Aurum Path

Aurum Path — A Professional Algorithm for Trading Gold (XAUUSD)
Aurum Path is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for the gold market. The advisor is based on a strategy of following institutional price levels and exploiting the market volatility of precious metals.
Unlike many indicator-heavy systems, Aurum Path uses a proprietary Price Action analysis algorithm combined with an adaptive volatility filter, allowing it to identify entry points with a high probability of success.
Main characteristics:
  • Working instrument: XAUUSD (Gold).
  • Timeframe: M5 - H1 (H1 recommended for stable trend analysis).
  • Strategy type: Trend trading on pullbacks from key levels.
  • Security: Each order is protected by a fixed Stop Loss. The Expert Advisor does not use dangerous money management methods such as grids or Martingale.
Benefits of Aurum Path:
  1. Adaptability: The algorithm automatically adjusts to changing spreads and market volatility, which is critical for gold in 2025.
  2. Capital Protection: A multi-level trailing stop system is built in to protect profits in the event of sharp price reversals.
  3. Easy setup: Optimized presets are built into the code. Simply select the risk level (Low / Medium / High).
  4. Clean code: The Advisor is designed to minimize the load on the terminal's processor, ensuring instant execution of operations.
Recommendations for use:
  • Minimum balance: $100 (for micro lots) or $500 for standard accounts.
  • Account type: ECN or Raw Spread with minimal spread on gold.
  • VPS: It is recommended to use a VPS with a low ping to the broker's server to minimize slippage.
Parameters:
  • Magic Number: Unique identifier of transactions.
  • Lot Size: Set fixed lot or auto lot (Risk %).
  • Max Spread: The maximum spread allowed to open a trade.
  • Trading Hours: Setting the trading hours (default is set to periods of maximum liquidity).
Before using on a real account, it is recommended to test the advisor on a demo account or in a strategy tester with 99% quote quality.

