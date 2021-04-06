ATR to Baseline

This indicator creates a channel relative to other chart indicator: indicator + ATR and indicator - ATR. Useful to know if price has gone up too far of your baseline. The ATR levels can be adjusted with a multiplier.

It can also be applied to prices (close, open, high, low, median...) or other subwindow indicators. Actually you can get the same information about distances to baseline when applying it to close prices


You can also get this indicator for MT4 (a bit more complex to use, but it can work there too)

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Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
4.8 (5)
Utilities
Trade Panel for the No Nonsense Forex Method Improve your trading speed while also keeping your charts clean Features: -Position sizing: when clicking Buy/Sell, this tool opens 2 trades with the amount of lots that best approximate your risk (percentage of balance that is used in each trade). Forget about calculating pip values! -SL and TP: each trade is opened with a Stop Loss at 1.5*ATR, and one of the two halves with a Take Profit at 1*ATR. The ATR value used would be the one of the current
FREE
ATR to Baseline MT4
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
Indicators
This indicator creates a channel relative to other chart indicator: indicator + ATR and indicator - ATR . Useful to know if price has gone up too far of your baseline. The ATR levels can be adjusted with a multiplier. This version has more complexity than its MT5 counterpart to avoid some of the MT4 limitations: you need to introduce your baseline's name , parameters (in a string separated with commas), and buffer . Make sure that your baseline has all necessary values in one only buffer (or you
FREE
Advanced NNFX Trade Panel With News Filter MT4
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
Utilities
Complete Trade Panel for the No Nonsense Forex method: This panel encapsulates almost all things you will need to execute your own NNFX algorithm, helping you trade even faster and easier. It has 3 parts: Symbol Panel Switch to any symbol in your charts quickly by pressing its name. Additional information can be displayed in the panel: currently open trades , correlation of those trades with other symbols (except if their stop loss is in breakeven or positive) and upcoming news (next daily candl
Advanced NNFX Trade Panel With News Filter MT5
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
Utilities
Complete Trade Panel for the No Nonsense Forex method: This panel encapsulates almost all things you will need to execute your own NNFX algorithm, helping you trade even faster and easier. It has 3 parts: Symbol Panel Switch to any symbol in your charts quickly by pressing its name. Additional information can be displayed in the panel: currently open trades , correlation of those trades with other symbols (except if their stop loss is in breakeven or positive) and upcoming news (next daily candl
Universal Alerts MT5
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
5 (2)
Indicators
Do you have a really good indicator... but you wish it had alerts? Do you find exhausting looking closely at an indicator to see if it has given you a signal? ... Then, this indicator may be for you! Universal Alerts analyzes one of your chart indicators and provides alerts when they give a signal, according to your own parameters. After configuring this indicator, an icon will be displayed each time there was a buy/sell signal, and any signals that come next will create alerts, send mails or s
Synthetic Symbols
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
5 (1)
Indicators
Perform any operation between your terminal symbols (or your custom ones) to create custom synthetic symbols : log scales, relative performances (stock vs SP500, gold vs silver...), currency indexes... the possibilities are endless! You can execute any mathematical operation between symbols and constants candle by candle. There are functions included for getting the minimum [min(a,b)] or maximum [max(a,b)] between 2 values, and the square root [sqrt(x)], absolute value [abs(x)], logarithm [logn(
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Michael-MT5
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Michael-MT5 2024.08.27 13:04 
 

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