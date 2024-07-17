ScalperEdge

ScalperEdge is an advanced automated trading advisor crafted to maximize your trading performance in the fast-paced financial markets. Utilizing state-of-the-art algorithms and real-time data analytics, ScalperEdge automates the scalping strategy, allowing traders to profit from small price movements with exceptional precision and efficiency.

Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders.





Before buying, be sure to test the advisor in the tester!





The advisor is equipped with the functions

lot - the size of the order lot, if you do not include the Money Management parameter

- the size of the order lot, if you do not include the Money Management parameter MoneyManagement - capital management function.

- capital management function. MoneyManagementMode - risk parameter of the asset management function. The parameter takes values ​​from 1 to 10, where:





1 is the maximum risk level - 10 is the minimum risk level



