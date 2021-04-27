Candle Length and Direction indicator

• Candle Length/Direction indicator

•Shows the Length/direction of candles:

You can choose one of these two formulas to get the length/direction of candles in all time frames:

1- Open – Close

2- High – Low

•Shows the Length of candles:

It gives you a table showing the length of the candle of your choice in all time frames (in points).

•Shows the Direction of candles:

It uses color to indicate candles that are bullish (with positive points) or bearish (with negative points).

• Add candle shift:

You can set a specific candle number, and all calculations will work based on that candle.

This indicator has buffers (value outputs) for all time frames and can connect to Expert Advisers for automatic trading.

Do you want to know the length, and direction of a specific candle in all time frames? Are you tired of cycling through time frames all the time? Then you should try "Candle Length/Direction Indicator"