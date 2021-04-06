ATR to Baseline

This indicator creates a channel relative to other chart indicator: indicator + ATR and indicator - ATR . Useful to know if price has gone up too far of your baseline. The ATR levels can be adjusted with a multiplier.

It can also be applied to prices (close, open, high, low, median...) or other subwindow indicators. Actually you can get the same information about distances to baseline when applying it to close prices





You can also get this indicator for MT4 (a bit more complex to use, but it can work there too)

