Optimus Prime Tz

Optimus Prime Tz

🚀 Optimus Prime is not just another EA – it's a complete institutional-grade trading ecosystem designed for traders who demand precision, reliability, and sophisticated risk management. Built from the ground up with proprietary algorithms, this system represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology.

🔬 Scientific Trading Methodology
  • Triple timeframe confirmation
  • 14+ proprietary indicators working in concert
  • Signal threshold system
  • Institutional-grade trend filtering eliminates false signals
  • Smart Risk Management
  • Dynamic position sizing based on account equity
  • Adaptive martingale recovery system with 5-level protection
  • Margin level monitoring with automatic trading suspension
  • Equity-based risk scaling 

🛡️ Advanced Protective Features
  • Market Condition Filters
  • News Event Protection: Blocks trading 30 minutes before/after major economic events
  • Spread Filter: Monitors and avoids high-spread conditions
  • Market Hours Control: Configurable trading hours
  • Wait-Time System: Post-trade cooldown periods prevent overtrading
Here is the official signal page of the system https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2382809?source=Site+Signals+Page

The EA is multi symbols it uses 15 symbols, it will work on different pairs at the same time
Recommended settings: EURUSD M30 (set file will be provided, everything is preset)
- Brokers: Any type of broker authorizing positions in both directions (hedge)
- Minimum lots: 0.01
- Minimum capital: 350 USD

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Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Trade Vantage v5
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Advanced Automated Gold Trading System Gold Catalyst EA MT5 is a fully automated trading solution exclusively optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) . By combining trend-following methods , price action confirmations , and dynamic risk management , this EA has demonstrated stable, reliable performance over more than 2.5 years of continuous forward testing under real market conditions — and it is still running on a VPS to this day. Behind the algorithm is a scientist with 15 years of market experience : ob
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