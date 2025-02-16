Smart BOS

Smart Break of Structure Expert Advisor, as name suggest trades on Smart money concept - BOS.

With added confluence checks for strength of breakout and divergence on breakout to filter out noise and false breakouts. Expert Advisort also has ability to DCA (dollar cost average) into trade if price moves against initial order. Virtual profit taking and stop loss logic helps you minimise risks. Length of window to find BOS and swing high/low point of interests, mark points into chart for clear understanding or visual aid of strategy testing. Works with any broker and account types, please do backtests and optimizations for your broker's data to adjust, train and optimize strategy. Always do backtest with your broker data and test on demo before testing on live account.


Money Management 

  • Lot size selection
  • Length for swing high and low detection
  • TP and SL levels
  • RSI confluence
  • ATR confluence
  • Grid distance, max 
  • Lot multiplications
  • Virtual take profit and stop loss

Strategy

  • Detect swing high and low POI (point of interests)
  • Mark when they are broken, enter
  • Extra confluences to filter out noise (false breakouts, liquidity sweeps)


