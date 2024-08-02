Extra Time Scale Bar

Extra Time Scale Bar

Here is the MT4 version

is a tool designed to enhance your trading by allowing you to add a personalized time bar to your charts.
With this tool, you're no longer limited to server time alone—you can set the chart to display any time zone of your choice,
like your local time, Greenwich Mean Time, or any other.


Features of Extra Time Scale Bar:

1. Time Zone Customization: 
Choose the time zone that suits your trading needs and display it directly on your chart for enhanced precision.

2. Dual Time Tracking: 
Effortlessly monitor market movements with two different time settings on the same chart, enabling more detailed analysis.

3. Flexible Adjustments: 
You can view specific candle times with the server time by pressing and dragging the middle mouse wheel button.

4. Smoothly  work and Compatibility with Various Displays: 
This tool is designed to work smoothly across different screen resolutions and scale levels.

5. Visibility Options: 
Opt to hide the additional time bar while still displaying the candle times with the Crosshair only by selecting the "Mouse Candle Time Only" option. This allows you to see the time of the specific candle under your mouse in real time—ideal for traders who prefer a less cluttered chart.

6. Personalization:
Customize the text and background colors of the time bar to fit your visual preferences.

Hide the server date scale and keep your local time scale only.

We hope you find this tool beneficial for your trading activities. Feel free to share your thoughts, comments, or suggestions. 

Remember to rate this tool, and have a great day.!


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News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
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Trade Builder MT5
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
5 (2)
Utilities
Product Title Trade Builder - Interactive Visual Trade Manager & Risk Assistant on Chart Short Description Simplify your trading with Trade Builder , a highly interactive Trade Assistant and Trade Manager . Set up your entry, stop loss, and take profit directly on the chart, with automatic calculation of lot sizes and the risk reward ratio in real-time. Overview Effective Trade Management is essential for long-term trading success. Trade Builder eliminates manual risk calculations by providing
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MQLTeam CVD Divergence Pro MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Cumulative Volume Delta Candles with Regular and Hidden Divergence MQLTeam CVD Divergence Pro is a Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) indicator for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It is also known as CDV / Cumulative Delta Volume. It plots CVD Candles in a separate window and draws Regular Divergence and Hidden Divergence between price and volume delta. Same indicator for MetaTrader 5 | More MQLTeam tools Unlike RSI Divergence, MACD Divergence, or Stochastic Divergence, the source here is estimated Or
MQLTeam Session Volume Profile Pro MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title MQLTeam Session Volume Profile Pro - Multi-Session Volume Profile with POC, VAH/VAL and Delta Short Description MQLTeam Session Volume Profile Pro ( SVP ) maps volume by price across Asia , London , and New York , plus previous NY, daily, weekly, and fixed-range profiles. See POC , VAH/VAL , and Delta on one chart, then toggle layers with on-chart buttons. Overview A single daily volume profile mixes Asia, London, and New York into one histogram. That hides where the real activity
Trade Builder MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
5 (1)
Utilities
Product Title Trade Builder - Interactive Visual Trade Manager & Risk Assistant on Chart Short Description Simplify your trading with Trade Builder , a highly interactive Trade Assistant and Trade Manager . Set up your entry, stop loss, and take profit directly on the chart, with automatic calculation of lot sizes and the risk reward ratio in real-time. Overview Effective Trade Management is essential for long-term trading success. Trade Builder eliminates manual risk calculations by providing
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Trade Builder Pro
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Utilities
Trade Builder Pro - In teractive Visual Trade Manager & Risk Assistant on Chart Short Description Simplify your trading with Trade Builder Pro , a highly interactive Trade Assistant and Trade Manager . Set up your entry, stop loss, and multiple take profit targets directly on the chart, with automatic calculation of lot sizes and the risk reward ratio in real-time. Overview Effective Trade Management is essential for long-term trading success. Trade Builder Pro eliminates manual risk calculat
Chart EA Builder
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Utilities
Chart EA Builder — Visual EA Builder Directly on the Chart Overview: The Bridge to Automation Every trader wants to automate their winning strategies, but the journey is often blocked by frustrating obstacles: the steep learning curve of MQL5 programming, the endless and costly cycle of the freelancer trap, the risks of unverified AI-generated code, or the rigidity of clunky web-based builders. We built Chart EA Builder to eliminate these barriers. Turn your strategies into automated EAs in a si
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ZigZag Colored
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title ZigZag Colored (MT4) See also >>  Smart ZigZag  Pro  , Smart ZigZag (free) Short Description Dual‑color ZigZag for MT4 that solves the single‑line color limitation and provides EA‑ready buffers with current leg value and direction per bar. Overview Renders the classic ZigZag path as two color‑coded legs (up/down) for instant structure reading; per‑bar values exposed for EAs/indicators. Key Features Dual‑color legs (user colors); EA‑ready buffers ZigZag Up , ZigZag Down , ZigZag
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Smart Stochastic MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart Stochastic (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Stochastic indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and di
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Smart Heiken Ashi MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart Heiken Ashi (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Heiken Ashi indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and
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Smart Fractals MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart Fractals (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Fractals indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and distin
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Smart Awesome MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart Awesome (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Awesome indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and distinct
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Smart ADX MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart ADX (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A ADX indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and distinctive user
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Smart ZigZag MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
See also >>  Smart ZigZag  Pro Product Title Smart ZigZag (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A ZigZag indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView seri
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Smart ATR MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart ATR (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A ATR indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and distinctive user
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Smart MACD MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart MACD (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A MACD indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and distinctive us
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Smart RSI MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart RSI (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A RSI indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and distinctive user
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Smart Parabolic Sar MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart Parabolic SAR (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Parabolic SAR indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique
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Smart Ichimoku MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart Ichimoku (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Ichimoku indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and distin
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Smart Bollinger Bands MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart Bollinger Bands (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Bollinger Bands indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a uni
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Smart OsMA MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart OsMA (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A OsMA indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and distinctive us
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Smart Bears MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart Bears (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Bears indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and distinctive
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Smart Momentum MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart Momentum (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Momentum indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and distin
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Smart Moving Average MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart MA (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Moving Averages indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and disti
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Smart Williams Range MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart Williams' %R (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Williams' %R indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique an
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Smart Accumulation MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart Accumulation (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Accumulation indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique an
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Smart Alligator MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart Alligator (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Alligator indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and dist
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Smart Accelerator MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart Accelerator (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Accelerator indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and
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Smart Bulls MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart Bulls (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Bulls indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and distinctive
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Smart CCI MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart CCI (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A CCI indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and distinctive user
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Extra Time Bar
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Utilities
Extra Time Scale Bar Here is the   MT5 version is a tool designed to enhance your trading by allowing you to add a personalized time bar to your charts. With this tool, you're no longer limited to server time alone—you can set the chart to display any time zone of your choice, like your local time, Greenwich Mean Time, or any other. Features of  Extra Time Scale Bar: 1. Time Zone Customization:  Choose the time zone that suits your trading needs and display it directly on your chart for enh
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