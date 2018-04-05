General Pat
- Experts
-
Ivan SimonikaList of the best products: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/dragonivan/seller
e-mail: dragon.ivan.sym@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The bot is a scalpel, and accordingly works with ticks. The bot works on all types of accounts: netting, hedging. For Works with 5 digit quotes. The bot does not use the history stored in the database for work. For his own needs, he uploads historical data online, creating his own database. To achieve good results in real tick mode on the tester, it is necessary to carry out optimization.
Custom bot features
- ORDER_TYPE_FILLIN - Sets the order execution policy.
- HourLimit - Trade restrictions at a certain hour.
- MinLimit - Trade restrictions by minutes in the specified hour.
- Magic - Sets the magic number.
- Volume - Specifies the size of the lot to enter the market.
- Money_Management - Calculates the lot depending on the deposit.
- SpreadLimit - Limits the spread (at which you can still enter the market).
- TakeProfit - Take Profit.
- StopLoss - Stop Loss.