Silver Session Sweep EA Professional

Silver Session Sweep EA – Professional

The Silver Session Sweep EA – Professional is the full-power version of a session-based liquidity trading concept and has been specifically developed and optimized for XAGUSD (Silver).
It combines session high and low analysis with liquidity sweep detection and confirmation-based entries, supported by advanced trade management with multiple take-profit targets and automatic break-even protection.

The EA identifies key session highs and lows, waits for a valid liquidity sweep of the session low, and executes trades only when a bullish reclaim confirms institutional buying pressure.
This approach is designed to trade Smart Money / ICT-style market behavior while eliminating emotional and impulsive decision-making.

Trading Logic

The EA continuously monitors predefined trading sessions and follows a strict rule set:

  • Identification of session highs and lows

  • Detection of a liquidity sweep below the session low

  • Confirmation through a bullish market reaction (reclaim)

Only after all conditions are fulfilled will a buy trade be executed.
Sell trades are disabled by default, but can be optionally enabled in the settings.

Key Features

  • Session-based liquidity sweep logic

  • Developed and optimized specifically for XAGUSD (Silver)

  • Buy-only mode (default) with no simultaneous buy and sell positions

  • Optional sell mode (disabled by default)

  • Only one market direction active at any time

  • Multi-position entries with three independent take-profit targets

  • Risk-to-Reward targets

    • TP1 = 1:3 RR

    • TP2 = 1:5 RR

    • TP3 = 1:6 RR

  • Automatic calculation of stop loss and take profit

    • ATR-based with broker-safe stop-level validation

  • Automatic break-even protection

    • After TP2 is reached, the stop loss of remaining positions is moved to the entry price

  • Optional, configurable trailing stop

  • Compatible with netting and hedging accounts

  • Margin-safe lot sizing to prevent insufficient margin execution errors

Risk Management

This EA is built around strict risk and position management, as the volatility of silver can significantly amplify risk if not controlled.

Recommended minimum account balance:
1,000 EUR

The default lot sizes are intentionally conservative and fully adjustable.
An integrated margin check ensures that trades are only placed when sufficient free margin is available.

Who This EA Is For

  • Traders using Liquidity, ICT, or Smart Money concepts

  • XAGUSD (Silver) traders seeking structured, confirmation-based entries

  • Users looking for automated trading without overtrading

  • Live trading accounts starting from 1,000 EUR and above

Important Notes

This is the Professional version, intended for live market trading on XAGUSD (Silver).
The EA is fully rule-based and does not use Martingale, Grid, or News Trading strategies.

Risk Disclaimer:
Trading financial instruments involves significant risk. Losses may exceed the invested capital. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.


제작자의 제품 더 보기
Gold Session Breakout Trading Expert
Eric John Peter Meissner
Experts
Session Pivots EA – LITE (Free Version) Session Pivots EA – LITE is an Expert Advisor that demonstrates a session-based breakout trading strategy using predefined market sessions. The EA calculates session high and low levels during specific trading hours and automatically places a trade when price breaks these levels after the session has ended . Main Features Session high and low calculation based on ICT Killzones (New York time) Trades breakouts after session completion Reversed breakout log
FREE
Silver Session Pivot EA
Eric John Peter Meissner
Experts
Silver Session Pivots EA – LITE (Free) This Expert Advisor demonstrates a session-based pivot trading approach specifically designed for XAGUSD (Silver) using predefined market sessions. The EA calculates session high and low levels during specific trading hours and places a trade when price breaks these levels after the session has ended. Main features Session high and low calculation based on ICT Killzones (New York time) Trades breakouts after session completion Reversed breakout logic Only
FREE
Gold Liquidity Sweep EA
Eric John Peter Meissner
Experts
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Gold Liquidity Sweep EA – XAUUSD M3 Gold Liquidity Sweep EA is an Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading XAUUSD on the M3 timeframe. It trades session-based liquidity sweeps during the Asian, London, and New York sessions. The EA monitors recent swing highs and swing lows (pivot levels). When price sweeps liquidity beyond a pivot level during an active session, a trade is automatically opened in the expected reversal direction. Risk management is handled using a
Xag Session Scalper Pro Killzone MultiTp
Eric John Peter Meissner
Experts
XAG Session Scalper PRO – Multi-TP Killzone Strategy Professional Silver (XAGUSD) Trading Expert Advisor Designed for high-performance session trading on M3 Overview XAG Session Scalper PRO is a professional-grade Expert Advisor developed specifically for Silver (XAGUSD) , optimized for M3 timeframe session trading . This EA is built around institutional session behavior , combining precise session timing , multi-position scaling , and multi-take-profit logic to extract consistent intraday pr
Gold Session Pivots EA Professional
Eric John Peter Meissner
Experts
Gold Session Pivots EA Professional This Expert Advisor is the full-power version of the session-based breakout concept, optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines session pivot breakouts with additional confirmation logic (multi-timeframe bias + liquidity sweep filtering) and includes advanced trade management with multi-target exits and automatic Break-Even protection. The EA identifies key session highs/lows, waits for a breakout trigger, and then places trades only when higher-ti
Silver Prop Challenge EA 50K Account
Eric John Peter Meissner
Experts
Prop Firm XAG Session Sweep EA – 50K This Expert Advisor implements a session-based liquidity sweep trading strategy and has been specifically developed for 50,000 EUR proprietary trading firm challenges . The EA identifies the session high and low within a predefined trading window and, after the session has ended , analyzes the market for false breakouts (liquidity sweeps) . A trade is executed only when session liquidity has been taken and price reclaims the session level , deliberately avoi
Gold and Silver Prop Challenge EA 100K Account
Eric John Peter Meissner
Experts
Gold and Silver Prop Firm Session Sweep EA – 100K This Expert Advisor implements a session-based liquidity sweep trading strategy and has been specifically designed for 100,000 EUR proprietary trading firm challenges . It is optimized for XAGUSD (Silver) and can also be used on XAUUSD (Gold) , depending on the broker symbol and setup. The EA calculates the session high and low within a predefined trading window and, after the session has ended , actively searches for false breakouts (liquidity s
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변