Sususu for major forex
This is an EA targeting 5 major forex , please do not use it elsewhere.
Please ensure internet health and meet the minimum funding requirements. The maximum capital should not exceed 100,000 USD
Revenue depends on the product
and current market conditions, with an expected monthly revenue of 5% -10%
Please ensure that the symbol name is as follows and do not run outside of them, otherwise profit cannot be guaranteed
EURUSD GBPUSD USDCHF AUDUSD USDCAD
Note that it does not include : USDJPY
Please check product specifications:
minimum volume is 0.01
Maximum volume is 200
volume step is 0.01
Be careful! Even if the minimum trading volume is not 0.01, it will start with the minimum trading volume of the current symbol.
However, if the minimum trading volume is too large, it cannot guarantee the safety of account funds, as it is recommended that funds be traded based on 0.01.
If the minimum is 0.1, the maximum trading volume should be at least 100. If the product is EURUSD, the funds should be at least 50000 USD.
If there are any differences, suggest asking me.
timeframe : any one , you can switch anytime
Minimum Deposit ：USD
EURUSD：5000
GBPUSD：9000
USDCHF：5000
USDJPY：6000
AUDUSD：4000
USDCAD：5000
For other questions, please leave a message , NO AD .