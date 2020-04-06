🐢 Turtle Bull Trend BTC: Institutional Trend Following System

Stop looking for "Holy Grail" scalpers with fake 99% win rates. Start trading like a Hedge Fund.

Turtle Bull Trend BTC is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed specifically for the high-volatility nature of Bitcoin. Based on the legendary "Turtle Trading Rules" but modernized with a 6-Pattern SSL Channel Filter, this system is not designed to scalp small profits. It is designed to catch the massive, life-changing trends that Bitcoin is famous for.

This is a Trend Following system. It cuts losses fast and lets profits run.

📊 Real Performance Logic (Why this works)

Most retail traders fail because they take small profits and hold large losses. This EA does the exact opposite:

Low Win Rate (~20%): Yes, you read that right. We do not hide this. You will have losing streaks.

Massive Risk-Reward (1:10+): The average winning trade is often 10x larger than the average losing trade.

The Result: You only need to be right 20% of the time to be profitable. One big trend pays for all the small stop-losses and delivers pure alpha.

🚀 Key Features

Dynamic ATR Position Sizing: Never worry about lot sizes again. The EA automatically calculates the lot size based on your risk tolerance (e.g., 1% risk per trade) and the current market volatility (ATR). Compliance: Full margin checks included to protect your account . Advanced Entry Logic (Dual System): Utilizes the classic Turtle System 1 (Short-term) and System 2 (Long-term) breakouts, filtered by a proprietary 6-Pattern recognition algorithm to reduce false breakouts in choppy markets . Triple-Layer Safety Protection: Hard Stop Loss: Every trade has an initial Stop Loss placed immediately upon entry . Trailing Stop: Once price moves in your favor, the stop tightens to lock in profits .



Real-Time Tick Watch: Unlike many EAs that only check bars on close, this EA monitors every Tick. If a sudden crypto flash crash happens, it reacts instantly . Prop Firm Ready: With its strict risk management and "Hard Stop" features, this EA is perfect for passing funding challenges (FTMO, etc.) where drawdown control is priority #1.

⚙️ Input Parameters

=== Turtle Risk Management ===

AccountRiskPercent : Risk per trade as a % of equity (Default: 1.0). Recommended: 0.5% - 2.0% .

PositionSizeMultiplier : Adjusts the calculated lot size (Default: 1.0).

ATRMultLong / ATRMultShort : Multiplier for Initial Stop Loss (Default: 2.0).

ATRMultLongTrail / ATRMultShortTrail : Multiplier for Trailing Stop.

=== Pattern Switches ===

EnableP1 to EnableP6 : Enable/Disable specific entry patterns. (Default: Optimized for BTC H1).

=== Dual System Config ===

UseDualSystem : Enable simultaneous System 1 and System 2 entries (Default: false).

UseS1Filter : Filter S1 entries if the previous trade failed (Classic Turtle Rule).

=== Trade Settings ===

MagicNumber : Unique identifier for the EA. Change this if running on multiple charts.

MaxSpreadPoints : Spread filter to avoid trading during low liquidity (Default: 10000).

MinBarsWarmup : Bars required to load indicators (Default: 144).

💡 Recommendations

Symbol: BTCUSD (Bitcoin).

Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour).

Balance: Minimum $500 recommended (or cent account).

Patience: This is a long-term strategy. Do not judge it by one week of trading. Trends take time to develop.

Author's Note: I built this system to survive the bear markets and thrive in the bull runs. It requires discipline. If you can handle the small losses, the Turtle Bull Trend will take you to the moon when the big wave comes.

👉 Rent it for 1 month to test, or buy the Lifetime License to capture the next Bull Run!