The Breakout Continues. The System Evolves.

Welcome to Pips Breaker EA — an advanced automated trading system developed for traders who value disciplined execution, controlled risk, and professional market monitoring.

Pips Breaker was developed through years of testing, refinement, and adaptation to changing market conditions. The latest version introduces an improved hybrid trading engine while preserving the disciplined trading approach behind the original system.

Pips Breaker does not open trades simply to remain active.

It waits. It analyzes. It executes only when its internal conditions are satisfied.

Some days may provide several trading opportunities, while other days may produce only one trade—or no trade at all. This selective approach is intentional and focuses on quality rather than frequency.

IMPORTANT

After purchasing Pips Breaker EA, please send us a private message to receive the installation manual, recommended settings, and setup instructions.

Why Traders Choose Pips Breaker EA

Pips Breaker combines automated market monitoring, intelligent execution, money management, and trade protection in one complete Expert Advisor.

The EA is primarily designed for:

XAUUSD / GOLD

Major Forex currency pairs

Selected Forex crosses

Its adaptive system is designed to work across different market environments, broker specifications, account sizes, and pricing formats.

Advanced hybrid trading system

Automated market monitoring and execution

Fixed lot-size option

Percentage-based automatic lot calculation

Built-in risk and money management

Automatic broker volume validation

Available-margin protection

Automatic lot-size adjustment

Stop Loss and Take Profit management

Break-even protection

Trailing Stop management

Daily trade and exposure controls

Maximum profit and loss protection

Automatic broker-digit detection

Broker prefix and suffix compatibility

Standard and cent account support

Optional trading-pause protection

MetaTrader 5 compatibility

VPS-ready operation

Key FeaturesIntelligent Risk and Money Management

Pips Breaker gives traders the option to use either a fixed lot size or automatic percentage-based risk management.

Before placing a trade, the EA checks important account and broker conditions, including:

Account equity

Available free margin

Minimum and maximum lot size

Broker volume step

Symbol tick value

Margin requirements

When the requested lot size is too large for the available margin, the EA can automatically reduce the trading volume.

When the account cannot safely support the broker’s minimum volume, the trade is blocked to help prevent repeated insufficient-fund errors.

Complete Trade Protection

Pips Breaker includes several configurable controls designed to manage exposure and protect the account.

These include:

Stop Loss and Take Profit

Break-even management

Trailing Stop protection

Maximum open positions

Maximum trades per trading period

Daily profit and loss controls

Entry cooldown protection

Margin and volume validation

Automatic pending-order management

The trader remains fully in control of the selected lot size, risk percentage, and account exposure.

Designed for Disciplined Traders

Pips Breaker is built for traders who understand that successful automated trading requires patience and responsible risk management.

The EA does not chase the market and does not force unnecessary trades.

Its trading philosophy focuses on:

Discipline before emotion

Risk control before profit

Quality before frequency

Patience before execution

Pips Breaker continuously monitors the market while following its programmed trading and protection rules.

Simple Installation

Install Pips Breaker EA in MetaTrader 5, attach it to the recommended chart, select your preferred risk settings, and enable Algo Trading.

Before using the EA on a live account, test it first in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account using the same broker, symbol, leverage, and account type planned for live trading.

Recommended Broker

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations

Ddupoin

An ECN, RAW, or low-spread account is recommended for better execution, especially when trading GOLD during active and volatile market conditions.

Standard Account

Recommended starting capital: $1,000

Suggested starting lot: 0.01

Recommended leverage: 1:500

Recommended account type: Standard or ECN

Cent Account

Recommended starting balance: 30,000 cents

Suggested starting lot: 0.30

Recommended leverage: 1:500

These values are general starting references only. The appropriate lot size depends on the broker’s leverage, contract size, spread, margin requirements, and the trader’s personal risk tolerance.

Trading Platform

MetaTrader 5

Recommended VPS

Zomro VPS

A stable VPS is strongly recommended so Pips Breaker can remain connected to MetaTrader 5 and monitor the market throughout the trading week.

Using a VPS can help reduce interruptions caused by computer shutdowns, unstable internet connections, power interruptions, and MetaTrader closing unexpectedly.

Pips Breaker EA

The market creates the opportunity.

Pips Breaker monitors, executes, and manages it with discipline.

The breakout continues.

The system evolves.

Welcome to Pips Breaker EA.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, GOLD, and CFDs involves significant financial risk.

No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate losses and drawdown.

Backtests, historical results, and previous performance do not guarantee future results. Actual performance may vary depending on market conditions, broker execution, spread, slippage, leverage, liquidity, contract size, and account settings.

Trading frequency may also vary. Some days may produce multiple opportunities, while other days may produce limited or no trades.

Always test the EA on a demo account before live deployment, use responsible risk management, and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.