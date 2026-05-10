Renko Phantom Breakout EA - Master Edition



The Ultimate Pure Renko Ecosystem for Institutional Trading.



Welcome to the Renko Phantom Breakout EA, a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading system designed for professional traders who demand precision, speed, and mathematical superiority. Unlike amateur robots that rely on lagging time-based indicators (like M1 or H1 candles), the Phantom operates inside a Pure Time-Independent Ecosystem.



It sees the market purely as distance and momentum, striking with lethal accuracy only when high-probability breakouts occur.



Elite Features



- Pure Renko SMA Engine:- We completely eliminated the "desynchronization bug" caused by time-based indicators. The EA calculates a proprietary Simple Moving Average directly from the Renko Bricks, ensuring zero time-lag and perfect synchronization with price action.

- The Phantom Pattern [1, 1, 1, -1, 1]:- The EA utilizes a highly selective 5-brick continuation pattern. It waits for a strong trend, a brief institutional pullback (shaking out weak hands), and instantly enters the market the millisecond the trend resumes.

- Aegis Shield Protocol:- Institutional-grade drawdown protection. If your equity drops below the maximum allowed threshold, the EA instantly halts all operations, protecting your capital from black swan events.

- Advanced Kelly Sizer:- Forget static lot sizes. The Phantom dynamically calculates the precise lot size based on your Stop Loss distance and account balance, ensuring you only risk exactly X% of your capital per trade.

- Nano-Speed Execution:- Built on a native tick-based engine, the EA processes millions of ticks to construct virtual Renko bricks in memory, entirely bypassing MT5's clunky chart generation.



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CRITICAL WARNINGS



1. "Every Tick Based on Real Ticks" ONLY:- This EA processes raw market data. If you backtest using "1-minute OHLC" or "Open prices only", the EA will FAIL- to generate accurate bricks. You must use high-quality real tick data.

2. Patience is a Virtue:- The Phantom is a Sniper, not a machine gun. It may go days without trading while it waits for the perfect 5-brick setup. Do not interfere manually.- Let the algorithm work its mathematical edge.

3. VPS Required:- Because this EA calculates bricks per tick, it must run on a stable, low-latency VPS 24/5.