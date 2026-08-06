RyokuTrendEA

RYOKU TREND ENGINE - Documentation RYOKU TREND ENGINE

Automated Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

What is RYOKU TREND ENGINE?

RYOKU TREND ENGINE is an automated trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 that operates based on the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) Slope. The EA detects trend changes and momentum to open positions in the direction of price movement, managing risk automatically.

Main Features

  • EMA Slope Strategy: Entries when price is above/below the EMA and slope confirms direction.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Automatically adjusts lot size based on account capital (low, medium, high).
  • Multi-Market: Trades multiple symbols simultaneously (includes crypto pairs like ETH, BTC, SOL).
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit: Configurable in pips to protect each trade.
  • Trailing Stop: Moves stop loss automatically in favor of price to maximize profits.
  • Stepped Breakeven: 4 protection levels + automatic close when profit target is reached.
  • Entry Filters: Waits for reversal after loss, bar confirmation, and minimum bars between trades.
  • Slope Change Close: Closes position if the trend reverses.
  • Drawdown and Profit Limits: Automatically stops trading if limits are exceeded.
  • Email Alerts: Notifications when targets or limits are reached.

Optimized Sets (2024-2026)

Two configurations have been optimized through real-market testing from 2024 to 2026, each calibrated for its respective group of symbols. The EA supports both simultaneously thanks to cross-market stop normalization.

Set 1 — Forex & Indices (vEUR)

Symbols: EURUSD, XAUUSD, XAUJPY, XAGUSD

Parameter Value Description
EMA Period 211 Exponential Moving Average period
Slope Bars 17 Bars used to calculate slope
Stop Loss Pips 10000 Stop loss in pips
Take Profit Pips 5000 Take profit in pips
Trailing Pips 20 Trailing stop in pips
Min Bars Between Trades 1 Minimum bars between entries
Slope Confirm Bars 4 Consecutive bars to confirm slope
Lot Low / Medium / High 0.42 / 0.6 / 22.0 Lots per capital level
Max Risk Percent 41.5 Max risk per position (%)
Max Drawdown % 302 Maximum allowed drawdown

Set 2 — Crypto (vCRYPTO)

Symbols: ETHJPY, ETHEUR, SOLUSD, ETHUSD, DOGUSD, BTCUSD

Parameter Value Description
EMA Period 37 Exponential Moving Average period
Slope Bars 11 Bars used to calculate slope
Stop Loss Pips 10000 Stop loss in pips
Take Profit Pips 5000 Take profit in pips
Trailing Pips 20 Trailing stop in pips
Slope Confirm Bars 2 Consecutive bars to confirm slope
Lot Low / Medium / High 0.19 / 8.6 / 112.0 Lots per capital level
Max Risk Percent 14.5 Max risk per position (%)
Max Drawdown % 24 Maximum allowed drawdown

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 (build 600 or higher recommended)
  • Enable "Allow algorithmic trading"
  • VPS recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted trading

Installation

  1. Copy RYOKU TREND ENGINE.mq5 to your MT5 Experts folder.
  2. Copy RYOKU TREND EUR USD.set (forex/indices) and/or RYOKU TREND CRYPTO.set (crypto) to your MT5 Presets folder.
  3. Restart MetaTrader 5 or press F7 to compile.
  4. In the Strategy Tester, load the desired preset from the Inputs tab.

Warning!

Forex and cryptocurrency trading involves high risk of loss. Past results do not guarantee future results. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose. This product is provided "as is" without warranties of any kind.

© 2026 RYOKU TREND ENGINE. All rights reserved.

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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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