Orders Manager MT5

5

Orders Manager is a simple and indispensable assistant for managing all your orders.

 

Inputs:

  • Magic = 999;                          // Magic 
  • TakeProfit = 1000;                 // Take Profit. If = 0 the level is not setts.
  • StopLoss = 0;                         // Stop Loss. If = 0 the level is not setts.
  • Slippage = 10;                       // Slippage
  • GeneralProfit = false;            // Closing all orders based on total profit. If false the function is disabled and works according to TakeProfit.
  • GeneralProfitPips = 500;        // How many pips for General Profit
  • TralBack = 100;                     // Trals level in pips
  • UseSound = true;                  // Sound Alert
  • SoundFile = "expert.wav";     // Sound File

 

Advantages:

1. The utility does not use indicators, does not use external resources, and is not dependent on fundamental analysis and/or news.

2. You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices, etc.).

3. The utility uses virtual TP/SL etc. so that the broker does not see them and cannot force close or rearrange them.

4. The utility can be installed on a chart of any TF from the "experts" folder. Key parameters can be changed in the utility settings so that each trader can easily optimize and customize the utility for their broker, account type and deposit.

 

WARNING:

Before installing the utility on a real account, it is necessary to test and optimize it on the broker, account type and deposit on which you will trade.

 

Version of Orders Manager for MetaTrader 4

I wish everyone good luck in trading and stable profits!


Reviews 1
lia
104
lia 2024.02.26 04:58 
 

Great helper

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lia 2024.02.26 04:58 
 

Great helper

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