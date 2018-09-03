SpreadMeter OGT Free

5

The indicator shows the current spread of the symbol, the minimum, average and maximum values for the current bar in the form of digital, analog and graphic indicators.

Has two modes of operation: fixing the system spread, or calculating the spread as the difference between the "Bid" and "Ask" prices on each incoming tick.

Parameters 

The indicator has a single input parameter:

  • Type of calculation - type of spread calculation. It can take the following values: System spread - the spread values are taken from the values transferred to the OnCalculate function; "Bid-Ask" Spread - the spread value is calculated as the price difference between "Bid" and "Ask" when a new tick comes in.

Launching the indicator

Drag the indicator to the desired chart. When you start, the indicator is displayed in the upper left corner, but you can move it to the desired location by clicking on it with the left mouse button, then moving it to the selected location.

Attention!

This free version of the indicator has the following limitations:

  • When launched, the indicator does not read the data it saved in previous sessions;
  • The indicator panel can not be moved from the initial position.


Reviews 2
siolibros
114
siolibros 2022.01.29 20:00 
 

perfect! the best on the market!

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Reversion King Indicator
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5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Ace Trend
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Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
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Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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The indicator measures and displays the difference in the number of "Bid" and "Ask"  prices changes in the form of digital, analog and graphic indicators. Designed for market research and for determine the moments of position closing during scalping trade with H1 or less timeframe. Use with bigger timeframe is not prohibited, but it is not informative because of a large number of accumulated values. Theory "Bid" and "Ask" prices do not change simultaneously for most symbols. Often you can see ho
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The indicator measures the frequency of incoming ticks to analyze the market activity. Bullish and bearish ticks are analyzed separately, informing about the currently predominant market sentiment. According to observations, an increase in the frequency of ticks (panic) indicates the beginning of strong price changes, and an increase in the frequency of ticks in a particular direction not only accompanies a price change in this direction, but also often anticipates it. The indicator is indispens
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This is a decorative utility that replaces the standard marks of completed deals with "Kingdom Come: Deliverance" game style markers. In addition to the graphic display of the price and time of the transaction, the notes also contain a textual representation of the transaction volume. Running utility Drag the utility from the Navigator window to the desired graph. The utility does not use input parameters and does not require configuration. All trademarks available on the chart will be replaced
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A   comprehensive tool for determining the levels of support, resistance, reversals in relation to trading sessions. The indicator's thesis can be expressed as follows: "Support and resistance levels are undoubtedly formed by the psychological barriers of market participants, and influence the further behavior of the price. But these barriers are different for different groups of   traders ( One man's meat is another man's poison ) and  can be grouped by territory or by the trading time ". Follo
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Dmitriy Gurenko
Indicators
The indicator measures the frequency of incoming ticks to analyze the market activity. Bullish and bearish ticks are analyzed separately, informing about the currently predominant market sentiment. According to observations, an increase in the frequency of ticks (panic) indicates the beginning of strong price changes, and an increase in the frequency of ticks in a particular direction not only accompanies a price change in this direction, but also often anticipates it. The indicator is indispens
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siolibros
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siolibros 2022.01.29 20:00 
 

perfect! the best on the market!

[Deleted] 2019.01.14 07:15 
 

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