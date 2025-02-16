Pickel MB Ledger Innovation Experts

Pickel EA is gold trending strategy that is exceptionally well designed and follows strict rules to detect trend direction with multiple confluences. It has ability to filter our noise and adapt to volatile market condition. Software does really well on trending market, it is not sensitive to slippage and spread but most of our backtests were on ECN accounts, we suggest you to try on ECN accounts to improve accuracy of entries. Works with any broker! Always do backtest with your broker data and