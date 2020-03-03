Sususu for major forex

This is an EA targeting 5 major forex , please do not use it elsewhere.

Please ensure internet health and meet the minimum funding requirements. The maximum capital should not exceed 100,000 USD

Revenue depends on the product

and current market conditions, with an expected monthly revenue of 5% -10%









Please ensure that the symbol name is as follows and do not run outside of them, otherwise profit cannot be guaranteed

EURUSD GBPUSD USDCHF AUDUSD USDCAD

Note that it does not include : USDJPY





Please check product specifications:

minimum volume is 0.01

Maximum volume is 200

volume step is 0.01

Be careful! Even if the minimum trading volume is not 0.01, it will start with the minimum trading volume of the current symbol.

However, if the minimum trading volume is too large, it cannot guarantee the safety of account funds, as it is recommended that funds be traded based on 0.01.

If the minimum is 0.1, the maximum trading volume should be at least 100. If the product is EURUSD, the funds should be at least 50000 USD.

If there are any differences, suggest asking me.





timeframe : any one , you can switch anytime





Minimum Deposit ：USD

EURUSD：5000

GBPUSD：9000

USDCHF：5000

USDJPY：6000

AUDUSD：4000

USDCAD：5000





For other questions, please leave a message , NO AD .



