ICT Premium Discount HTF
- Indicators
- Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 20 December 2025
- Activations: 20
A professional Smart Money Concepts (ICT) indicator that plots true Higher Timeframe candles, Premium & Discount zones, and Equilibrium levels directly on lower timeframes for precise institutional analysis.
🔹 ICT_Premium_Discount_HTF_Directional
This indicator is designed for ICT, Smart Money, Institutional and Price Action traders who need a clear and accurate higher timeframe context while trading lower timeframes.
Unlike common indicators, this tool draws real HTF candles (body & wicks) using chart objects, allowing you to visually compare the current and previous HTF candles directly on your execution timeframe.
🔑 Key Features:
-
✅ True Higher Timeframe Candle visualization (Body + Wicks)
-
✅ Draws current and previous HTF candles for candle-to-candle comparison
-
✅ Automatic Premium & Discount Zones based on ICT methodology
-
✅ Equilibrium (50%) level for optimal trade location
-
✅ Bullish candles shown in dark blue
-
✅ Bearish candles shown in red
-
✅ Works perfectly on Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto
-
✅ Ideal for:
-
Market Structure analysis
-
Displacement detection
-
Optimal Trade Entry (OTE)
-
PD Arrays alignment
-
Institutional order flow reading
-
📊 Best Use Cases:
-
London & New York session trading
-
HTF bias confirmation
-
Entry refinement on M5 / M15
-
ICT model-based trading strategies
This indicator does not repaint and uses only closed HTF candles, making it reliable for both backtesting and live trading.