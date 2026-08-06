RyokuTrendEA

Automated Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

What is RYOKU TREND ENGINE?

RYOKU TREND ENGINE - Documentation RYOKU TREND ENGINE

RYOKU TREND ENGINE is an automated trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 that operates based on the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) Slope. The EA detects trend changes and momentum to open positions in the direction of price movement, managing risk automatically.

Main Features

EMA Slope Strategy: Entries when price is above/below the EMA and slope confirms direction.

Entries when price is above/below the EMA and slope confirms direction. Dynamic Lot Sizing: Automatically adjusts lot size based on account capital (low, medium, high).

Automatically adjusts lot size based on account capital (low, medium, high). Multi-Market: Trades multiple symbols simultaneously (includes crypto pairs like ETH, BTC, SOL).

Trades multiple symbols simultaneously (includes crypto pairs like ETH, BTC, SOL). Stop Loss and Take Profit: Configurable in pips to protect each trade.

Configurable in pips to protect each trade. Trailing Stop: Moves stop loss automatically in favor of price to maximize profits.

Moves stop loss automatically in favor of price to maximize profits. Stepped Breakeven: 4 protection levels + automatic close when profit target is reached.

4 protection levels + automatic close when profit target is reached. Entry Filters: Waits for reversal after loss, bar confirmation, and minimum bars between trades.

Waits for reversal after loss, bar confirmation, and minimum bars between trades. Slope Change Close: Closes position if the trend reverses.

Closes position if the trend reverses. Drawdown and Profit Limits: Automatically stops trading if limits are exceeded.

Automatically stops trading if limits are exceeded. Email Alerts: Notifications when targets or limits are reached.

Optimized Sets (2024-2026)

Two configurations have been optimized through real-market testing from 2024 to 2026, each calibrated for its respective group of symbols. The EA supports both simultaneously thanks to cross-market stop normalization.

Set 1 — Forex & Indices (vEUR)

Symbols: EURUSD, XAUUSD, XAUJPY, XAGUSD

Parameter Value Description EMA Period 211 Exponential Moving Average period Slope Bars 17 Bars used to calculate slope Stop Loss Pips 10000 Stop loss in pips Take Profit Pips 5000 Take profit in pips Trailing Pips 20 Trailing stop in pips Min Bars Between Trades 1 Minimum bars between entries Slope Confirm Bars 4 Consecutive bars to confirm slope Lot Low / Medium / High 0.42 / 0.6 / 22.0 Lots per capital level Max Risk Percent 41.5 Max risk per position (%) Max Drawdown % 302 Maximum allowed drawdown

Set 2 — Crypto (vCRYPTO)

Symbols: ETHJPY, ETHEUR, SOLUSD, ETHUSD, DOGUSD, BTCUSD

Parameter Value Description EMA Period 37 Exponential Moving Average period Slope Bars 11 Bars used to calculate slope Stop Loss Pips 10000 Stop loss in pips Take Profit Pips 5000 Take profit in pips Trailing Pips 20 Trailing stop in pips Slope Confirm Bars 2 Consecutive bars to confirm slope Lot Low / Medium / High 0.19 / 8.6 / 112.0 Lots per capital level Max Risk Percent 14.5 Max risk per position (%) Max Drawdown % 24 Maximum allowed drawdown

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 (build 600 or higher recommended)

Enable "Allow algorithmic trading"

VPS recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted trading

Installation

Copy RYOKU TREND ENGINE.mq5 to your MT5 Experts folder. Copy RYOKU TREND EUR USD.set (forex/indices) and/or RYOKU TREND CRYPTO.set (crypto) to your MT5 Presets folder. Restart MetaTrader 5 or press F7 to compile. In the Strategy Tester, load the desired preset from the Inputs tab.

Warning!

Forex and cryptocurrency trading involves high risk of loss. Past results do not guarantee future results. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose. This product is provided "as is" without warranties of any kind.

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