Close All Trades Button
- Yardımcı programlar
- Jaamal Anthony Victor Black
- Sürüm: 1.0
A fast and reliable one-click tool that closes all open positions in seconds. Ideal for traders who need an immediate exit during volatile markets, news spikes, or technical issues. The utility can close market orders, pending orders, or both, giving you full control in urgent situations. Designed to help protect capital, streamline decision-making, and reduce reaction time when every second matters.