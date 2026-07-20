Optimus Prime Tz
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 20 July 2026
- Activations: 5
Optimus Prime Tz
🚀 Optimus Prime is not just another EA – it's a complete institutional-grade trading ecosystem designed for traders who demand precision, reliability, and sophisticated risk management. Built from the ground up with proprietary algorithms, this system represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology.
🔬 Scientific Trading Methodology
- Triple timeframe confirmation
- 14+ proprietary indicators working in concert
- Signal threshold system
- Institutional-grade trend filtering eliminates false signals
- Smart Risk Management
- Dynamic position sizing based on account equity
- Adaptive martingale recovery system with 5-level protection
- Margin level monitoring with automatic trading suspension
- Equity-based risk scaling
🛡️ Advanced Protective Features
- Market Condition Filters
- News Event Protection: Blocks trading 30 minutes before/after major economic events
- Spread Filter: Monitors and avoids high-spread conditions
- Market Hours Control: Configurable trading hours
- Wait-Time System: Post-trade cooldown periods prevent overtrading
Here is the official signal page of the system https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2382809?source=Site+Signals+Page
The EA is multi symbols it uses 15 symbols, it will work on different pairs at the same time
Recommended settings: EURUSD M30 (set file will be provided, everything is preset)
- Brokers: Any type of broker authorizing positions in both directions (hedge)
- Minimum lots: 0.01
- Minimum capital: 350 USD