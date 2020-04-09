Scalper Pal
- Utilities
- Yahia Mohamed Hassan Mohamed
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Scalper Pal - Your Ultimate Scalping Assistant. Scalper Pal is a powerful yet easy-to-use trading tool designed to supercharge your manual trading with lightning-fast execution, flexible risk management, and intelligent automation features. Perfect for scalpers, day traders, and anyone who values speed and precision in their trading.
DM for demo version
MT4 Version: Click here
Why Scalper Pal?
Trading manually can be challenging when you need to:
- Execute trades quickly during fast market movements
- Calculate stop loss and take profit levels on the fly
- Manage multiple positions simultaneously
- Trail your stops without constant monitoring
Scalper Pal solves all these problems with an intuitive dashboard and keyboard shortcuts that put you in complete control.
Key Features
Fast Execution
- Execute buy and sell orders instantly with keyboard hotkeys (B for Buy, S for Sell)
- Close all positions instantly with one key press (C)
- Close individual trades using number keys (1-9)
- Optimized for maximum speed - no delays, no waiting
Flexible Stop Loss Options
Choose the SL mode that fits your trading style:
- OFF - No stop loss
- Fixed Points - Set SL at a fixed distance from entry
- Low/High - Automatically place SL at recent lows (for buys) or highs (for sells)
- ATR Based - Dynamic SL based on market volatility using customizable period and multiplier
Advanced Take Profit Modes
Multiple TP options to maximize your profits:
- OFF - No take profit
- Risk:Reward - Automatic TP calculation based on your desired RR ratio (e.g., 1:2, 1:3)
- Fixed Points - Set TP at a fixed distance from entry
- High/Low - Target recent highs (for buys) or lows (for sells)
- ATR Based - Dynamic TP based on market volatility
Intelligent Trailing Stop
Two trailing modes for maximum flexibility:
- Auto Trail - Automatically trails stops when price moves in your favor by a trigger distance
- Manual Trail - Activate trailing with one key press (T)
Breakeven Protection
- Move all positions to breakeven instantly (Hotkey: E)
- Considers spread while moving SL to BE to keep losses minimal.
Beautiful Dashboard
- Clean, minimalist interface that doesn't clutter your chart
- 6 color themes: Dark, Blue, Green, Purple, Gold, Ocean
- Minimizable panel - maximize screen space when needed
- All settings editable on the fly - no need to restart
- Dynamic interface adjusts based on selected modes
Customizable Hotkeys
- Configure your own keyboard shortcuts
- Quick reference panel shows all active hotkeys
Usage Tips
- Start with a demo account until you get used to the tool
- Use the dashboard minimize feature to keep your chart clean
- Try different SL modes to find what works best for your strategy
- Use Risk:Reward TP mode for consistent risk management
- Activate manual trail when you want to let winners run
- Use breakeven function once you have sufficient profit