symbol tick value

  • Margin requirements

When the requested lot size is too large for the available margin, the EA can automatically reduce the trading volume.

When the account cannot safely support the broker’s minimum volume, the trade is blocked to help prevent repeated insufficient-fund errors.

Complete Trade Protection

Pips Breaker includes several configurable controls designed to manage exposure and protect the account.

These include:

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Break-even management

  • Trailing Stop protection

  • Maximum open positions

  • Maximum trades per trading period

  • Daily profit and loss controls

  • Entry cooldown protection

  • Margin and volume validation

  • Automatic pending-order management

The trader remains fully in control of the selected lot size, risk percentage, and account exposure.

Designed for Disciplined Traders

Pips Breaker is built for traders who understand that successful automated trading requires patience and responsible risk management.

The EA does not chase the market and does not force unnecessary trades.

Its trading philosophy focuses on:

  • Discipline before emotion

  • Risk control before profit

  • Quality before frequency

  • Patience before execution

Pips Breaker continuously monitors the market while following its programmed trading and protection rules.

Simple Installation

Install Pips Breaker EA in MetaTrader 5, attach it to the recommended chart, select your preferred risk settings, and enable Algo Trading.

Before using the EA on a live account, test it first in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account using the same broker, symbol, leverage, and account type planned for live trading.

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations

Recommended Broker

Ddupoin


An ECN, RAW, or low-spread account is recommended for better execution, especially when trading GOLD during active and volatile market conditions.

Standard Account

  • Recommended starting capital: $1,000

  • Suggested starting lot: 0.01

  • Recommended leverage: 1:500

  • Recommended account type: Standard or ECN

Cent Account

  • Recommended starting balance: 30,000 cents

  • Suggested starting lot: 0.30

  • Recommended leverage: 1:500

These values are general starting references only. The appropriate lot size depends on the broker’s leverage, contract size, spread, margin requirements, and the trader’s personal risk tolerance.

Trading Platform

MetaTrader 5

Recommended VPS

Zomro VPS


A stable VPS is strongly recommended so Pips Breaker can remain connected to MetaTrader 5 and monitor the market throughout the trading week.

Using a VPS can help reduce interruptions caused by computer shutdowns, unstable internet connections, power interruptions, and MetaTrader closing unexpectedly.

Pips Breaker EA

The market creates the opportunity.

Pips Breaker monitors, executes, and manages it with discipline.

The breakout continues.
The system evolves.
Welcome to Pips Breaker EA.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, GOLD, and CFDs involves significant financial risk.

No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate losses and drawdown.

Backtests, historical results, and previous performance do not guarantee future results. Actual performance may vary depending on market conditions, broker execution, spread, slippage, leverage, liquidity, contract size, and account settings.

Trading frequency may also vary. Some days may produce multiple opportunities, while other days may produce limited or no trades.

Always test the EA on a demo account before live deployment, use responsible risk management, and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.


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Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
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BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
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Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
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Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
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Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
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ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
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Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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